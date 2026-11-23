The Directorate of Education (DoE) will begin registration and applications for Delhi Entry-Level Classes for Open seats (other than EWS/DG/CWSN Category Seats) in Private Unaided Recognised Schools in December 2026. According to the circular released, the applications will be available from December 1 to 28, 2026. Parents and guardians can submit the applications through the link on the official website as per the schedule provided.

The criteria and their points, along with Format-1 in the module of the Department at the links provided, will be uploaded online today, November 23, 2026. The applications will be available on the official website edudel.nic.in.

Schools will issue the list of all applicants and their points on January 4, 2027. Parents and guardians are required to submit their queries or objections to the schools from January 5 to 11, 2027. All the Private Unaided Recognised Schools shall display and upload the final marks/points (as per the points system) awarded to each child after resolution of queries from parents who applied for admission under Open Seats.