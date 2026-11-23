KEA Warder Answer Key 2026 Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Download Response Sheet And Raise Objection Link
KEA Warder Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for the Warder and Second Division Instructor Grade-2 posts on its official website. Candidates can raise their objections through the link at the official website https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea by 10:30 AM on November 24, 2026. Check all details here.
KEA Warder Answer Key 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the provisional answer key for the Warder and Second Division Instructor Grade-2 posts on its official website. Along with the provisional answer key, the authority has released the response sheet and the raise objection link, if any, against the provisional answer key. Candidates who wish to raise objections will have to go through the online link available at the official website https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea by 10:30 AM on 24.11.2026.
Candidates who appeared in the exam are required to check the official key carefully and raise their objections after following the guidelines for the same.
KEA Warder Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The KEA Warder Answer Key 2026 download link for the Warder and Second Division Instructor Grade-2 posts has been released by the KEA at the official website. Candidates can download the answer key and check the same with their response sheet. You can download the answer key directly through the link given below-
|KEA Warder Answer Key 2026
|Download Link
How to Download Karnataka KEA Warder Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can download the KEA Warder Answer Key 2026 after following the simple steps given below-
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Visit the official KEA website.
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Open the Karnataka Prisons Department Recruitment 2026 section.
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Look for the JKarnataka KEA Warder Answer Key 2026 link.
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Click on the relevant answer key link.
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Select the applicable examination/question paper set, if required.
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The answer key PDF will appear on the screen.
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Download the PDF and save it for calculating the probable score.
What's Next After Karnataka KEA Warder Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can raise their objections against provisional answer key after following the guidelines mentioned. You will have to visit to the official website -https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and follow the guidelines mentioned. Remember that you have the opportunity to provide the supporting PDF documents, paper details, exam date, question number, version code with the objection raised by you. Also candidates are required to deposit a a non-refundable fee of Rs. 25 per objection to the official website. Remember that the last date for submission of objection is 10:30 AM on November 24, 2026
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.