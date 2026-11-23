Gold Rate Today: After a steep fall from its peak, gold prices have shown investors some recovery, and the metal is now being closely watched. The whole week has been harsh for the precious metal, raising questions about its ability to remain a safe-haven asset.

On Monday, November 23, 2026, gold rates staged a recovery in domestic and international markets. This has certainly offered both old and new investors some relief, as the precious metal has now seen gold fall 30% from its peak, 9% in one week and touch a 14-month low, all at once.

The international gold rate fell, and the same happened with domestic rates. Both witnessed a prolonged decline. This also created panic among investors. This comeback does not necessarily mean that gold's troubles are over.

Investors are now keeping a close eye on the upcoming US inflation report, which could influence the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decision.