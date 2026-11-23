The first Test between India and New Zealand at Wellington ended in a draw on Monday, November 23. In a run fest, only 3 innings were played in the match, featuring multiple centuries. With the race to the WTC final heating up, India remain in contention despite having a tough road ahead. Meanwhile, New Zealand have lost their second spot and slipped to third place in the WTC points table. In this article, check out India vs New Zealand 1st Test highlights, the updated WTC points table and India's qualification scenarios. That'll be Tea on Day 5 Final session coming up shortly Scorecard - https://t.co/SaMcNXtAVG #NZvIND https://t.co/gFrKfDeDk2 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2026 India vs New Zealand 1st Test Highlights New Zealand batted first after India won the toss and elected to bowl. The hosts posted 368 runs on the board, powered by brilliant centuries from Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips. For India, Jasprit Bumrah picked up 4 wickets on his return.

In reply, India came out to bat with all guns blazing, with all 5 of their top-order batters crossing the 50-run mark. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scored brilliant centuries, while Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel also registered half-centuries. For New Zealand, Glenn Phillips was the most successful bowler, picking up 3 wickets as India declared their innings at 720/9. Coming out to bat for the second time, New Zealand showed tremendous resilience and played out nearly 4 sessions to draw the game. The hosts scored 239/5 on a flat batting surface, ensuring that India could not force a result despite their massive first-innings total. Innings Score Top Run-Scorer Highest Wicket-Taker New Zealand 1st Innings 368 Henry Nicholls (175) Jasprit Bumrah (4 wickets) India 1st Innings 720/9 declared KL Rahul (136) Glenn Phillips (3 wickets) New Zealand 2nd Innings 239/5 Devon Conway (65) Prasidh Krishna (2 wickets)

WTC Points Table After India vs New Zealand 1st Test India are now placed fourth in the WTC points table with 5 wins in 12 matches and a PCT of 50.00. Meanwhile, New Zealand have moved to the third position with 4 wins in 7 matches and a PCT of 66.67. Pos. Team Played Won Lost Draw Ded. Points PCT 1 South Africa 8 6 2 0 0 72 75.00 2 Australia 13 9 4 0 0 108 69.23 3 New Zealand 7 4 1 2 0 56 66.67 4 India 12 5 4 3 0 72 50.00 5 Bangladesh 9 3 4 2 0 44 40.74 6 England 16 7 8 1 14 74 38.54 7 West Indies 14 3 8 3 2 46 27.38 8 Sri Lanka 8 1 3 4 15 13 13.54 9 Pakistan 11 3 7 1 24 16 12.12 Source: ICC

What Are India's Scenarios to Qualify for the WTC Final? India are still in contention for a place in the WTC 2025-27 final but their chances have taken a hit after the drawn Test against New Zealand. 6 matches are left in this WTC cycle for India (2025-27). This includes 1 Test against New Zealand and 5 Tests against Australia on home soil next year. Below are India's possible qualification scenarios: Results in remaining 6 Tests Final points Final PCT 6 wins 144 66.67 5 wins, 1 draw 136 62.96 5 wins, 1 loss 132 61.11 4 wins, 2 draws 128 59.26 4 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss 124 57.41 4 wins, 2 losses 120 55.56 How Can India Qualify for the WTC Final? 1. Win the remaining Test against New Zealand: India need to win the remaining Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, which will be played from November 27 to December 1. If India lose this match or it ends in a draw, this will further decrease India's chances of going ahead in the WTC cycle.