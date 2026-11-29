CGSSB Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026: Short Notice Out For 215 Posts, Check Eligibility, Apply Online and More
CGSSB Sub Engineer Recruitment: The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (Raipur) has released short notice for the recruitment of Group-1, Grade 3 (Engineering Services) on its official website. 215 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive, for which the written exam will be held on March 14, 2027. Check all details here.
CGSSB Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026: The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (Raipur) has released a short notice for the recruitment of Group-1, Grade 3 (Engineering Services) on its official website. A total of 215 Sub-Engineer posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in different disciplines, including Civil, Electrical and Mechanical. The CGSSB will conduct a written recruitment examination for Group-1, Grade 3 (Engineering Services) on March 14, 2027 across the state. The detailed CGSSB JE Recruitment 2026 notification will be uploaded soon on the official website of CGSSB-https://cgssb.cgstate.gov.in.
CGSSB Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The online applications will be invited through the official board portal at https://cgssb.cgstate.gov.in in due course of time. The detailed recruitment notification will be uploaded on the official website, containing all the crucial details, including the application process, eligibility, age limit, salary, and others.
CGSSB Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details
A total of 215 Sub-Engineer posts in Group-1, Grade 3 (Engineering Services) are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check the details of the posts/discipline wise available positions given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Sub-Engineer (Civil)
|197
|Sub-Engineer (Electrical)
|17
|Sub-Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical)
|01
CGSSB Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for the Sub-Engineer posts are advised to check the detailed recruitment notification pdf which will be uploaded on the official website. The CGSSB Recruitment 2026 detailed pdf will be uploaded on the official website containing all the crucial details of the recruitment drive including Eligibility, Selection process, How to apply, Crucial dates and others on the official website.
CGSSB Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026: How To Apply?
Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification available on the official website before submitting their applications-https://cgssb.cgstate.gov.in.
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