UPSSSC Assistant Accountant Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is expected to release the Assistant Accountant & Auditor Admit Card 2026 shortly on the official website at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who have registered and applied for the examination under Advertisement No 14-Exam/2026 can then access and download their hall tickets online. The commission will be conducting the Mains Examination on December 20, 2026. The admit card is expected to include all the details related to the exam such as name, roll no, centre address and important exam day guidelines. Through this recruitment drive a total of 1937 vacancies of Accountant & Auditor would be filled across Uttar Pradesh government departments, directorates, and state universities. UPSSSC Assistant Accountant & Auditor Admit Card Release Date 2026

The UPSSSC will release the Admit Card 2026 soon before the exam date. The commission has not announced the confirmed release date candidates can expect the hall ticket to be released 4 to 5 days before the commencement of exam. Once released candidates can download their admit cards through the official website at upsssc.gov.in. They must enter their login details to download the hall ticket. UPSSSC Auditor Admit Card 2026: Overview Candidates can check the important details related to the Assistant Accountant & Auditor exam in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Authority Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Advertisement Number 14-Exam/2026 Examination Name Assistant Accountant & Auditor Mains Exam 2026 Exam Date December 20, 2026 Admit Card Release Date To be Released Shortly Mode of Availability Online Official Website upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Assistant Accountant Admit Card 2026 PDF Download Link The UPSSSC Assistant Accountant Admit Card 2026 can be downloaded through the official website once the commission releases the hall tickets. Candidates must go to the login window to download their admit cards using their login credentials. Check the direct link to download hall tickets below soon. UPSSSC Assistant Admit Card 2026 Link Click Here (Activated Soon) Steps to Download UPSSSC Assistant Accountant Admit Card 2026? Candidates can follow the steps below to download their UPSSSC Assistant Accountant Hall Ticket 2026- Go to the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

The homepage will open now you have to visit the examination-related section.

Now you click on the link titled UPSSSC Assistant Accountant & Auditor Admit Card 2026.

Click on the admit card download link.

Enter your credentials such as registration number and date of birth.

Submit the details to download the hall ticket.

The admit card will open on your screen.

Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.