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CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: ICAI CA Foundation September Result caresults.icai.org, Check Expected Date & Time Here

By Apeksha Agarwal
Oct 27, 2026, 11:31 IST

CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result is expected soon at caresults.icai.org. Check latest result date, time, direct link, scorecard, pass percentage, toppers and result updates here.

CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE
CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CA Foundation September 2026 Result: ICAI is expected to announce the result soon, with the result likely to be released between October 23 and October 26.
  • Result Link: Candidates will be able to check their CA Foundation result at the official ICAI result portal using their registration number and roll number.
  • Scorecard & Pass Percentage: The result will include subject-wise marks, total marks and qualifying status, while ICAI is expected to release the pass percentage and topper details after the result announcement.

CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Foundation September 2026 result soon. Candidates who appeared for the September session examination are waiting for the result, scorecard, pass percentage and toppers list.

The CA Foundation September 2026 examinations were conducted on September 2, 5, 7 and 9, 2026. While ICAI has already declared the CA Intermediate September 2026 result on October 22, the Foundation result date is yet to be officially confirmed. Current reports indicate that the CA Foundation result may be announced between October 23 and October 26.

Candidates should note that the October 23-26 timeline is an expected window and not an officially confirmed result date. ICAI is expected to publish the result link on its official result portal once the result is declared.

CA Foundation September 2026 Exam Dates

Particulars

Date

CA Foundation Paper 1

September 2, 2026

CA Foundation Paper 2

September 5, 2026

CA Foundation Paper 3

September 7, 2026

CA Foundation Paper 4

September 9, 2026

Result

To be announced

CA Foundation Result 2026: Where to Check

Once declared, candidates will be able to check their CA Foundation September 2026 result through the ICAI result portal.

Official result website: caresults.icai.org

Candidates will need their registration number and roll number to access the result. ICAI used the same credentials for the September 2026 Intermediate result.

How to Check CA Foundation Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their CA Foundation September 2026 scorecard:

  1. Visit the official ICAI result website
  2. Open the link for CA Foundation September 2026 Result
  3. Enter your registration number
  4. Enter your roll number
  5. Enter the captcha code, if displayed
  6. Click on the submit button
  7. Your CA Foundation result will appear on the screen
  8. Check the marks and qualifying status carefully
  9. Download and save the result for future reference

CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The CA Foundation result/scorecard is expected to include the following details:

  • Candidate's name
  • Roll number
  • Registration number
  • Marks obtained in each paper
  • Total marks
  • Qualifying status
  • Other examination-related details

Candidates should check all details carefully after downloading their result.


LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Oct 27, 2026, 11:31 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 Result Date and Time to be Confirmed Soon

    ICAI CA September 2026 Foundation Result will be available on the official website. ICAI will soon confirm the date and time for the announcement of the session results. Candidates who have appeared for the exams are required to visit the official website to download the scorecards. 

  • Oct 27, 2026, 11:11 IST

    CA Foundation Result September 2026: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

    The following details will be given on the CA Foundation September 2026 scorecard

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Subjects

    Marks

    Total marks

    Qualifying status

  • Oct 27, 2026, 10:16 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation 2026: Registration and Application Schedule for January Session

    Check the registration and application schedule for January 2027 session CA Foundation Exam here

    Event Date
    Commencement of Online Form Submission

    November 3, 2026 (Tuesday)
    Last Date for Submission (Without Late Fee)

    November 16, 2026 (Monday)
    Last Date for Submission (With Late Fee)

    November 19, 2026 (Thursday)
    Correction Window (City/Medium Change)

    November 20, 2026 to November 22, 2026
  • Oct 27, 2026, 08:04 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: Next Examination Schedule

    PaperExam DateExam Timings (IST)DurationAdvance Reading Time (1:45 PM to 2:00 PM IST)
    Paper 1

    January 3, 2027

    2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

    3 Hours

    Applicable (15 minutes)
    Paper 2

    January 5, 2027

    2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

    3 Hours

    Applicable (15 minutes)
    Paper 3

    January 7, 2027

    2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

    2 Hours

    Not Applicable
    Paper 4

    January 9, 2027

    2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

    2 Hours

    Not Applicable
  • Oct 27, 2026, 06:36 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Login Credentials to Download Scorecard

    ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result will be announced online soon. The date and time for the announcement of the result will be confirmed by ICAI soon. To download the scorecards, students must login with the following details

    Roll number

    Registration number

  • Oct 27, 2026, 05:06 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: Steps to Download Scorecard

    The CA Foundation September 2026 result will be declared online soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

    Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

    Step 2: Click on CA Foundation result 2026

    Step 3: Login with the roll number and registration number

    Step 4: The CA Foundation result 2026 will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference

  • Oct 27, 2026, 03:46 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: What should candidates do immediately after checking marks?

    After downloading the result, candidates should check their subject-wise marks, qualifying status and personal details carefully. Students who have qualified should begin checking the next CA Intermediate registration requirements and deadlines, while those who have not qualified should check the schedule for their next eligible Foundation attempt. Candidates dissatisfied with their marks should also note the deadline for verification once ICAI announces it.

  • Oct 27, 2026, 01:29 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: Keep these details ready before result

    With the September 2026 Foundation result expected soon, candidates should keep their registration number, roll number and admit card ready. Having these details available can save time when the result link becomes active and the official website experiences heavy traffic. ICAI's previous result announcements have instructed candidates to use their registration number along with roll number to access results. 

  • Oct 26, 2026, 23:11 IST

    CA Foundation Pass Percentage: September 2026 vs May 2026

    The September 2026 pass percentage will be closely watched by candidates because it will show how the latest session compares with the previous examination. In May 2026, the overall Foundation pass percentage was 20.09%. Once ICAI announces the September figures, candidates can compare the two sessions on the basis of candidates appeared, candidates passed and overall pass percentage.

  • Oct 26, 2026, 22:06 IST

    ca foundation result 2026 LIVE: September 2026 Pass Percentage, What to expect?

    The CA Foundation September 2026 pass percentage will become available once ICAI releases the official result statistics. For comparison, the May 2026 Foundation examination recorded an overall pass percentage of 20.09%, with 18,124 candidates clearing the examination out of 90,217 who appeared. 

  • Oct 26, 2026, 20:01 IST

    ca foundation result LIVE: When can candidates reappear if they want to?

    A candidate who does not qualify in September 2026 can target the next eligible CA Foundation examination. ICAI conducts Foundation examinations under its revised examination schedule, and candidates should check the official examination notification for the next attempt, application dates and applicable fees before applying.

  • Oct 26, 2026, 18:11 IST

    ca inter sep 26 result date: What if a candidate fails?

    Candidates who do not clear the CA Foundation September 2026 examination can appear in a subsequent Foundation examination, subject to ICAI's applicable registration and eligibility rules. They should check the schedule for the next examination cycle and complete the examination application process within the notified deadline. Failing one attempt does not permanently prevent a candidate from pursuing the CA course.

  • Oct 26, 2026, 16:01 IST

    icai ca foundation result september 2026: Documents required after CA Foundation

    Students preparing to register for CA Intermediate should keep their CA Foundation result/qualification details and other required academic and registration documents ready. The exact documents and fee applicable to a candidate depend on the registration route and ICAI's current rules. Candidates should verify the latest requirements on ICAI's official portal before submitting the application.

  • Oct 26, 2026, 14:06 IST

    ca foundation sept 2026 result: What after clearing Foundation?

    Candidates who clear CA Foundation can move to the next stage of the Chartered Accountancy course, subject to ICAI's applicable eligibility and registration requirements. Students should check the registration window for the relevant CA Intermediate examination and complete the process within the deadline. Candidates should not wait until the last day to begin registration, especially if documents or fee payment are required.

  • Oct 26, 2026, 12:58 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: Is there a Revaluation of Answer Papers?

    Candidates should distinguish between verification of marks and revaluation. ICAI's verification process is designed to check specified aspects of evaluation rather than offering an unrestricted revaluation of every answer. Students dissatisfied with their marks should therefore read ICAI's verification instructions carefully before applying. 

  • Oct 26, 2026, 12:02 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: How to apply for verification of marks?

    Candidates seeking verification should check ICAI's official examination announcement immediately after the September 2026 result. The institute will specify the application window, applicable fee and submission procedure. Students should complete the request within the given deadline because applications submitted after the closing date may not be entertained.

  • Oct 26, 2026, 11:11 IST

    CA Foundation 2026 Result LIVE: What can happen after verification?

    After verification, there may be no change in marks, an increase that affects the candidate's result or exemption, or an increase that does not affect the final result. ICAI's examination FAQ specifically lists these possible outcomes. Therefore, candidates should not assume that applying for verification will necessarily increase their marks. 

  • Oct 26, 2026, 10:19 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: What if marks appear incorrect?

    Candidates who believe there is an issue with the marks displayed in their CA Foundation result can apply for verification of marks within the given window. Verification is different from a general revaluation of answers; ICAI examines the answer book for issues covered under its verification process. Candidates should follow the official notification issued after the result for the application procedure, fee and deadline. ICAI says the verification process can take around four weeks.

  • Oct 26, 2026, 09:10 IST

    CA Foundation Scorecard 2026: What if there is an error in personal details?

    Candidates should carefully check their name, registration details, roll number and marks after downloading the CA Foundation September 2026 scorecard. If a candidate notices an error in the statement of marks, they should contact the ICAI Examination Department through the prescribed process and submit the required supporting documents. ICAI's examination FAQs provide a procedure for reporting errors such as incorrect names or registration numbers on statements of marks. 

  • Oct 26, 2026, 08:17 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: Forgot Roll Number? Here's What Candidates Can Do

    Candidates who cannot remember their roll number should first check their admit card, as the examination roll number is printed on it. Students should keep their admit card safely until the result and subsequent admission or registration processes are completed. ICAI's result portal requires the relevant examination credentials to display the scorecard.

  • Oct 26, 2026, 07:27 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: What if I forgot my registration number?

    Candidates need their registration number and roll number to access the CA Foundation result through the ICAI result portal. Students who have forgotten their registration number should check their ICAI registration-related documents, emails or other official records where the number may be available. Candidates should avoid entering incorrect details repeatedly and should use only official ICAI channels if they are unable to retrieve their credentials.

  • Oct 26, 2026, 06:40 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: What if the ICAI result website is not working?

    If the CA Foundation September 2026 result portal becomes slow or temporarily inaccessible after the result announcement, candidates should not panic. A large number of students trying to access the result simultaneously can cause heavy traffic. Candidates can wait for a few minutes and try again, preferably using a stable internet connection or another browser/device. The result should be checked through ICAI's official result portal once the link becomes active.

  • Oct 26, 2026, 06:01 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: Result Link Expected Soon

    The wait for the CA Foundation September 2026 result is likely to end soon. While October 26, 2026 is being reported as the tentative result date, ICAI is yet to officially confirm the date. Candidates should keep their registration number and roll number ready and continue checking the official ICAI announcements and result portal for the latest update.

  • Oct 26, 2026, 05:05 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: What after clearing Foundation?

    Candidates who clear the CA Foundation examination can proceed towards the CA Intermediate level, subject to ICAI's applicable eligibility and registration requirements. Those awaiting their September 2026 results should also keep track of the registration schedule for the upcoming Intermediate examination so that they do not miss any applicable deadline.

  • Oct 26, 2026, 03:41 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: Candidates Should Not Panic Over Delay

    With the result date yet to be officially confirmed, candidates should not interpret the delay as an indication of their performance or the expected pass percentage. ICAI has not announced any reason suggesting an issue with evaluation. Candidates should wait for the official result notification rather than relying on speculation regarding the delay.

  • Oct 26, 2026, 01:20 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: Previous Result Date Trend

    The previous result timeline shows that CA Foundation results have generally been released around six weeks after the examination. The January 2026 result was declared on March 8, while the May 2026 result was announced on July 3. The September 2025 result was declared on November 3. This historical pattern is one reason the September 2026 result is now expected soon.

  • Oct 25, 2026, 23:11 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: What Details will Scorecard Contain?

    The CA Foundation result scorecard is expected to contain the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks and result status. Candidates should carefully check all the details after downloading their scorecard and retain a copy for future reference. 

  • Oct 25, 2026, 21:19 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: Where to Check Scorecard?

    Candidates will be able to check their CA Foundation September 2026 result through ICAI's official result portal once the link is activated. They will need to enter their registration number and roll number to access the scorecard. Candidates should use only the official ICAI result website and avoid unverified result links circulating on social media.

  • Oct 25, 2026, 19:05 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: Toppers list to be released

    Along with the CA Foundation September 2026 result, ICAI is expected to release details of the top-performing candidates and merit information, as applicable. In September 2025, L Rajalakshmi from Chennai secured the first rank with 360 marks, or 90%. Prem Agarwal and Neel Rajesh Shah secured the second and third ranks respectively. 

  • Oct 25, 2026, 17:42 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: Pass Percentage Expected with Result

    ICAI is expected to release the CA Foundation September 2026 pass percentage along with the result. The previous September session recorded a 14.78% overall pass rate. However, candidates should not assume that the September 2026 pass percentage will remain the same, as it depends on the performance of candidates and ICAI's evaluation.

  • Oct 25, 2026, 15:51 IST

    CA Foundation Result LVE: 98,827 Candidates Appeared Last September

    In the CA Foundation September 2025 examination, 98,827 candidates appeared for the exam. Of these, 14,609 candidates cleared the examination. The figures provide a useful benchmark for candidates awaiting the September 2026 result, although the pass percentage for the current session will be known only after ICAI releases the result statistics.

  • Oct 25, 2026, 14:56 IST

    CA Foundation September 2025 Result: 14.78 pass percentage

    Looking at the previous September session, the CA Foundation September 2025 examination recorded an overall pass percentage of 14.78%. A total of 98,827 candidates appeared, of whom 14,609 candidates passed. The male pass percentage was 15.74%, while the female pass percentage stood at 13.76%.

  • Oct 25, 2026, 13:30 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: How long after exam can result come?

    Previous result trends indicate that CA Foundation results are generally declared around 40-44 days after the examination. For September 2025, the exams were held from September 16 to 22 and the result was declared on November 3, giving a gap of 43 days. In May 2026, the result was declared 44 days after the exams.

  • Oct 25, 2026, 12:43 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: Exam held in September

    ICAI conducted the CA Foundation September 2026 examinations on September 2, September 5, September 7 and September 9. More than six weeks have now passed since the examinations began, increasing anticipation among candidates waiting for their results. The Foundation result is expected to be released soon.

  • Oct 25, 2026, 11:49 IST

    CA Foundation 2026 Result LIVE: Why is the Result DELAYED?

    Candidates are questioning why the CA Foundation September 2026 result has not been announced yet. ICAI has not cited any specific reason for the delay. The September 2026 Foundation examinations were conducted on September 2, 5, 7 and 9, and the result is now awaited. Therefore, candidates should avoid relying on social media claims about the reason for the delay unless ICAI officially confirms them. 

  • Oct 25, 2026, 11:11 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: Expected Date October 26 likely

    The CA Foundation September 2026 result is tentatively expected to be announced on October 26, 2026. However, ICAI has not issued an official confirmation regarding the date or time. Candidates are advised to keep their registration number and roll number ready so they can check the result once the link is activated.

  • Oct 25, 2026, 10:44 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: Result date still awaited

    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is yet to officially announce the CA Foundation September 2026 result date. Candidates who appeared for the September session are eagerly waiting for their scorecards. The result is expected shortly, with October 26 currently being reported as a tentative date. Candidates should note that the date will be confirmed only after ICAI issues an official notification.

  • Oct 24, 2026, 15:14 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation 2026: Registration and Application Schedule for January Session

    Check the registration and application schedule for January 2027 session CA Foundation Exam here

    Event Date
    Commencement of Online Form Submission

    November 3, 2026 (Tuesday)
    Last Date for Submission (Without Late Fee)

    November 16, 2026 (Monday)
    Last Date for Submission (With Late Fee)

    November 19, 2026 (Thursday)
    Correction Window (City/Medium Change)

    November 20, 2026 to November 22, 2026
  • Oct 24, 2026, 14:07 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: Next Examination Schedule

    Check below the schedule for CA Foundation January 2027 session exams

    PaperExam DateExam Timings (IST)DurationAdvance Reading Time (1:45 PM to 2:00 PM IST)
    Paper 1

    January 3, 2027

    2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

    3 Hours

    Applicable (15 minutes)
    Paper 2

    January 5, 2027

    2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

    3 Hours

    Applicable (15 minutes)
    Paper 3

    January 7, 2027

    2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

    2 Hours

    Not Applicable
    Paper 4

    January 9, 2027

    2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

    2 Hours

    Not Applicable
  • Oct 24, 2026, 13:37 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Login Credentials to Download Scorecard

    ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result will be announced online soon. The date and time for the announcement of the result will be confirmed by ICAI soon. To download the scorecards, students must login with the following details

    Roll number

    Registration number

  • Oct 24, 2026, 12:38 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: Steps to Download Scorecard

    The CA Foundation September 2026 result will be declared online soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

    Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

    Step 2: Click on CA Foundation result 2026

    Step 3: Login with the roll number and registration number

    Step 4: The CA Foundation result 2026 will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference

  • Oct 24, 2026, 11:33 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Official Date and Time Soon

    The confirmed date and time for the announcement of the ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 examination will be available on the official website soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams need to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the scorecard

  • Oct 24, 2026, 10:57 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: When is the Next Attempt?

    After the September 2026 Foundation result 2026 is announced, students who wish to appear for the next attempt of the exams need to submit their applications from November 3, 2026. The CA foundation examination will be conducted in January 2027. Students can check the complete exam schedule at icai.org. 

  • Oct 24, 2026, 10:28 IST

    CA Foundation Result September 2026: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

    The following details will be given on the CA Foundation September 2026 scorecard

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Subjects

    Marks

    Total marks

    Qualifying status

  • Oct 24, 2026, 09:51 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 Result Date and Time Soon

    ICAI will announce the schedule for the release of the September 2026 CA foundation result. Candidates who have appeared for the September session examinations can visit the official website of ICAI to check the result and download the scorecards. Candidates can download the CA Foundation September 2026 result at caresults.icai.org. To check the result students must visit the website and enter the roll number and registration number.

  • Oct 24, 2026, 09:12 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation September 2026: Previous Session Pass Percentage

    Candidates can check the details of the performance of students in the May 2026 examination below
    • Overall Pass Percentage: 20.09%
    • Candidates Appeared: 90,217
    • Candidates Passed: 18,124
    • Male Pass Percentage: 20.88% (9,769 passed out of 46,798 appeared)
    • Female Pass Percentage: 19.24% (8,355 passed out of 43,419 appeared)
  • Oct 24, 2026, 08:29 IST

    CA Foundation 2026: Previous Session Topers List

    Check the top 3 rank holders for May 2026 CA foundation exam below

    All India RankCandidate NameCityRoll NumberMarks (out of 400)Percentage
    AIR 1 Sakshi Jain Nashik 625231 371 92.75%
    AIR 2 Ayanabbas Ajani Chandrapur 566625 367 91.75%
    AIR 3 Radha Unmesh Mulay Pune 634489 365 91.25%
  • Oct 24, 2026, 07:54 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: How to Download Scorecards

    The CA Foundation September 2026 result will be announced online soon. To download the marksheets, students need to visit the website and log in with the required credentials. Follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

    Step 2: Click on Foundation Result 2026

    Step 3: Login with the registration number and roll number

    Step 4: The scorcards will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the scorecard PDF for further reference

  • Oct 24, 2026, 07:32 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Login Credentials to Download Scorecard

    The ICAI CA Foundation 2026 September Examination Result 2026 will be available on the official website soon. The date of announcement of the result will be confirmed by officials soon. To download the scorecard students must login with the following credentials

    Roll Number

    Registration Number

  • Oct 24, 2026, 07:10 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation 2026: September Examination Dates are Expected Soon

    The CA Foundation September 2026 result is expected to be released by the end of this month. The official notification announcing the dates for the declaration of the result will be available on the official website soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check their result at caresults.icai.org. Candidates can login with their registration number and roll number to download the scorecards. 

  • Oct 24, 2026, 06:49 IST

    CA Foundation 2026 Result LIVE: Candidates Await the Official Annoucement

    The wait continues for thousands of candidates who appeared for the September 2026 Foundation examination. Although the expected result window has begun, ICAI has not yet published a Foundation result announcement on its official announcements page. Candidates are advised to continue checking the official channels for confirmation.

  • Oct 24, 2026, 06:01 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 Result LIVE: Avoid Unofficial Links

    Candidates should be cautious of unauthorised websites or social media accounts claiming to provide an early result link. The safest option is to access the result through the official ICAI result portal once the institute activates the Foundation result link. Candidates should also avoid sharing their registration or roll number publicly.

  • Oct 24, 2026, 05:02 IST

    CA Foundation 2026 September Result LIVE: No official result time announced yet

    There is currently no official ICAI confirmation regarding the exact time at which the CA Foundation September 2026 result will be released. Some education reports have mentioned a tentative result window and expected timing, but candidates should treat these as unofficial until ICAI publishes the announcement.

  • Oct 24, 2026, 03:53 IST

    CA Foundation 2026 Result LIVE:Pass percentage and merit list awaited

    Along with the Foundation result, candidates are also waiting for the examination statistics, including the overall pass percentage and merit-list or topper information, if released by ICAI. These details will be updated after the institute makes the official information available.

  • Oct 24, 2026, 02:01 IST

    CA Foundation Passing Criteria: 40 percent in each paper, 50 percent aggregate

    Candidates should remember that clearing the CA Foundation examination requires meeting both the individual paper and aggregate criteria. Under the applicable scheme, students need to secure a minimum of 40% marks in each paper and 50% marks in aggregate to qualify.

  • Oct 24, 2026, 01:04 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026: Exam Was Held in Four Papers

    The September 2026 CA Foundation examination was conducted on September 2, 5, 7 and 9. Candidates are now waiting for their subject-wise scores and final qualifying status. The examination was conducted under ICAI's current Foundation scheme, which comprises four papers. 

  • Oct 23, 2026, 23:11 IST

    CA Foundation Result LIVE: Include Subject-wise Marks

    The CA Foundation September 2026 scorecard is expected to provide candidates with their performance details, including marks obtained in individual papers and the overall qualifying status. Candidates should download and retain the result after checking it for future academic and registration requirements.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 21:54 IST

    CA Foundation September Result 2026 LIVE: What candidates need to keep ready

    Candidates should keep their registration number and roll number ready while waiting for the result. Once the result link is activated, these credentials will be required to access the scorecard. Keeping the details readily available can help candidates check their result without delay when the portal goes live. 

  • Oct 23, 2026, 21:02 IST

    CA Foundation 2026 Result LIVE: Candidates Should Check ICAI Announcements for Confirmation

    Candidates should not rely solely on social media posts or unofficial result timings. The ICAI announcements page is the appropriate source for confirmation of the Foundation result declaration. As of the latest update, the page lists the September 2026 Intermediate result but does not yet show a Foundation result announcement. 

  • Oct 23, 2026, 19:58 IST

    CA Foundation Result Expected After CA Inter Declaration

    ICAI declared the September 2026 CA Intermediate results on October 22. With the Intermediate result now available, attention has shifted to Foundation candidates, who are awaiting their September examination results. Media reports continue to indicate that the Foundation result could be announced between October 23 and October 26.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 19:11 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: Result link not activated yet

    The CA Foundation September 2026 result link has not been activated on the official ICAI result portal yet. Candidates waiting for their scores should continue monitoring caresults.icai.org and the ICAI announcements section. The result is expected in the October 23-26 window, but ICAI has not officially confirmed a specific date or time.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 18:24 IST

    CA Foundation September 206 Result: Awaiting Official Announcement

    The CA Foundation September 2026 result remains awaited. While current reports indicate that the result could be announced between October 23 and October 26, ICAI has not yet officially confirmed the exact result date and time. This live blog will be updated as soon as an official announcement or result link becomes available.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 17:27 IST

    CA Foundation 2026 September Result LIVE: What after clearing CA Foundation?

    Candidates who successfully clear the CA Foundation examination can proceed towards registration for the CA Intermediate level, subject to ICAI's applicable eligibility and registration requirements. Students should check the latest ICAI instructions regarding Intermediate registration, examination forms and other mandatory requirements after the result.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 16:39 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 LIVE: Where to Check?

    Once declared, candidates will be able to check their CA Foundation September 2026 result through the ICAI result portal.

    Official result website: caresults.icai.org


  • Oct 23, 2026, 15:53 IST

    How to Check CA Foundation Result 2026

    Candidates can follow these steps to download their CA Foundation September 2026 scorecard:
    Visit the official ICAI result website
    Open the link for CA Foundation September 2026 Result
    Enter your registration number
    Enter your roll number
    Enter the captcha code, if displayed
    Click on the submit button
    Your CA Foundation result will appear on the screen
    Check the marks and qualifying status carefully
    Download and save the result for future reference

  • Oct 23, 2026, 15:04 IST

    CA Foundation 2026 Result LIVE: Result link may witness heavy traffic

    Once ICAI activates the CA Foundation result link, a large number of candidates may try to access their scorecards simultaneously. This can result in temporary slow loading or difficulty accessing the website. Candidates facing such issues should wait for a few minutes and try again rather than assuming that the result has not been released.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 14:21 IST

    CA Foundation 2026 Result LIVE: Toppers List Awaited

    Candidates are also waiting for details of the top-performing students in the September 2026 Foundation examination. ICAI may release topper-related information following the result declaration. Names, ranks, marks and percentages should be reported only after they are officially confirmed.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 13:46 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: Passing Criteria

    Candidates must meet the prescribed qualifying requirements to clear the Foundation examination. Under the current scheme, students are required to secure at least 40% marks in each paper and 50% marks in aggregate. Meeting only the overall aggregate requirement is not sufficient if the candidate fails to secure the minimum marks in an individual paper.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 13:11 IST

    CA Foundation 2026 Result LIVE: What will the CA Foundation scorecard show?

    The CA Foundation September 2026 result is expected to include important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks and result status. Candidates should download and preserve a copy of their scorecard after the result is declared for future admission and registration-related requirements.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 12:56 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 Result LIVE: Exam Dates

    The September 2026 CA Foundation examination was conducted on September 2, 5, 7 and 9. Candidates are now awaiting their subject-wise marks and qualifying status. The result will provide candidates with their performance across the four papers.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 12:28 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 Result LIVE: Login Credentials Required

    Candidates waiting for the CA Foundation result should keep their examination details accessible. The result portal is expected to require the candidate's registration number and roll number to display the scorecard. Having these details ready will help candidates check their result quickly once the link becomes active.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 12:03 IST

    CA Foundation 2026 Result LIVE: Where to Check ICAI Result?

    Once declared, candidates will be able to access the CA Foundation September 2026 result through the ICAI result portal. Candidates should visit the official result website and select the Foundation result link before entering their registration number and roll number to view their scorecard.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 11:40 IST

    CA Foundation 2026 Result LIVE: CA Inter Result OUT 2026

    ICAI declared the CA Intermediate September 2026 result on October 22. Candidates can access their Intermediate scores through the official result portal using their registration number and roll number. The declaration of the Intermediate result has increased expectations among Foundation candidates that their result will follow soon.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 11:11 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 LIVE: Result Date and Time

    Recent updates from education portals indicate that the CA Foundation September 2026 result could be announced between October 23 and October 26. However, this remains a tentative timeline. Candidates are advised to rely on ICAI's official website and result portal for the confirmed announcement.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 10:49 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 LIVE: Official Confirmation Awaited

    The CA Foundation September 2026 result is expected shortly, but ICAI has not confirmed the exact date and time through an official Foundation result notification. Candidates should not consider dates or timings circulating on social media as final until the institute publishes an official announcement.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 10:28 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 LIVE: Result Awaited

    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has not yet announced the CA Foundation September 2026 result. Candidates who appeared for the examination are advised to keep checking the official ICAI result portal for the latest update. The result is expected to be released in the coming days, with recent reports indicating an October 23-26 window. Candidates should keep their registration number and roll number ready to avoid any last-minute delay once the result link is activated.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 10:08 IST

    CA Foundation 2026 Result LIVE: Toppers List 2026

    ICAI is also expected to release details of the top-performing candidates after the September 2026 Foundation result is declared.
    CA Foundation September 2026 topper: To be updated
    Topper's marks: To be updated
    Topper's percentage: To be updated
    Candidates should wait for ICAI's official topper information before relying on names or marks circulating on social media.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 10:00 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: What After the Result?

    Candidates who qualify the CA Foundation examination can proceed towards the next stage of the Chartered Accountancy course, subject to ICAI's applicable eligibility and registration requirements.
    Candidates should check the official ICAI website for information regarding CA Intermediate registration, examination forms and other academic requirements after the result.
    Those who do not qualify can also check the applicable ICAI rules and upcoming examination schedule for their next attempt. The September 2026 Foundation examinations were held on September 2, 5, 7 and 9.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 09:59 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: Pass Percentage

    ICAI is expected to release the CA Foundation September 2026 pass percentage along with the result-related information. The pass percentage will provide details of the overall performance of candidates in the examination.
    The institute may also provide gender-wise or other examination statistics, as applicable.
    Pass percentage: To be updated after ICAI's official announcement.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 09:58 IST

    CA Foundation 2026 Result LIVE: Passing Marks 2026

    Candidates appearing for the CA Foundation examination are required to meet the prescribed subject-wise and aggregate qualifying criteria. As per the applicable examination criteria, candidates need to secure at least 40% marks in each paper and 50% marks in aggregate to qualify.

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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