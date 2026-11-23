Delhi Traffic Advisory for November 23: Guru Nanak Jayanti Nagar Kirtan to Affect Roads, Check Diversions and Alternate Routes
Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for November 23 ahead of Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations. Check Nagar Kirtan routes, affected roads, traffic restrictions and commuter guidelines.
Delhi commuters may face traffic restrictions and diversions on Monday, November 23, 2026, due to a Nagar Kirtan procession organised ahead of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Prakash Gurpurab. The Nagar Kirtan will pass through several busy areas of Central and North Delhi including Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Roshanara Road and Shakti Nagar. Delhi Traffic Police has also announced separate traffic arrangements around Rajghat due to VIP movement between 10 am and 11 am. Commuters have been advised to avoid affected stretches, plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time. Keep reading to read in detail.
Why Has Delhi Police Issued a Traffic Advisory for November 23?
Traffic arrangements have been announced for two events:
|Event
|Date and timing
|Area affected
|VIP movement at Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal
|November 23, 10 am to 11 am
|Rajghat, ITO and nearby roads
|Nagar Kirtan procession
|November 23, from 10 am onwards
|Central and North Delhi
Nagar Kirtan Route in Delhi: Check Full Procession Route
The Nagar Kirtan will begin at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Chandni Chowk and conclude at Gurdwara Nanak Piao Sahib on GT Karnal Road.
|Sequence
|Procession route
|1
|Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, Chandni Chowk
|2
|Fatehpuri
|3
|Khari Baoli
|4
|Naya Bazar Chowk
|5
|Peeli Kothi Road
|6
|Pul Mithai
|7
|Zorawar Singh Marg
|8
|Baraf Khana Chowk
|9
|Pul Bangash Metro Station
|10
|Roshanara Road
|11
|Ghanta Ghar
|12
|Shakti Nagar Chowk
|13
|Gurdwara Nanak Piao Sahib, GT Karnal Road
Which Roads Will Be Affected Due to VIP Movement at Rajghat?
Traffic restrictions may be introduced around Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat, between 10 am and 11 am on November 23.
|Affected location
|Road or stretch
|ITO Chowk
|Nearby connecting roads
|Delhi Gate
|Asaf Ali Road
|Guru Nanak Chowk
|Road towards Ranjeet Singh Flyover
|Shantivan Chowk
|Ring Road towards IP Flyover
|Rajghat DTC Depot
|Road towards Ring Road Bypass
|IP Flyover
|Connecting Ring Road stretch
|BSZ Marg
|Between ITO Chowk and Delhi Gate
|Nishad Raj Marg
|Shantivan Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg
Which Roads May Face Traffic Diversions Due to Nagar Kirtan?
Traffic restrictions will be introduced in phases from 10 am onwards along the procession route and nearby roads.
|Area
|Traffic regulation points
|Chandni Chowk
|Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, Town Hall
|Khari Baoli
|Fatehpuri, Khari Baoli
|Pul Mithai
|Pul Mithai, Qutub Road Chowk
|Zorawar Singh Marg
|Zorawar Singh Marg
|Baraf Khana
|Baraf Khana Chowk
|Sabzi Mandi
|Rani Jhansi Flyover, Sabzi Mandi
|Pul Bangash
|Pul Bangash Metro Station
|Roshanara
|Roshanara Road, Roshanara Park
|Shakti Nagar
|Ghanta Ghar, Shakti Nagar Chowk
|North Delhi
|Nagiya Park Roundabout, Roop Nagar
|GT Karnal Road
|Towards Gurdwara Nanak Piao Sahib
What Should Commuters Do? Delhi Traffic Police Guidelines
|Advisory
|What commuters should follow
|Plan journeys
|Check the route before leaving
|Avoid affected roads
|Stay away from the Nagar Kirtan route wherever possible
|Allow extra time
|Expect possible delays on adjoining roads
|Use public transport
|Consider the Delhi Metro for travel to Central and North Delhi
|Follow instructions
|Follow directions given by traffic personnel
|Avoid roadside parking
|Do not park vehicles along procession routes
Important Details for Delhi Commuters
|Particulars
|Details
|Date of advisory
|November 23, 2026
|Day
|Monday
|Main event
|Nagar Kirtan for Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Prakash Gurpurab
|Procession starts
|Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, Chandni Chowk
|Procession ends
|Gurdwara Nanak Piao Sahib, GT Karnal Road
|Traffic restrictions begin
|10 am onwards
|Separate VIP movement
|Rajghat, 10 am to 11 am
|Main affected areas
|Central and North Delhi
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.