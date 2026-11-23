A food safety investigation into a Bisleri packaged drinking water sample has fuelled concerns about chemical contamination after it was regarded as unsafe. Here is what the two substances identified by laboratories mean for consumers. For numerous of Indians, packaged drinking water is a daily commodity. The popular Bisleri bottle is commonly linked with safety and purity. However, recent action by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has ignited questions about quality checks in the packaged drinking water industry. The regulator has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd after a sample of its packaged drinking water was deemed unsafe in laboratory tests. According to FSSAI, the initial sample failed to fulfill definite limits for bromate. After an appeal by the company, the sample was reviewed by a referral laboratory, which also termed it unsafe after finding polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

Both substances are associated with cancer risks, although their health effects depend on the intensity and time frame of exposure. What is bromate and why is it dangerous? Bromate is a chemical that can form during water treatment, especially when ozone is utilised to disinfect water. Ozone combats harmful microorganisms but can respond with naturally occurring bromide in water to manufacture bromate. The long-term exposure of this is a massive health concern. The International Agency for Research on Cancer lists potassium bromate as potentially carcinogenic to humans. Research has associated its exposure to kidney damage, oxidative stress and DNA damage. At enormous exposure levels, bromate poisoning can trigger nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and kidney injury. The World Health Organization recommends a provisional drinking water guideline of 10 micrograms per litre.

What are PAHs detected in Bisleri? Polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons, generally known as PAHs, are a group of chemicals resulted mainly through incomplete combustion of organic materials such as coal, petroleum and wood. They are commonly related to industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust, smoke and environmental pollution. Health risks of bromate and PAHs in Bisleri drinking water Chemical Potential health risks Bromate Kidney damage, oxidative stress, DNA damage and potential cancer risk with prolonged exposure PAHs Increased cancer risk, DNA damage and possible effects on the immune and reproductive systems Long-term exposure Potential accumulation of health risks depending on chemical concentration and duration of exposure Some PAHs, including benzo[a]pyrene, are listed as carcinogenic to humans. Long-term exposure can possibly damage DNA and increase cancer risk. Some compounds in this group have also been reviewed for their impact on reproductive and immune systems.

How can drinking water become contaminated? Contamination can happen through polluted source water, insufficient treatment processes, environmental exposure or contact with harmful storage and packaging materials. The bromate finding especially underscores the need for close monitoring of water disinfection processes. What should Bisleri consumers do? Consumers should check the FSSAI licence number, batch details, manufacturing date and expiry information before purchasing packaged water. Bottles with damaged seals or poor storage conditions should be avoided. However, chemical contamination cannot reliably be detected through taste, smell or appearance. Laboratory testing remains essential. Does this mean all Bisleri bottles are unsafe? The regulatory findings circle a specific sample and do not confirm that every Bisleri bottle is contaminated.