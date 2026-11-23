WTC Points Table: What Are India's Chances of Qualifying for the Final After Wellington Test Draw?
India's chances of reaching the WTC 2025-27 final have been further hurt after the drawn Test against New Zealand. Check the match highlights, updated points table and qualification scenarios.
The first Test between India and New Zealand at Wellington ended in a draw on Monday, November 23. In a run fest, only 3 innings were played in the match, featuring multiple centuries.
With the race to the WTC final heating up, India remain in contention despite having a tough road ahead. Meanwhile, New Zealand have lost their second spot and slipped to third place in the WTC points table.
In this article, check out India vs New Zealand 1st Test highlights, the updated WTC points table and India's qualification scenarios.
That'll be Tea on Day 5 Final session coming up shortly Scorecard - https://t.co/SaMcNXtAVG #NZvIND https://t.co/gFrKfDeDk2— BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2026
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Highlights
New Zealand batted first after India won the toss and elected to bowl. The hosts posted 368 runs on the board, powered by brilliant centuries from Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips. For India, Jasprit Bumrah picked up 4 wickets on his return.
In reply, India came out to bat with all guns blazing, with all 5 of their top-order batters crossing the 50-run mark. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scored brilliant centuries, while Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel also registered half-centuries. For New Zealand, Glenn Phillips was the most successful bowler, picking up 3 wickets as India declared their innings at 720/9.
Coming out to bat for the second time, New Zealand showed tremendous resilience and played out nearly 4 sessions to draw the game. The hosts scored 239/5 on a flat batting surface, ensuring that India could not force a result despite their massive first-innings total.
|
Innings
|
Score
|
Top Run-Scorer
|
Highest Wicket-Taker
|
New Zealand 1st Innings
|
368
|
Henry Nicholls (175)
|
Jasprit Bumrah (4 wickets)
|
India 1st Innings
|
720/9 declared
|
KL Rahul (136)
|
Glenn Phillips (3 wickets)
|
New Zealand 2nd Innings
|
239/5
|
Devon Conway (65)
|
Prasidh Krishna (2 wickets)
WTC Points Table After India vs New Zealand 1st Test
India are now placed fourth in the WTC points table with 5 wins in 12 matches and a PCT of 50.00. Meanwhile, New Zealand have moved to the third position with 4 wins in 7 matches and a PCT of 66.67.
|
Pos.
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Draw
|
Ded.
|
Points
|
PCT
|
1
|
South Africa
|
8
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
72
|
75.00
|
2
|
Australia
|
13
|
9
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
108
|
69.23
|
3
|
New Zealand
|
7
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
56
|
66.67
|
4
|
India
|
12
|
5
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
72
|
50.00
|
5
|
Bangladesh
|
9
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
44
|
40.74
|
6
|
England
|
16
|
7
|
8
|
1
|
14
|
74
|
38.54
|
7
|
West Indies
|
14
|
3
|
8
|
3
|
2
|
46
|
27.38
|
8
|
Sri Lanka
|
8
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
15
|
13
|
13.54
|
9
|
Pakistan
|
11
|
3
|
7
|
1
|
24
|
16
|
12.12
Source: ICC
What Are India's Scenarios to Qualify for the WTC Final?
India are still in contention for a place in the WTC 2025-27 final but their chances have taken a hit after the drawn Test against New Zealand. 6 matches are left in this WTC cycle for India (2025-27).
This includes 1 Test against New Zealand and 5 Tests against Australia on home soil next year. Below are India's possible qualification scenarios:
|
Results in remaining 6 Tests
|
Final points
|
Final PCT
|
6 wins
|
144
|
66.67
|
5 wins, 1 draw
|
136
|
62.96
|
5 wins, 1 loss
|
132
|
61.11
|
4 wins, 2 draws
|
128
|
59.26
|
4 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss
|
124
|
57.41
|
4 wins, 2 losses
|
120
|
55.56
How Can India Qualify for the WTC Final?
1. Win the remaining Test against New Zealand: India need to win the remaining Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, which will be played from November 27 to December 1. If India lose this match or it ends in a draw, this will further decrease India's chances of going ahead in the WTC cycle.
2. Beat Australia 5-0 at home: India will host Australia next year for a 5-match Test series. This might be the deciding series for India's qualification chances. India must try to win the series 5-0 to fancy their chances of qualifying for the WTC final. Anything less than that is not going to help in any way.
3. Other teams' results will also matter: India will also need to depend on South Africa, Australia and New Zealand to lose points. These are the 3 teams above India in the WTC points table. If they lose or draw their matches against lower-ranked teams, it will directly help India.
Can India Still Qualify for the WTC Final?
Yes, India are still mathematically in contention to qualify for the WTC final. However, they need some extraordinary performances in their remaining matches and favourable results from other teams as well to make it happen.
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Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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