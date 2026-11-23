RRB NTPC Graduate Cut Off 2026: Check Zone-Wise & Category-Wise Expected Marks Here
RRB NTPC Graduate Cut Off 2026: Check RRB NTPC Cut Off 2026 for UG, including zone-wise and category-wise marks, result and the next selection stage.
RRB NTPC Cut Off 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) released the Undergraduate CBT 2 result and cut-off marks on October 30, 2026, under Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) 07/2025. Candidates who appeared for the second-stage examination can check their individual scores and qualifying status through the official RRB website using their registration number and date of birth. The cut-off marks are provided separately for different railway zones and reservation categories. Candidates shortlisted in CBT 2 will proceed to the next stage of recruitment, which includes the Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) for applicable posts.
The RRB NTPC recruitment process is conducted separately for Undergraduate and Graduate-level posts. Candidates must therefore check the cut-off applicable to their recruitment notification and examination stage. The Undergraduate recruitment falls under CEN 07/2025, while the Graduate recruitment is covered under CEN 06/2025. Scroll down for more details.
RRB NTPC Cut Off 2026: Overview
The Railway Recruitment Boards publish separate cut-off marks for different stages of the NTPC selection process. These marks determine which candidates qualify for the subsequent examination or recruitment stage. Candidates can refer to the following table for important details of the Undergraduate recruitment.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Examination
|
RRB NTPC Undergraduate
|
Conducting authority
|
Railway Recruitment Boards
|
Recruitment notification
|
CEN 07/2025
|
CBT 2 examination date
|
September 17, 2026
|
CBT 2 result date
|
October 30, 2026
|
Cut-off status
|
Released
|
Cut-off categories
|
Zone-wise and category-wise
|
Next selection stage
|
Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST), wherever applicable
|
Tentative CBTST date
|
November 27, 2026
|
Official website
|
rrb.indianrailways.gov.in
How to Check RRB NTPC Cut Off 2026?
Candidates can follow these steps to download their RRB NTPC cut-off marks:
- Visit the official RRB website at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in.
- Select the regional Railway Recruitment Board under which the application was submitted.
- Navigate to the latest notifications or results section.
- Look for the CEN 07/2025 NTPC Undergraduate CBT 2 result and cut-off notice.
- Open the relevant result or cut-off PDF.
- Check the marks against the applicable category and post category.
- Download the PDF and retain it for future reference.
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026
The RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT 2 cut-off marks were published along with the examination result. The cut-off indicates the minimum marks required for candidates to be shortlisted for the next stage of recruitment.Candidates should check their marks against the cut-off issued by their respective RRB. The qualifying marks are not uniform across all railway regions or reservation categories.
The CBT 2 cut-off is particularly important for candidates applying for the posts of Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist and Trains Clerk. The regional RRBs publish their result and cut-off PDFs separately. Candidates can visit the official RRB website and select their respective railway region to access the relevant notification.
RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 1 Cut Off 2026: Zone-Wise Marks
Apart from the Undergraduate recruitment, the Railway Recruitment Boards have also published the Graduate CBT 1 cut-off marks under CEN 06/2025. The following table presents the zone-wise and category-wise Graduate CBT 1 cut-off figures supplied for this recruitment. The marks are arranged according to the respective RRB zones and category numbers.
|
RRB Zone
|
Category No.
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
ESM
|
Ajmer
|
1
|
87.83
|
-
|
-
|
87.09
|
87.13
|
71.66
|
Bengaluru
|
1
|
80.03
|
75.41
|
-
|
78.38
|
78.56
|
54.37
|
Bhopal
|
1
|
89.56
|
-
|
-
|
88.13
|
-
|
-
|
Bhubaneswar
|
2
|
78.66
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
74.5
|
58.43
|
Bilaspur
|
2
|
86.14
|
78.16
|
74.01
|
83.52
|
83.55
|
60.8
|
Chandigarh
|
4
|
82.51
|
74.78
|
68.26
|
77.96
|
78.75
|
53.18
|
Chennai
|
2
|
81.1
|
74.75
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Gorakhpur
|
3
|
82.33
|
77.06
|
-
|
81.46
|
81.51
|
57.18
|
Guwahati
|
2
|
73.42
|
66.23
|
69.56
|
68.52
|
65.63
|
26.62
|
Mumbai
|
1
|
84.73
|
79.07
|
77.95
|
83.2
|
82.97
|
63
|
Ranchi
|
1
|
88.86
|
83.58
|
78.93
|
88.11
|
88.16
|
72.6
|
Secunderabad
|
1
|
86.98
|
79.59
|
79.68
|
86.23
|
84.89
|
65.52
|
Siliguri
|
3
|
81.42
|
71.77
|
-
|
78.4
|
-
|
-
RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Cut Off 2026: CBAT Shortlist for Station Master
The Graduate CBT 2 cut-off also includes the marks of candidates shortlisted for the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for the Station Master post under Category No. 2.The following table provides the supplied zone-wise and category-wise cut-off marks for this stage.
|
RRB Zone
|
Code
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
ESM
|
Ahmedabad
|
2WR
|
74.13
|
63.81
|
55.27
|
66.09
|
68.94
|
48.14
|
Ajmer
|
2WCR
|
81.19
|
71.79
|
-
|
78.16
|
77.87
|
52.87
|
Bengaluru
|
2SWR
|
74.92
|
66.37
|
60.96
|
73.5
|
70.37
|
45.86
|
Bhubaneswar
|
2
|
72.93
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
70.08
|
50.14
|
Bilaspur
|
2SECR
|
75.28
|
69.23
|
66.09
|
74.13
|
75.78
|
51.28
|
Chennai
|
2SR
|
80.05
|
68.09
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Guwahati
|
2NFR
|
70.94
|
67.52
|
62.67
|
67.8
|
66.09
|
27.06
|
Malda
|
2ER
|
75.21
|
70.37
|
68.09
|
74.92
|
74.13
|
46.26
|
Mumbai
|
2CR
|
79.2
|
70.37
|
68.39
|
77.29
|
77.29
|
49
|
Ranchi
|
2SER
|
79.88
|
68.94
|
-
|
-
|
77.49
|
54.7
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
2SR
|
75.49
|
60.39
|
55.55
|
73.21
|
67.81
|
47.86
Important Details About RRB NTPC Cut Off Marks
The RRB NTPC cut-off is determined separately for different railway zones, examination stages and categories. Candidates should consider the following points while checking their qualifying marks:
- Railway zone: The cut-off differs between RRB regions because the number of vacancies and competition can vary.
- Reservation category: UR, SC, ST, OBC, EWS and ESM candidates may have different qualifying cut-offs.
- Post category: The cut-off may differ according to the post and its corresponding category number.
- Examination stage: CBT 1, CBT 2 and aptitude or typing tests have separate shortlisting requirements.
- Normalisation: Candidates appearing in multiple examination shifts should refer to the normalised marks provided by the RRB rather than relying only on their raw scores.
What After RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026?
Candidates shortlisted in the Undergraduate CBT 2 examination will move to the subsequent stage of the selection process, depending on the post applied for.The next stage for candidates shortlisted for the typist posts is the Computer-Based Typing Skill Test. The test is tentatively scheduled for November 27, 2026.The recruitment covers four major Undergraduate posts:
- Commercial cum Ticket Clerk
- Accounts Clerk cum Typist
- Junior Clerk cum Typist
- Trains Clerk
The typing skill test applies to the posts of Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Clerk cum Typist. Candidates shortlisted for the other applicable posts will proceed through the remaining recruitment formalities. After the required selection stages, eligible candidates will be considered for document verification and medical examination, as applicable.
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