UP Super TET Exam City 2026 : The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released on November 23, the UP Super TET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 on the official website at upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates appearing in the Assistant Teacher recruitment examination can download the City Slip after using their login credentials to the link at the official website. The City Slip will provide you all the crucial details, including City details and the location of the designated exam venue. The UP Super TET Exam is the gateway which check the eligibility for all those candidates who wish to to get recruited as an Assistant Teacher in various government and government-aided schools across the state. Also Check Live Updates on UP Super TET City Slip 2026 UP Super TET City Slip 2026 Download Link

The commission has activated the UP Super TET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 download link on November 23, on the official website. Candidates appearing in the exam can check their city details by using their login credentials to the link at the official website. UP PRT City Slip 2026 Link Click Here Why is the UP Super TET 2026 City Slip Important? The UP Super TET City Slip 2026 is a very crucial document for all the candidates who applied successfully for the Assistant Teacher. The document provides you with all the details regarding the examination city information for the Assistant Teacher city location. It will help you in details of the exam city location, including the examination centres. The UP Super TET City Slip 2026 will assist the candidates in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance to avoid any delay in reaching the exam venue and locations. Candidates appearing in the exam should note that any request for a change of the allocated examination centre will not be entertained by the authority and you will have to appear in the same venue and city assigned to you in the City Slip.

UP Super TET Exam City 2026: Key Highlights A total of 12,405 posts are to be fileld through the recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important details of the UP Super TET examination and city intimation slip in the table below. Particulars Details Exam Name UP Super TET 2026 Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission Recruitment Assistant Teacher Total Vacancies 12,405 Exam City Slip Status Out Exam Dates December 3 and 4, 2026 Exam City Slip Mode Online Official Website upessc.up.gov.in How to Download UP Super TET 2026 Exam City Slip Online? Candidates who applied successfully for the Assistant Teacher (PRT) recruitment examination can download their city slip after using their login credentials to the link at the official website. You can follow the steps given below to download the city slip-

Step 1: Go to the official website-upessc.up.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the Assistant Teacher Selection Examination 2026 city intimation slip under Advertisement No. 05/2026.

Step 3: Enter the required login details, such as registration number or OTR details, along with the other credentials requested on the portal.

Step 4: Download the City Slip and save the same for future reference. UP Super TET 2026 Check Vacancy Statistics Through the recruitment drive, the Commission is set to fill a total of 12,405 Assistant Teacher vacancies across two categories. Under the recruitment drive, total 11,508 posts for Assistant Teachers are to be filled in urban primary schools under the Basic Education Department. On the other hands, a total of 897 posts for Assistant Teachers in aided primary schools under the Secondary Education Department. The written exam is scheduled to be held on December 3 and 4, 2026 across the state.