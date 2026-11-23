Gold Rate Today, November 23, 2026: Gold Prices Rebound After Hitting 14-Month Low; How US Inflation Data Affects Rates, Check City-Wise Prices
Gold rate rebounded on November 23 after a steep weekly decline of nearly 9%. Check the latest 24K, 22K and 18K gold rates across 20 Indian cities and understand what is driving the recovery.
Gold Rate Today: After a steep fall from its peak, gold prices have shown investors some recovery, and the metal is now being closely watched. The whole week has been harsh for the precious metal, raising questions about its ability to remain a safe-haven asset.
On Monday, November 23, 2026, gold rates staged a recovery in domestic and international markets. This has certainly offered both old and new investors some relief, as the precious metal has now seen gold fall 30% from its peak, 9% in one week and touch a 14-month low, all at once.
The international gold rate fell, and the same happened with domestic rates. Both witnessed a prolonged decline. This also created panic among investors. This comeback does not necessarily mean that gold's troubles are over.
Investors are now keeping a close eye on the upcoming US inflation report, which could influence the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decision.
All of this sentiment-driven watchfulness will determine whether gold can sustain its recovery or face another round of selling.
Today's Gold Rates in Top 20 Indian Cities (Per 10 Grams)
|
City
|
24K Gold (99.9%)
|
22K Gold (91.6%)
|
18K Gold (75%)
|
Delhi
|
₹1,26,710
|
₹1,16,150
|
₹95,060
|
Mumbai
|
₹1,26,560
|
₹1,16,000
|
₹94,910
|
Hyderabad
|
₹1,26,560
|
₹1,16,000
|
₹94,910
|
Chennai
|
₹1,26,560
|
₹1,16,000
|
₹94,950
|
Kerala
|
₹1,26,560
|
₹1,16,000
|
₹94,910
|
Bengaluru
|
₹1,26,560
|
₹1,16,000
|
₹94,910
|
Kolkata
|
₹1,26,560
|
₹1,16,000
|
₹94,910
|
Pune
|
₹1,26,560
|
₹1,16,000
|
₹94,910
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹1,26,610
|
₹1,16,050
|
₹94,960
|
Vadodara
|
₹1,26,610
|
₹1,16,050
|
₹94,960
|
Surat
|
₹1,26,610
|
₹1,16,050
|
₹94,960
|
Jaipur
|
₹1,26,710
|
₹1,16,150
|
₹95,060
|
Lucknow
|
₹1,26,710
|
₹1,16,150
|
₹95,060
|
Chandigarh
|
₹1,26,710
|
₹1,16,150
|
₹95,060
|
Patna
|
₹1,26,610
|
₹1,16,050
|
₹94,960
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹1,26,560
|
₹1,16,000
|
₹94,910
|
Coimbatore
|
₹1,26,560
|
₹1,16,000
|
₹94,950
|
Madurai
|
₹1,26,560
|
₹1,16,000
|
₹94,950
|
Vijayawada
|
₹1,26,560
|
₹1,16,000
|
₹94,910
|
Nagpur
|
₹1,26,560
|
₹1,16,000
|
₹94,910
Note: Rates are indicative and exclude 3% GST and jewellery making charges.
Reason Behind The Gold Rate Today: US Inflation Data in Focus
Investors are keeping a close eye on the upcoming US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report. This changes the perspective of the global investor community, as analysts will be able to anticipate the Federal Reserve's possible decisions.
The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report is scheduled for November 25, 2026.
The report could influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions and determine gold's next move.
With markets already adjusting their expectations around a possible December rate hike, even a small surprise in inflation figures could trigger fresh volatility in bullion prices. Gold has started recovering as Treasury yields and the US dollar soften, but the upcoming data will be crucial in deciding whether this rebound can continue or whether selling pressure will return.
Also Read: US Federal Reserve Meeting: List Of Things To Know Ahead Of The December Interest Rate Decision
How US Inflation Data Could Affect Gold Prices:
-
PCE Inflation Report: The US PCE data is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure. Investors will watch closely for signs of cooling or persistent inflation.
-
December Rate Hike Expectations: Markets have reportedly reduced the probability of a December rate hike from 100% to around 93%, offering some support to gold.
-
US Treasury Yields: Lower expectations of interest rate hikes can pull bond yields down, making non-interest-bearing gold more attractive.
-
US Dollar Movement: A weaker dollar makes internationally priced gold relatively cheaper for buyers using other currencies, potentially supporting demand.
-
Safe-Haven Demand: Concerns about economic uncertainty and technology stock valuations are also encouraging investors to reconsider gold as a safe-haven asset.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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