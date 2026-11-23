APPSC ADO Result 2026: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the preliminary scrutiny results for the post of Agriculture Development Officer under Advertisement No. 04/2026 on its official website. The Commission has also released the list of rejected candidates for the ADO posts. Candidates on the rejected list may submit grievances and supporting documents by November 27, 2026, through the link. All candidates who have appeared in the written exam can check the list of shortlisted/rejected candidates on the official website-https://appsc.gov.in.

APPSC ADO Result 2026 Download Link

APPSC ADO Result 2026 has been released by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for the post of Agriculture Development Officer on its official website. You can download the detailed PDF directly through the link given below-