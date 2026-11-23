NEET PG 2026: MCC Opens Round 1 & 2 Seat Resignation Window Till November 25
MCC has started the NEET PG 2026 Round 1 and Round 2 seat resignation facility from November 23, 2026 (2 PM) to November 25 (6 PM). Read the complete details regarding the resignation window in the article below.
Key Points
- MCC opened NEET PG 2026 seat resignation for Round 1 and 2 allottees Nov 23-25, 2026.
- Resignations from Nov 23-25, 2026, will lead to forfeiture of the security deposit.
- An online-generated resignation letter is mandatory, failure makes resignation null and void.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), has officially opened the seat resignation facility for NEET PG 2026 candidates holding Round 1 or Round 2 allotted seats. In an important public notice issued on November 23, 2026, the committee has announced that eligible postgraduate medical aspirants who wish to vacate their seats can complete their resignation process between 2:00 PM on November 23, 2026 and 6:00 PM on November 25, 2026. This decision is followed by numerous requests which were received by MCC from PG candidates who are seeking to surrender their Round 1 or Round 2 seats due to various personal or academic reasons.
MCC NEET PG 2026 Seat Resignation Guidelines and Forfeiture Rules
As per the official notification, all resignations processed during this window will involve the forfeiture of the candidate’s security deposit. MCC has also laid out very specific conditions for different categories of candidates, which are as follows:-
- Candidates allotted a seat in Round 1 who did not receive an upgrade in Round 2 can resign from their seat with forfeiture of their security deposit within the stipulated time.
- Aspirants who were freshly allotted a seat in Round 2 and joined the institute, but now wish to leave, are permitted to vacate their seat with forfeiture of their security deposit.
- Candidates who were upgraded in Round 2 and joined their newly allotted seat can also resign within the window, subject to the forfeiture of their security deposit.
Also check the official notification
Freeze Vs. Float Resignation Process and Mandatory Online Letter
MCC has clearly differentiated the submission mode based on the willingness option which is selected by the candidate during counselling:-
- Freeze Candidates:- They must physically visit their allotted medical institute to complete the seat resignation formalities.
- Float Candidates:- Can submit their seat resignation online directly through the official MCC portal, i.e., mcc.nic.in
Most importantly, MCC has advised all resigning candidates to make sure that their Resignation Letter is generated online through the official portal which is provided by MCC by the allotted college. Failure to obtain an online-generated resignation letter will render the resignation Null and Void.
Also check, Karnataka UG AYUSH 2026 Round 3 Final Allotment Result Today, Download at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
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