Children’s Aadhaar Biometric Update Becomes Free: Check Deadline, Details, Age-Wise Mandatory Process; Is It Free for Adults Also?
In an advisory posted on November 20, 2026, UIDAI urged parents to finish the mandatory updates within the definite age limits. Special Aadhaar update camps are also being held in schools to make the process feasible for families.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the free Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) facility for children aged 5 to 17 years until September 30, 2027. The measure is targeted at motivating parents and guardians to update their children's Aadhaar biometric details and evade authentication-related issues in the future.
In an advisory posted on November 20, 2026, UIDAI urged parents to finish the mandatory updates within the definite age limits. Special Aadhaar update camps are also being held in schools to make the process feasible for families.
Why is Aadhaar biometric updating necessary for children?
Children's physical and biometric features revise as they grow. Their fingerprints, iris patterns and facial features develop over time, making it necessary to refresh the information situated in their Aadhaar records.
UIDAI requires children to undergo Mandatory Biometric Updates twice: first when they turn five and again when they reach 15 years of age.
Children below five are initially enrolled using their photograph and demographic details, without fingerprint and iris scans. The initial biometric update stores these information once they are sufficiently formed.
Children's Aadhaar biometric update: Key details
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Particulars
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Details
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Issuing authority
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UIDAI
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Service
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Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU)
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Eligible age group
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5–17 years
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First mandatory update
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At 5 years
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Second mandatory update
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At 15 years
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Free update deadline
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September 30, 2027
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Details updated
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Photograph, fingerprints and iris scans
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Aadhaar number
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Remains unchanged
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Where to update
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Aadhaar Seva Kendra, authorised centres and school camps
Where can parents update their child's Aadhaar?
Parents can go to Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) or other authorised Aadhaar enrolment and update centres to complete the process.
UIDAI is also organising special biometric update camps in schools. Parents can contact their child's school principal or administration to know when these camps will be held.
The biometric update needs the child's physical presence because fingerprints, iris scans and photographs must be taken in person.
Why should parents not miss the Aadhar deadline?
An updated Aadhaar record can enable children avoid authentication difficulties when using services that necessitates Aadhaar verification.
These may include school-related process, competitive examinations, scholarship applications and other government services.
Parents should therefore check whether their child's mandatory biometric update has been completed. The facility is available free of charge until September 30, 2027, thus providing families an extended chance to complete this crucial process.
What about Adult Aadhaar Updates?
• Document Update (Proof of Identity & Address). Re-uploading your ID and address documents to keep your Aadhaar active (recommended every 10 years) is free on the myAadhaar Portal until June 14, 2027. Doing this at a physical centre costs ₹75.
• Email Address Update. Revising your email ID is free through the Aadhaar app until December 31, 2026.
• Bundled Demographic Updates. If you pay ₹125 to revise your biometrics at a centre, any demographic updates (name, address, date of birth, mobile number) done during that same visit are free.
• First-Time Enrolment. Seeking a brand-new Aadhaar card as an adult is fully free at any authorized centre.
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