CAT 2026 IIM Calcutta Shortlist: Shortlisting Criteria, Category-Wise Cutoff & PI Dates
CAT 2026 IIM Calcutta: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has published its official admission policy for the MBA 2027-29 batch via CAT 2026. Stage I sets the minimum qualifying overall percentile at 85 for General (80 VARC, 80 DILR, 75 QA), 75 for EWS/NC-OBC, 70 for SC, 65 for ST, and 55 for PwD. Stage II shortlists candidates for WAT-PI using an 85-point composite score (CAT 2026: 56, Class 12: 15, Class 10: 10, Gender Diversity: 4). IIM Calcutta PI calls are expected in January 2027, with WAT-PI interviews held in February-March 2027.
CAT 2026: Indian Institute of Management Calcutta has officially announced the Admission Policy for the 2027–29 batch on the basis of CAT 2026 percentile score. The applicants seeking to appear in the Personal Interview (PI) and Writing Ability Test (WAT) should qualify the required minimum percentile cutoffs in all sectional tests and overall CAT 2026 before getting their ranking on the 85-point Pre-PI Composite Score.
It is worth noting that IIM Calcutta doesn’t take into account the Bachelor's degree marks or work experience while conducting shortlisting of Stage II WAT-PI process – giving significant weightage to CAT 2026 scaled score, Class 10 marks, Class 12 marks, and gender diversity. Below is the detailed guide to CAT 2026 IIM Calcutta Shortlist.
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Check the IIM Call Predictor 2026-27
IIM Calcutta MBA Admission 2027-29: Important Dates (Expected)
Below are the important details for the IIM Calcutta MBA Admission 2027-29:
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Admission Event
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Tentative / Official Schedule
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CAT 2026 Exam Date
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Sunday, November 29, 2026
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CAT 2026 Result Declaration
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Late December 2026 / First Week of January 2027
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IIM Calcutta PI Shortlist & Online Form Release
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Second / Third Week of January 2027 (Expected)
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Last Date to Submit IIMC WAT-PI Application Form
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Late January 2027 (Expected)
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IIM Calcutta WAT & Personal Interview (PI) Rounds
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February – March 2027
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IIM Calcutta Final Merit List / Admission Offer
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Late April / May 2027
IIM Calcutta 2026 Shortlisting Criteria
The selection process for the two-year full-time MBA program (Batch 2027-29) in IIM Calcutta (IIMC) consists of three stages. Admission to IIMC is not based solely on the CAT score; the IIMC also takes into consideration the following parameters: academic performance at school level, gender diversity, academic profile, work experience, and performance in WAT/PI:
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CAT 2026 Score (56 points in PI-WAT shortlisting; 30 points in final selection)
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Marks of Class 10th (10 points in PI-WAT shortlisting)
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Marks of Class 12th (15 points in PI-WAT shortlisting)
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Gender Diversity (4 points for female and transgender candidates in PI-WAT shortlisting)
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Personal Interview (PI) & Writing Ability Test (WAT) (48 points for PI and 8 points for WAT in final selection)
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Work Experience (up to 8 points in final selection)
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Academic Diversity (up to 6 points in final selection for non-engineering degrees and professional qualifications)
IIM Calcutta Category-Wise CAT 2026 Cutoff (Minimum Qualifying)
For the shortlisting in Stage II, candidates need to achieve a minimum percentile in the following sections in the CAT 2026 exam:
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Category
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Section I: VARC Percentile
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Section II: DILR Percentile
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Section III: QA Percentile
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Overall CAT 2026 Percentile
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Actual Expected PI Call Percentile (General Trend)
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OPEN (General)
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80
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80
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75
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85
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99.50+ Percentile
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EWS
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70
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65
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65
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75
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98.50-99.00+ Percentile
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NC-OBC
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70
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65
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65
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75
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97.50-98.50+ Percentile
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SC
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65
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60
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60
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70
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90.00-93.00+ Percentile
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ST
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55
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55
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55
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65
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82.00-86.00+ Percentile
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PwD
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45
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45
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45
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55
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80.00-85.00+ Percentile
IIM Calcutta Pre-PI Shortlisting Criteria (Out of 85 Marks)
Candidates who clear Stage I are ranked category-wise based on the 85-point total score:
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Shortlisting Parameter
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Maximum Weightage
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Method of Calculation
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CAT 2026 Overall Scaled Score
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56 Points
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(A / B) × 56, where A = Candidate's CAT 2026 total scaled score and B = Maximum possible CAT 2026 total scaled score
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Class 10 Marks
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10 Points
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Awarded in percentage slabs (≥80% earns full 10 points; 60% earns 0 points)
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Class 12 Marks
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15 Points
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Awarded in percentage slabs (≥80% earns full 15 points; 60% earns 0 points)
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Gender Diversity Factor
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4 Points
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4 points awarded exclusively to female and transgender candidates
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Total Pre-PI Composite Score
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85 Points
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Used to generate the official IIM Calcutta WAT-PI Shortlist
IIM Calcutta Final Selection Criteria (Out of 100 Marks)
After taking the WAT and PI rounds, the last merit list for admission is prepared based on 100 marks (remember that marks in Class 10, Class 12, and Gender Diversity are discarded in Stage III and Academic Diversity and Work Experience scores take their place):
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Final Selection Component
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Weightage (Out of 100)
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Key Evaluation Details
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Personal Interview (PI)
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48 Points
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Highest weightage; evaluates academics, work experience, clarity of thought, and general awareness
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CAT 2026 Score
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30 Points
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Scaled CAT 2026 score normalized out of 30 points
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Writing Ability Test (WAT)
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8 Points
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Written essay assessment conducted before the PI
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Work Experience
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8 Points
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Full-time post-graduation experience up to 36 months (peak points around 25–36 months)
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Academic Diversity
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6 Points
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Non-engineering degrees (4–6 pts) & CA/CS/ICWA/FIAI/Law qualifications (5–6 pts); Engineering-only gets 0 pts
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Total Final Composite Score
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100 Points
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Category-wise final admission offers released based on this score
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.