Delhi Nursery Admissions 2027 Dates Announced; Applications from December 1 at edudel.nic.in
Delhi Nursery Admission 2027 applications will be available from December 1, 2026. The criteria and their points, along with Format-1, will be available on the official website today.
The Directorate of Education (DoE) will begin registration and applications for Delhi Entry-Level Classes for Open seats (other than EWS/DG/CWSN Category Seats) in Private Unaided Recognised Schools in December 2026. According to the circular released, the applications will be available from December 1 to 28, 2026. Parents and guardians can submit the applications through the link on the official website as per the schedule provided.
The criteria and their points, along with Format-1 in the module of the Department at the links provided, will be uploaded online today, November 23, 2026. The applications will be available on the official website edudel.nic.in.
Schools will issue the list of all applicants and their points on January 4, 2027. Parents and guardians are required to submit their queries or objections to the schools from January 5 to 11, 2027. All the Private Unaided Recognised Schools shall display and upload the final marks/points (as per the points system) awarded to each child after resolution of queries from parents who applied for admission under Open Seats.
Parents must also note that a new class, Lower KG (Balvatika 2/ Pre School 2) will be introduced from this Academic Session onwards. Students of Nursery (Balvatika 1/ Pre-school 1) in Academic Session 2026-27 will be promoted to Lower KG (Balvatika 2/ Pre School 2) in Academic Session 2027-28. New admissions in Lower KG (Balvatika 2/ Pre School 2) can also be given if the child has attained the age of 4+ years as on 31st March, 2027
Delhi Nursery Admission 2027 Official Notification - Click Here
Delhi Nursery Admission 2027: Important Dates
Check the complete schedule for admission to the entry-level classes.
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S. NO.
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Particulars
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Time Schedule
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1
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Commencement of uploading the criteria and their points (mentioned at point 11), along with the Format-1 (mentioned at point No. 5) in the module of the Department at the links provided.
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November 23, 2026
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2
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Commencement of admission process and availability of forms
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December 1, 2026
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3
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Last date of submission of application forms in schools
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December 28, 2026
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4
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Uploading details of children/applicants who applied to the school for admission under Open Seats along with the marks/points awarded to each child/applicant
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January 4, 2027
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5
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Resolution of queries/objection of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards
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January 5 to 11, 2027
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6
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Display and uploading of final marks/points (as per points system) awarded to each of the child after resolution of queries of parents who applied for admission under open seats
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January 12, 2027
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7
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The date for displaying the first list of selected children (including Waiting List, if any) along with marks/points awarded under school's points system.
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January 20, 2027
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8
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Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of marks/points awarded to their wards in the first list.
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January 21 to 28, 2027
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9
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The date for displaying the second list, (if any) of selected children (including Waiting list) along with marks/points awarded under school's points system.
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February 5, 2027
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10
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Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of marks/points awarded to their wards in the second list.
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February 6 to 12, 2027
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11
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Subsequent list of admission, if any.
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February 22, 2027
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12
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Closure of admission process
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March 12, 2027
It must be noted that details of children selected and in waiting under Open Seats, along with marks/points awarded to them by the schools under their point system
Delhi Nursery Admission 2027: Age Criteria
Admission to Nursery (Balvatika 1/ Pre-school 1) will be for the child with 3+ years age as on 31 March, 2027.
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Class
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Minimum & Maximum Age for Admission (As on 31st March of the year in which the admission is sought)
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Nursery (Balvatika 1 / Pre School 1)
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3+ years up to 4 years (New Admissions only)
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Lower KG (Balvatika 2 / Pre School 2)
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4+ years up to 5 years {For students Promoted from Nursery (Balvatika 1/ Pre School 1) 2026 plus New Admissions}
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Upper KG (Balvatika 3 / Pre School 3)
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5+ years up to 6 years (New Admissions only)
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Class I
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5+ years up to 6 years (For students Promoted from KG 2026-27)
Delhi Nursery Admission 2027: Documents for Address Proof
The following documents shall be considered as proof of residence of parents/child
(a) Ration Card/Smart Card issued in the name of parents (Mother/Father having the name of child).
(b) Domicile certificate of child or of his/her parents.
(c) Voter ID card (EPIC) of any of the parents.
(d) Electricity bill/MTNL telephone bill/Water bill/Passport in the name of any of the parents or child.
(e) Aadhar Card/UID card issued in the name of any of the parents
Also Read: UGC NET 2026 Exam City Slip to be Released Today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Exams from December 14
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.