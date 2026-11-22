UPESSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download Response Sheet PDF at upessc.up.gov.in
UPESSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026: UPESSC has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Professor exam held on 19 and 20 November 2026 under Advt. No. 04/2026, covering 1936 posts. Candidates can download it from, upessc.up.gov.in and raise objections online till 29 November, paying Rs. 100 per question.
Key Points
- Provisional answer key for UP Assistant Professor exam released on November 22, 2026.
- Candidates can raise objections online until November 29, 2026 (11:59 PM).
- The exam for 1,936 Assistant Professor posts was held on Nov 19 & 20, 2026.
UP Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj, has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Professor written exam on November 22, 2026. The exam was held on 19 and 20 November 2026 under Advertisement No. 04/2026. This recruitment drive is for 1936 Assistant Professor posts in aided degree colleges of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates can check the master question paper answer key on the official website, www.upessc.up.gov.in. If anyone finds an error in the key, they can raise an objection online till 29 November 2026 (11:59 PM) by paying Rs. 100 per question. Check this article for the direct answer key link and other details.
UP Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 Download Link
Candidates who appeared in the exam on 19 and 20 November 2026 can download the provisional answer key PDF of the master question paper from the official website, www.upessc.up.gov.in. Open the PDF, save it on your device, and match your marked answers carefully. If you find any mistake, raise an objection online before 29 November 2026 (11:59 PM).
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UP Assistant Professor Answer key 2026 PDF
UP Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The UPESSC Assistant Professor answer key is now out, and the objection window is open for one week. The table below gives the key details at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj
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Post Name
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Assistant Professor (42 Subjects)
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Advertisement No.
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04/2026
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Total Vacancies
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1,936(Co-educational Colleges: 1,564 | Women's Colleges: 372)
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Written Exam Dates
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19 and 20 November 2026
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Answer Key Status
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November 22, 2026 Out(Provisional Answer Key released alongside Master Question Paper)
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Objection Last Date
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29 November 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)
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Objection Fee
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₹100 per question(online payment via official challenge portal; documentary proof from standard textbooks/NCERT required)
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Official Websites
Steps to Download UPESSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026
The answer key can be downloaded from the official website in a few simple steps. Follow the steps below to get your copy. Candidates can follow these steps to download the UP Assistant Professor provisional answer key 2026 PDF:
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Visit the official website of UPESSC, upessc.up.gov.in.
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On the homepage, click on the latest notice or "Answer Key" link for Assistant Professor Advt. No. 04/2026.
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The answer key PDF of the master question paper will open on your screen.
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Check the answers against your marked responses.
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Download the PDF and save a copy for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com