RRB NTPC Cut Off 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) released the Undergraduate CBT 2 result and cut-off marks on October 30, 2026, under Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) 07/2025. Candidates who appeared for the second-stage examination can check their individual scores and qualifying status through the official RRB website using their registration number and date of birth. The cut-off marks are provided separately for different railway zones and reservation categories. Candidates shortlisted in CBT 2 will proceed to the next stage of recruitment, which includes the Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) for applicable posts. The RRB NTPC recruitment process is conducted separately for Undergraduate and Graduate-level posts. Candidates must therefore check the cut-off applicable to their recruitment notification and examination stage. The Undergraduate recruitment falls under CEN 07/2025, while the Graduate recruitment is covered under CEN 06/2025. Scroll down for more details.

RRB NTPC Cut Off 2026: Overview The Railway Recruitment Boards publish separate cut-off marks for different stages of the NTPC selection process. These marks determine which candidates qualify for the subsequent examination or recruitment stage. Candidates can refer to the following table for important details of the Undergraduate recruitment. Particulars Details Examination RRB NTPC Undergraduate Conducting authority Railway Recruitment Boards Recruitment notification CEN 07/2025 CBT 2 examination date September 17, 2026 CBT 2 result date October 30, 2026 Cut-off status Released Cut-off categories Zone-wise and category-wise Next selection stage Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST), wherever applicable Tentative CBTST date November 27, 2026 Official website rrb.indianrailways.gov.in

How to Check RRB NTPC Cut Off 2026? Candidates can follow these steps to download their RRB NTPC cut-off marks: Visit the official RRB website at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in. Select the regional Railway Recruitment Board under which the application was submitted. Navigate to the latest notifications or results section. Look for the CEN 07/2025 NTPC Undergraduate CBT 2 result and cut-off notice. Open the relevant result or cut-off PDF. Check the marks against the applicable category and post category. Download the PDF and retain it for future reference. RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026 The RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT 2 cut-off marks were published along with the examination result. The cut-off indicates the minimum marks required for candidates to be shortlisted for the next stage of recruitment.Candidates should check their marks against the cut-off issued by their respective RRB. The qualifying marks are not uniform across all railway regions or reservation categories.

The CBT 2 cut-off is particularly important for candidates applying for the posts of Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist and Trains Clerk. The regional RRBs publish their result and cut-off PDFs separately. Candidates can visit the official RRB website and select their respective railway region to access the relevant notification. RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 1 Cut Off 2026: Zone-Wise Marks Apart from the Undergraduate recruitment, the Railway Recruitment Boards have also published the Graduate CBT 1 cut-off marks under CEN 06/2025. The following table presents the zone-wise and category-wise Graduate CBT 1 cut-off figures supplied for this recruitment. The marks are arranged according to the respective RRB zones and category numbers. RRB Zone Category No. UR SC ST OBC EWS ESM Ajmer 1 87.83 - - 87.09 87.13 71.66 Bengaluru 1 80.03 75.41 - 78.38 78.56 54.37 Bhopal 1 89.56 - - 88.13 - - Bhubaneswar 2 78.66 - - - 74.5 58.43 Bilaspur 2 86.14 78.16 74.01 83.52 83.55 60.8 Chandigarh 4 82.51 74.78 68.26 77.96 78.75 53.18 Chennai 2 81.1 74.75 - - - - Gorakhpur 3 82.33 77.06 - 81.46 81.51 57.18 Guwahati 2 73.42 66.23 69.56 68.52 65.63 26.62 Mumbai 1 84.73 79.07 77.95 83.2 82.97 63 Ranchi 1 88.86 83.58 78.93 88.11 88.16 72.6 Secunderabad 1 86.98 79.59 79.68 86.23 84.89 65.52 Siliguri 3 81.42 71.77 - 78.4 - -

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Cut Off 2026: CBAT Shortlist for Station Master The Graduate CBT 2 cut-off also includes the marks of candidates shortlisted for the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for the Station Master post under Category No. 2.The following table provides the supplied zone-wise and category-wise cut-off marks for this stage. RRB Zone Code UR SC ST OBC EWS ESM Ahmedabad 2WR 74.13 63.81 55.27 66.09 68.94 48.14 Ajmer 2WCR 81.19 71.79 - 78.16 77.87 52.87 Bengaluru 2SWR 74.92 66.37 60.96 73.5 70.37 45.86 Bhubaneswar 2 72.93 - - - 70.08 50.14 Bilaspur 2SECR 75.28 69.23 66.09 74.13 75.78 51.28 Chennai 2SR 80.05 68.09 - - - - Guwahati 2NFR 70.94 67.52 62.67 67.8 66.09 27.06 Malda 2ER 75.21 70.37 68.09 74.92 74.13 46.26 Mumbai 2CR 79.2 70.37 68.39 77.29 77.29 49 Ranchi 2SER 79.88 68.94 - - 77.49 54.7 Thiruvananthapuram 2SR 75.49 60.39 55.55 73.21 67.81 47.86

Important Details About RRB NTPC Cut Off Marks The RRB NTPC cut-off is determined separately for different railway zones, examination stages and categories. Candidates should consider the following points while checking their qualifying marks: Railway zone: The cut-off differs between RRB regions because the number of vacancies and competition can vary.

The cut-off differs between RRB regions because the number of vacancies and competition can vary. Reservation category: UR, SC, ST, OBC, EWS and ESM candidates may have different qualifying cut-offs.

UR, SC, ST, OBC, EWS and ESM candidates may have different qualifying cut-offs. Post category: The cut-off may differ according to the post and its corresponding category number.

The cut-off may differ according to the post and its corresponding category number. Examination stage: CBT 1, CBT 2 and aptitude or typing tests have separate shortlisting requirements.

CBT 1, CBT 2 and aptitude or typing tests have separate shortlisting requirements. Normalisation: Candidates appearing in multiple examination shifts should refer to the normalised marks provided by the RRB rather than relying only on their raw scores.