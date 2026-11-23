School Holiday Tomorrow (November 24, 2026): Which States Will Remain Closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti? Check Full List
School Holiday November 24, 2026: Schools in several states will remain closed on November 24, 2026, for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Check the complete state-wise list of holidays, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Delhi and other regions.
School Holiday Tomorrow November 24: Schools in several states across India will remain closed on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab or Prakash Purab. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.
According to the 2026 state holiday schedules, November 24 has been listed as a public holiday in most parts of the country. Students in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and other states have an official holiday. Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir have also listed a holiday for the day, although the occasion is mentioned under different names in their calendars.
School Holiday on November 24, 2026: State-Wise List
Here is the state-wise list of school holidays for Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026.
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State/UT
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School Holiday Status
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Delhi
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday
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Jammu and Kashmir
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday
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Punjab
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday
|
Haryana
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday
|
Bihar
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday
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Rajasthan
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday
|
Uttarakhand
|
As per state holiday calendar
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West Bengal
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Holiday for Government and government-aided schools (private school students to confirm)
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Andhra Pradesh
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday
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Arunachal Pradesh
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday
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Assam
|
Lachit Divas and Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday
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Goa
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday
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Gujarat
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday
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Himachal Pradesh
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday
|
Jharkhand
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday
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Karnataka
|
No Holiday, Confirm with your respective school
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Kerala
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No Holiday, Confirm with your respective school
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Maharashtra
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday
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Manipur
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Restricted Holiday (not a mandatory statewide General Holiday)
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Meghalaya
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No Holiday, Confirm with your respective school
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Mizoram
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday
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Nagaland
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Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday
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Odisha
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Rahas Purnima School Holiday
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Sikkim
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No Holiday, Confirm with your respective school
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Tamil Nadu
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No Holiday, Confirm with your respective school
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Telangana
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday
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Tripura
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Restricted/institutional holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti
School Holiday on November 24, 2026: State-Wise Updates
Delhi School Holiday November 24
Schools in Delhi will remain closed on November 24 on account of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Martyrdom Day. The Delhi Government’s official 2026 holiday calendar lists the occasion as a public holiday on Tuesday.
Punjab School Holiday November 24
Schools in Punjab will observe a holiday on November 24 for Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth anniversary. The Punjab Government’s 2026 holiday calendar lists the occasion as a public holiday.
Haryana School Holiday November 24
Schools in Haryana will remain closed on November 24 for Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti. The state government’s 2026 holiday notification includes the occasion as a gazetted holiday.
Uttar Pradesh School Holiday November 24
Government schools in Uttar Pradesh will observe a holiday on November 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima. The date is included in the state’s 2026 holiday schedule.
Bihar School Holiday November 24
Schools in Bihar are will also observe a holiday on November 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima. The date appears in the reported state holiday schedule.
Rajasthan School Holiday November 24
November 24 is listed as a public holiday in Rajasthan on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Schools following the state holiday calendar are expected to remain closed.
Madhya Pradesh School Holiday November 24
Schools in Madhya Pradesh will observe a holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24, as the date is included in the state’s holiday schedule.
Maharashtra School Holiday November 24
November 24 is listed as a state holiday in Maharashtra for Guru Nanak Jayanti. School-specific closure arrangements may vary depending on the institution and its academic calendar.
Why Is Guru Nanak Jayanti Celebrated?
Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who was born in 1469. He founded Sikhism and spread the teachings of equality, compassion, honest living and selfless service.
The festival is celebrated with prayers, devotional songs, Nagar Kirtan processions and community meals at gurudwaras. Devotees across the country visit religious places to mark the occasion.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.