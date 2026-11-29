AIBE 22 Exam Analysis 2026: Check Question Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Qualifying Marks
The Bar Council of India (BCI) will be holding the All India Bar Exam XXII (AIBE 22) today, November 29, 2026, in Offline OMR format worth 100 marks for 19 law subjects for 3 hours and 30 minutes without any negative marking. Following the trends seen in the last few AIBE exams, the exam is set to be Easy to Moderate to Moderate, focusing on Bare Act provision application and conceptual application under BNS, BNSS, and BSA, wherein 45% (45 marks) is the qualifying criteria for General/OBC, and 40% (40 marks) for SC/ST/PwD.
AIBE 22 Exam Analysis 2026: The All India Bar Examination XXII (AIBE 22) by the Bar Council of India (BCI) will be conducted on Sunday, November 29, 2026. The certification examination being held offline pen-and-paper (OMR) mode comprises 100 MCQs for 100 marks from 19 different law subjects, lasting for 3 hours 30 minutes without any negative marking.
As the examination has started on November 29, 2026, candidates can go through AIBE 22 Exam Analysis 2026, difficulty level of the examination, review of question paper, distribution of marks for individual sets (Set A, Set B, Set C, Set D) and subject-wise.
Also Read:AIBE 22 Passing Marks 2026: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks, and Previous Year Trends
AIBE 22 Exam 2026: Overview & Paper Pattern
Below are the key highlights related to the AIBE 22 Exam 2026:
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Particular
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Details
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Examination Name
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All India Bar Examination XXII (AIBE 22)
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Conducting Body
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Bar Council of India (BCI)
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Exam Date
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Sunday, November 29, 2026
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Exam Mode & Question Sets
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Offline Pen-and-Paper (OMR) | Sets A, B, C, and D
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Total Questions & Marks
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100 MCQs | 100 Maximum Marks
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours 30 Minutes (210 Minutes)
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Number of Subjects Covered
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19 Law Subjects
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Marking Scheme
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+1 Mark per correct answer | No Negative Marking
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Official Website
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allindiabarexamination.com
AIBE 22 Subject-Wise Marks Distribution & Weightage
The 100 questions in the AIBE 22 test are categorized into 19 topics as per the syllabus of the Bar Council of India:
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Subject / Law Area
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Prescribed Questions & Marks
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Expected Difficulty & Focus Areas
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Constitutional Law
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10 Marks
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Easy to Moderate - Fundamental Rights, Writs, Amendments, Landmark Judgments
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Indian Penal Code (IPC) / Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)
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8 Marks
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Moderate - Offences against body/property, general exceptions, BNS section shifts
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Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) / Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)
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10 Marks
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Moderate- Arrest, bail, FIR, trial procedure, BNSS timelines
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Code of Civil Procedure (CPC)
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10 Marks
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Easy to Moderate- Res judicata, jurisdiction, execution, appeals
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Evidence Act / Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)
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8 Marks
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Moderate- Relevancy of facts, confessions, dying declaration, electronic records
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Alternative Dispute Redressal (ADR) & Arbitration Act
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4 Marks
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Easy- Arbitral award, conciliation, mediation provisions
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Family Law
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8 Marks
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Easy to Moderate- Hindu & Muslim marriage, divorce, maintenance, adoption
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Public Interest Litigation (PIL)
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4 Marks
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Easy- Locus standi, landmark environmental & social justice PIL cases
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Administrative Law
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3 Marks
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Easy to Moderate- Delegated legislation, principles of natural justice
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Professional Ethics & BCI Rules
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4 Marks
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Easy- Advocates Act 1961, professional misconduct, duties toward court/client
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Company Law
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2 Marks
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Easy- Incorporation, directors, winding up under Companies Act 2013
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Environmental Law
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2 Marks
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Easy- Polluter pays, strict/absolute liability, M.C. Mehta cases
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Cyber Law
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2 Marks
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Easy- Information Technology Act offences, digital signatures
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Labour and Industrial Laws
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4 Marks
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Easy to Moderate- Industrial disputes, trade unions, minimum wages
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Law of Tort, Motor Vehicles Act & Consumer Protection
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5 Marks
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Easy to Moderate- Negligence, vicarious liability, consumer forums
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Law Related to Taxation
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4 Marks
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Moderate- Income Tax basics, GST structure
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Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property & NI Act
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8 Marks
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Easy to Moderate- Void agreements, injunctions, Section 138 NI Act
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Land Acquisition Act
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2 Marks
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Easy- RFCTLARR Act 2013 compensation and social impact provisions
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Intellectual Property Laws (IPR)
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2 Marks
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Easy- Patents, trademarks, copyright duration and infringement
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Total
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100 Marks
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Overall: Easy to Moderate / Moderate
AIBE 22 Qualifying Marks 2026 (Category-Wise Passing Cutoff)
Candidates who have to be eligible for the Certificate of Practice (CoP) granted by the Bar Council of India have to score the minimum category-wise passing percentage in valid evaluated questions:
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Category
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Minimum Qualifying Percentage
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Minimum Passing Marks (Out of 100 Valid Marks)
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General (Unreserved)
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45%
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45 Marks
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OBC (Other Backward Classes)
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45%
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45 Marks
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SC (Scheduled Caste)
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40%
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40 Marks
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ST (Scheduled Tribe)
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40%
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40 Marks
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PwD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities)
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40%
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40 Marks
Also Read: AIBE 22 Cut Off 2026: Check Expected Passing Marks, Category-Wise Qualifying Percentage & Previous Year Trends
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.