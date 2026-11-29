AIBE 22 Exam Analysis 2026: The All India Bar Examination XXII (AIBE 22) by the Bar Council of India (BCI) will be conducted on Sunday, November 29, 2026. The certification examination being held offline pen-and-paper (OMR) mode comprises 100 MCQs for 100 marks from 19 different law subjects, lasting for 3 hours 30 minutes without any negative marking.

As the examination has started on November 29, 2026, candidates can go through AIBE 22 Exam Analysis 2026, difficulty level of the examination, review of question paper, distribution of marks for individual sets (Set A, Set B, Set C, Set D) and subject-wise.

Also Read:AIBE 22 Passing Marks 2026: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks, and Previous Year Trends

AIBE 22 Exam 2026: Overview & Paper Pattern

Below are the key highlights related to the AIBE 22 Exam 2026: