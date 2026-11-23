KEA Warder Answer Key 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the provisional answer key for the Warder and Second Division Instructor Grade-2 posts on its official website. Along with the provisional answer key, the authority has released the response sheet and the raise objection link, if any, against the provisional answer key. Candidates who wish to raise objections will have to go through the online link available at the official website https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea by 10:30 AM on 24.11.2026.

Candidates who appeared in the exam are required to check the official key carefully and raise their objections after following the guidelines for the same.

KEA Warder Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The KEA Warder Answer Key 2026 download link for the Warder and Second Division Instructor Grade-2 posts has been released by the KEA at the official website. Candidates can download the answer key and check the same with their response sheet. You can download the answer key directly through the link given below-