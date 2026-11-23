School Holiday Tomorrow November 24: Schools in several states across India will remain closed on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab or Prakash Purab. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. According to the 2026 state holiday schedules, November 24 has been listed as a public holiday in most parts of the country. Students in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and other states have an official holiday. Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir have also listed a holiday for the day, although the occasion is mentioned under different names in their calendars. School Holiday on November 24, 2026: State-Wise List Here is the state-wise list of school holidays for Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026. State/UT School Holiday Status Delhi Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday Jammu and Kashmir Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday Punjab Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday Haryana Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday Uttar Pradesh Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday Bihar Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday Rajasthan Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday Madhya Pradesh Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday Chhattisgarh Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday Uttarakhand As per state holiday calendar West Bengal Holiday for Government and government-aided schools (private school students to confirm) Andhra Pradesh Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday Arunachal Pradesh Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday Assam Lachit Divas and Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday Goa Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday Gujarat Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday Himachal Pradesh Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday Jharkhand Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday Karnataka No Holiday, Confirm with your respective school Kerala No Holiday, Confirm with your respective school Maharashtra Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday Manipur Restricted Holiday (not a mandatory statewide General Holiday) Meghalaya No Holiday, Confirm with your respective school Mizoram Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday Nagaland Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday Odisha Rahas Purnima School Holiday Sikkim No Holiday, Confirm with your respective school Tamil Nadu No Holiday, Confirm with your respective school Telangana Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday Tripura Restricted/institutional holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti

School Holiday on November 24, 2026: State-Wise Updates Delhi School Holiday November 24 Schools in Delhi will remain closed on November 24 on account of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Martyrdom Day. The Delhi Government’s official 2026 holiday calendar lists the occasion as a public holiday on Tuesday. Punjab School Holiday November 24 Schools in Punjab will observe a holiday on November 24 for Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth anniversary. The Punjab Government’s 2026 holiday calendar lists the occasion as a public holiday. Haryana School Holiday November 24 Schools in Haryana will remain closed on November 24 for Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti. The state government’s 2026 holiday notification includes the occasion as a gazetted holiday. Uttar Pradesh School Holiday November 24 Government schools in Uttar Pradesh will observe a holiday on November 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima. The date is included in the state’s 2026 holiday schedule.

Bihar School Holiday November 24 Schools in Bihar are will also observe a holiday on November 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima. The date appears in the reported state holiday schedule. Rajasthan School Holiday November 24 November 24 is listed as a public holiday in Rajasthan on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Schools following the state holiday calendar are expected to remain closed. Madhya Pradesh School Holiday November 24 Schools in Madhya Pradesh will observe a holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24, as the date is included in the state’s holiday schedule. Maharashtra School Holiday November 24 November 24 is listed as a state holiday in Maharashtra for Guru Nanak Jayanti. School-specific closure arrangements may vary depending on the institution and its academic calendar.