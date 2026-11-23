APPSC ADO Result 2026 Out at appsc.gov.in: Download Group A and B Technical Merit List PDF Link Here
APPSC ADO Result 2026 has been released by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for the post of Agriculture Development Officer on its official website. All candidates who have appeared in the written exam can check the list of shortlisted/rejected candidates on the official website: https://appsc.gov.in. Check more details here.
APPSC ADO Result 2026: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the preliminary scrutiny results for the post of Agriculture Development Officer under Advertisement No. 04/2026 on its official website. The Commission has also released the list of rejected candidates for the ADO posts. Candidates on the rejected list may submit grievances and supporting documents by November 27, 2026, through the link. All candidates who have appeared in the written exam can check the list of shortlisted/rejected candidates on the official website-https://appsc.gov.in.
APPSC ADO Result 2026 Download Link
APPSC ADO Result 2026 has been released by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for the post of Agriculture Development Officer on its official website. You can download the detailed PDF directly through the link given below-
|APPSC ADO Result 2026
|Direct Link
Steps To Download APPSC ADO Result 2026?
Candidates who applied successfully for the post of Agriculture Development Officer under Advertisement No. 04/2026 can check the list of shortlisted/rejected candidates, which is available on the official website. You can download the APPSC ADO Result 2026after following the steps given below-
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Step 1: Visit the official website of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) at - https://appsc.gov.in/Step 2: Go to the Announcements section on the home page.
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Step 3: Click on the link Notification of Provisionally Accepted and Rejected Applications for APPSC ADO Result 2026 on the home page.
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Step 4: You will get the PDF of the list on your screen.
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Step 5: Download and save the admit card for future reference.
APPSC ADO Result 2026 How To Raise Objection
As per the short notice released, the candidates who have been rejected in the preliminary exam can raise their objection through the link at the official website of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). All candidates who have appeared in the written exam can check the list of shortlisted/rejected candidates on the official website-https://appsc.gov.in and raise their objection till November 27, 2026. You can follow the detailed guidelines mentioned on the notification to raise your objection.
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