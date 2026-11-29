CAT 2026: Indian Institute of Management Calcutta has officially announced the Admission Policy for the 2027–29 batch on the basis of CAT 2026 percentile score. The applicants seeking to appear in the Personal Interview (PI) and Writing Ability Test (WAT) should qualify the required minimum percentile cutoffs in all sectional tests and overall CAT 2026 before getting their ranking on the 85-point Pre-PI Composite Score.

It is worth noting that IIM Calcutta doesn’t take into account the Bachelor's degree marks or work experience while conducting shortlisting of Stage II WAT-PI process – giving significant weightage to CAT 2026 scaled score, Class 10 marks, Class 12 marks, and gender diversity. Below is the detailed guide to CAT 2026 IIM Calcutta Shortlist.