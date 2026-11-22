UP Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj, has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Professor written exam on November 22, 2026. The exam was held on 19 and 20 November 2026 under Advertisement No. 04/2026. This recruitment drive is for 1936 Assistant Professor posts in aided degree colleges of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates can check the master question paper answer key on the official website, www.upessc.up.gov.in. If anyone finds an error in the key, they can raise an objection online till 29 November 2026 (11:59 PM) by paying Rs. 100 per question. Check this article for the direct answer key link and other details.

UP Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 Download Link

Candidates who appeared in the exam on 19 and 20 November 2026 can download the provisional answer key PDF of the master question paper from the official website, www.upessc.up.gov.in. Open the PDF, save it on your device, and match your marked answers carefully. If you find any mistake, raise an objection online before 29 November 2026 (11:59 PM).