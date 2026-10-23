CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: ICAI CA Foundation September Result caresults.icai.org, Check Expected Date & Time Here

CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Foundation September 2026 result soon. Candidates who appeared for the September session examination are waiting for the result, scorecard, pass percentage and toppers list.

The CA Foundation September 2026 examinations were conducted on September 2, 5, 7 and 9, 2026. While ICAI has already declared the CA Intermediate September 2026 result on October 22, the Foundation result date is yet to be officially confirmed. Current reports indicate that the CA Foundation result may be announced between October 23 and October 26.

Candidates should note that the October 23-26 timeline is an expected window and not an officially confirmed result date. ICAI is expected to publish the result link on its official result portal once the result is declared.

CA Foundation September 2026 Exam Dates

Particulars Date CA Foundation Paper 1 September 2, 2026 CA Foundation Paper 2 September 5, 2026 CA Foundation Paper 3 September 7, 2026 CA Foundation Paper 4 September 9, 2026 Result To be announced

CA Foundation Result 2026: Where to Check

Once declared, candidates will be able to check their CA Foundation September 2026 result through the ICAI result portal.

Official result website: caresults.icai.org

Candidates will need their registration number and roll number to access the result. ICAI used the same credentials for the September 2026 Intermediate result.

How to Check CA Foundation Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their CA Foundation September 2026 scorecard:

Visit the official ICAI result website Open the link for CA Foundation September 2026 Result Enter your registration number Enter your roll number Enter the captcha code, if displayed Click on the submit button Your CA Foundation result will appear on the screen Check the marks and qualifying status carefully Download and save the result for future reference

CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The CA Foundation result/scorecard is expected to include the following details:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Registration number

Marks obtained in each paper

Total marks

Qualifying status

Other examination-related details

Candidates should check all details carefully after downloading their result.