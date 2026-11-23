The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the free Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) facility for children aged 5 to 17 years until September 30, 2027. The measure is targeted at motivating parents and guardians to update their children's Aadhaar biometric details and evade authentication-related issues in the future. In an advisory posted on November 20, 2026, UIDAI urged parents to finish the mandatory updates within the definite age limits. Special Aadhaar update camps are also being held in schools to make the process feasible for families. Why is Aadhaar biometric updating necessary for children? Children's physical and biometric features revise as they grow. Their fingerprints, iris patterns and facial features develop over time, making it necessary to refresh the information situated in their Aadhaar records.

UIDAI requires children to undergo Mandatory Biometric Updates twice: first when they turn five and again when they reach 15 years of age. Children below five are initially enrolled using their photograph and demographic details, without fingerprint and iris scans. The initial biometric update stores these information once they are sufficiently formed.

Children's Aadhaar biometric update: Key details Particulars Details Issuing authority UIDAI Service Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) Eligible age group 5–17 years First mandatory update At 5 years Second mandatory update At 15 years Free update deadline September 30, 2027 Details updated Photograph, fingerprints and iris scans Aadhaar number Remains unchanged Where to update Aadhaar Seva Kendra, authorised centres and school camps

Where can parents update their child's Aadhaar? Parents can go to Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) or other authorised Aadhaar enrolment and update centres to complete the process. UIDAI is also organising special biometric update camps in schools. Parents can contact their child's school principal or administration to know when these camps will be held. The biometric update needs the child's physical presence because fingerprints, iris scans and photographs must be taken in person. Why should parents not miss the Aadhar deadline? An updated Aadhaar record can enable children avoid authentication difficulties when using services that necessitates Aadhaar verification. These may include school-related process, competitive examinations, scholarship applications and other government services. Parents should therefore check whether their child's mandatory biometric update has been completed. The facility is available free of charge until September 30, 2027, thus providing families an extended chance to complete this crucial process.