CGSSB Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026: The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (Raipur) has released a short notice for the recruitment of Group-1, Grade 3 (Engineering Services) on its official website. A total of 215 Sub-Engineer posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in different disciplines, including Civil, Electrical and Mechanical. The CGSSB will conduct a written recruitment examination for Group-1, Grade 3 (Engineering Services) on March 14, 2027 across the state. The detailed CGSSB JE Recruitment 2026 notification will be uploaded soon on the official website of CGSSB-https://cgssb.cgstate.gov.in.

CGSSB Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

The online applications will be invited through the official board portal at https://cgssb.cgstate.gov.in in due course of time. The detailed recruitment notification will be uploaded on the official website, containing all the crucial details, including the application process, eligibility, age limit, salary, and others.