The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), has officially opened the seat resignation facility for NEET PG 2026 candidates holding Round 1 or Round 2 allotted seats. In an important public notice issued on November 23, 2026, the committee has announced that eligible postgraduate medical aspirants who wish to vacate their seats can complete their resignation process between 2:00 PM on November 23, 2026 and 6:00 PM on November 25, 2026. This decision is followed by numerous requests which were received by MCC from PG candidates who are seeking to surrender their Round 1 or Round 2 seats due to various personal or academic reasons.

MCC NEET PG 2026 Seat Resignation Guidelines and Forfeiture Rules

As per the official notification, all resignations processed during this window will involve the forfeiture of the candidate’s security deposit. MCC has also laid out very specific conditions for different categories of candidates, which are as follows:-