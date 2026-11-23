Delhi commuters may face traffic restrictions and diversions on Monday, November 23, 2026, due to a Nagar Kirtan procession organised ahead of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Prakash Gurpurab. The Nagar Kirtan will pass through several busy areas of Central and North Delhi including Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Roshanara Road and Shakti Nagar. Delhi Traffic Police has also announced separate traffic arrangements around Rajghat due to VIP movement between 10 am and 11 am. Commuters have been advised to avoid affected stretches, plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time. Keep reading to read in detail.

Why Has Delhi Police Issued a Traffic Advisory for November 23?

Traffic arrangements have been announced for two events: