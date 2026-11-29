CAT 2026 Exam Analysis by Experts: Ravi Prakash Breaks Down Slot 1 Difficulty, Arithmetic-Heavy QA & Doable DILR Sets
The article, written by Ravi Prakash, a mathematics enthusiast and founder of an edtech firm, shares his CAT 2026 exam Slot 1 analysis. According to Prakash, the CAT 2026 Slot 1 Paper was moderate to manageable, with a simple VARC section devoid of Odd One Out questions. While there were many approachable questions in the DILR Section, such as Pebble Tournament, Quantitative Aptitude consisted largely of Arithmetic and Algebra, with very little of Modern Maths. As familiar Quant topics were presented through tough and lengthy questions, selection of right questions emerged as the key aspect. Check detailed analysis below.
The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 was conducted on 29 November 2026, with thousands of MBA aspirants appearing for the examination across multiple slots. Based on an initial assessment of the question paper, the first slot of CAT 2026 was easy to moderate overall, with a manageable VARC section, a doable DILR section and a Quantitative Aptitude section that turned out lengthier and trickier than its concepts suggested.
According to Ravi Prakash, Founder, Rodha, the examination featured questions that tested candidates' conceptual understanding, problem-solving abilities and time-management skills. Smart question selection, especially in QA, was the key to a good score in this slot.
1. Overall Exam Analysis
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Parameter
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Details
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Overall difficulty level
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Easy to Moderate
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Total number of questions
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68
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Total duration
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120 minutes, 40 minutes per section [confirm]
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Key observations about the paper
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Four RC passages on varied themes; no Odd One Out questions in VARC; DILR sets were approachable; QA was dominated by Arithmetic and Algebra, with lengthy and tricky questions
2. Section-Wise Difficulty Analysis
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Section
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Difficulty Level
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Key Observations
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VARC
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Easy to Moderate
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Four RC passages with four questions each; sequence-based questions and vocabulary-based fill-in-the-blanks
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DILR
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Moderate / Doable
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Sets on a Pebble Tournament, a Supply Diagram, Averages and a Milk Seller case
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QA
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Easy to Moderate (tricky and time-consuming)
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Arithmetic and Algebra dominated; concepts were straightforward but questions were lengthy
3. Important Topics and Question Distribution
VARC (Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension)
The RC section had four passages with four questions each. Two passages were relatively long and two were shorter.
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Area
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Details
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Reading Comprehension
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4 passages, 16 questions
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RC 1
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Unlived life and mental health
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RC 2
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America and politics
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RC 3
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The Amazon / Brazilian rainforest
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RC 4
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Human evolution, Darwin's theory and chimpanzees
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Verbal Ability
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3 sequence-based questions and 3 vocabulary-based fill-in-the-blanks; para completion and sentence-based questions also reported
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Notable observations
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No Odd One Out questions this time
DILR (Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning)
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Area
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Details
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Pebble Tournament
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Logical reasoning set on odd and even pebbles, working out how many remain after throws
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Supply Diagram
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Diagram-based LRDI set
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Average
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Averages across three classes, with conditions on the highest and minimum averages
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Milk Seller
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Case-based question
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Number of sets and their difficulty
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Moderate / Doable overall
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Notable observations
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The Pebble Tournament stood out as the most talked-about set
QA (Quantitative Ability)
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Topic
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Approximate Number of Questions
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Arithmetic
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7–8
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Algebra
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7–8
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Geometry
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3
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Number System
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2–3
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Modern Mathematics
|
1
4. Key Takeaways for Candidates
Which section was the most challenging?
Quantitative Aptitude.
The concepts were familiar, but many questions were lengthy and tricky, which put pressure on time.
Which section was relatively easier?
VARC, with direct RC questions and no Odd One Out questions.
Were there any surprises in the question paper?
The absence of Odd One Out questions in VARC, and the very low weight of Modern Mathematics in QA, with only about one question.
What strategy would have helped candidates maximise their scores?
Picking questions carefully in QA rather than attempting everything, and scanning all DILR sets first to start with the most approachable one.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.