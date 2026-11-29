The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 was conducted on 29 November 2026, with thousands of MBA aspirants appearing for the examination across multiple slots. Based on an initial assessment of the question paper, the first slot of CAT 2026 was easy to moderate overall, with a manageable VARC section, a doable DILR section and a Quantitative Aptitude section that turned out lengthier and trickier than its concepts suggested. According to Ravi Prakash, Founder, Rodha, the examination featured questions that tested candidates' conceptual understanding, problem-solving abilities and time-management skills. Smart question selection, especially in QA, was the key to a good score in this slot. 1. Overall Exam Analysis Parameter Details Overall difficulty level Easy to Moderate Total number of questions 68 Total duration 120 minutes, 40 minutes per section [confirm] Key observations about the paper Four RC passages on varied themes; no Odd One Out questions in VARC; DILR sets were approachable; QA was dominated by Arithmetic and Algebra, with lengthy and tricky questions

2. Section-Wise Difficulty Analysis Section Difficulty Level Key Observations VARC Easy to Moderate Four RC passages with four questions each; sequence-based questions and vocabulary-based fill-in-the-blanks DILR Moderate / Doable Sets on a Pebble Tournament, a Supply Diagram, Averages and a Milk Seller case QA Easy to Moderate (tricky and time-consuming) Arithmetic and Algebra dominated; concepts were straightforward but questions were lengthy 3. Important Topics and Question Distribution VARC (Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension) The RC section had four passages with four questions each. Two passages were relatively long and two were shorter. Area Details Reading Comprehension 4 passages, 16 questions RC 1 Unlived life and mental health RC 2 America and politics RC 3 The Amazon / Brazilian rainforest RC 4 Human evolution, Darwin's theory and chimpanzees Verbal Ability 3 sequence-based questions and 3 vocabulary-based fill-in-the-blanks; para completion and sentence-based questions also reported Notable observations No Odd One Out questions this time

DILR (Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning) Area Details Pebble Tournament Logical reasoning set on odd and even pebbles, working out how many remain after throws Supply Diagram Diagram-based LRDI set Average Averages across three classes, with conditions on the highest and minimum averages Milk Seller Case-based question Number of sets and their difficulty Moderate / Doable overall Notable observations The Pebble Tournament stood out as the most talked-about set QA (Quantitative Ability) Topic Approximate Number of Questions Arithmetic 7–8 Algebra 7–8 Geometry 3 Number System 2–3 Modern Mathematics 1 4. Key Takeaways for Candidates Which section was the most challenging? Quantitative Aptitude. The concepts were familiar, but many questions were lengthy and tricky, which put pressure on time.