ISC Class 11 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution
Check ISC Class 11 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2026-27, including the 80-mark theory paper, section-wise marks, unit-wise weightage and 20-mark project work.
The ISC Class 11 Mathematics examination 2026-27 will be conducted for a total of 100 marks, including 80 marks for the theory paper and 20 marks for project work. Students will get three hours to complete the written examination. The syllabus is divided into five units, namely Sets and Functions, Algebra, Coordinate Geometry, Calculus, and Statistics and Probability.
Algebra carries the highest weightage of 26 marks, followed by Coordinate Geometry with 20 marks. Students should understand the marks distribution and question paper structure to plan their preparation accordingly. They should also pay attention to project work, as it contributes 20 marks to the final Mathematics score. Scroll for more details.
ISC Class 11 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Highlights
The important details of the ISC Class 11 Mathematics examination are given below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Examination
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ISC Class 11
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Subject
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Mathematics
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Subject Code
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860
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Total Marks
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100
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Theory Examination
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80 Marks
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Project Work
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20 Marks
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Theory Exam Duration
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3 Hours
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Number of Theory Units
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5
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Official Website
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cisce.org
ISC Class 11 Mathematics Marks Distribution 2026-27
According to the ISC Mathematics syllabus for ISC Examination Year 2027, the theory paper carries 80 marks. The syllabus is divided into five units, each covering different mathematical concepts and topics. The unit-wise marks distribution is provided below.
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Unit No.
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Unit Name
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Marks
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1
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Sets and Functions
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18
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2
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Algebra
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26
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3
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Coordinate Geometry
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20
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4
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Calculus
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8
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5
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Statistics and Probability
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8
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Total
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80
ISC Class 11 Mathematics Theory Paper Pattern 2026-27
The ISC Class 11 Mathematics theory examination is conducted for three hours and carries 80 marks. The theory examination assesses students on the concepts and topics prescribed in the Class 11 Mathematics syllabus. Students should pay attention to the following while attempting the paper:
- Read the complete question and identify what is being asked.
- Write the relevant formula before beginning a calculation.
- Show the important steps involved in solving numerical problems.
- Draw properly labelled diagrams wherever required.
- Check calculations and signs before moving to the next question.
- Follow the instructions regarding compulsory questions and internal choices.
ISC Class 11 Mathematics Question Paper: Section Wise Marks
The CISCE Class XI Mathematics specimen question paper 2026 provides a clear idea of how the 80-mark theory examination is structured. It contains 20 questions divided into four sections. All questions are compulsory. The section-wise distribution is given below.
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Section
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Question Type
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Marks
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Section A
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Very Short Answer Questions (1 mark each)
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20
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Section B
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Short Answer Questions (2 marks each)
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14
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Section C
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Moderately Long Answer Questions (3 marks each)
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21
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Section D
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Long Answer Questions (5 marks each)
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25
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Total
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20 Questions
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80
Internal Choice in ISC Class 11 Mathematics Question Paper
The specimen question paper provides internal choices in selected questions. Students can choose between the given alternatives in three questions each in Sections B, C and D. However, all questions remain compulsory, and students must attempt the required number of questions according to the instructions. They should avoid spending too much time on a single question and distribute their examination time according to the marks allotted.
ISC Class 11 Mathematics Project Work Marking Scheme 2026-27
Along with the theory examination, CISCE has prescribed project work carrying 20 marks. Students are required to complete two projects, with each project carrying 10 marks.The assessment criteria for each project are as follows:
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Assessment Criteria
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Marks
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Overall Format
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1
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Content
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4
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Findings
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2
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Viva-Voce Based on the Project
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3
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Total per Project
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10
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Total for Two Projects
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20
Suggested Project Topics for ISC Class 11 Mathematics
CISCE has provided several suggested assignments for Class 11 Mathematics project work. Some of these include:
- Exploring different methods to prove that a set containing n elements has 2n subsets.
- Verifying the distributive law of sets using Venn diagrams.
- Understanding the difference between relations and functions through examples and graphs.
- Establishing the relationship between degrees and radians.
- Drawing and interpreting graphs of trigonometric functions.
- Representing complex numbers geometrically using the Argand plane.
- Constructing Pascal's Triangle to demonstrate binomial expansion.
- Studying the variability and consistency of statistical data using the coefficient of variation.
- Exploring the relationship between different types of conic sections.
Students should select their project topics in consultation with their Mathematics teachers and follow the instructions provided by their schools.
How to Prepare for ISC Class 11 Mathematics Examination 2026-27?
Students preparing for the upcoming ISC Class 11 Mathematics Examination 2026-27 should follow a well-planned study routine to cover the complete syllabus and strengthen their understanding of important concepts. Here are some useful preparation tips to help students improve their problem-solving skills and perform well in the examination.
- Understand the Syllabus: Go through the complete ISC Class 11 Mathematics syllabus and identify all the chapters included in the examination.
- Follow a Study Timetable: Divide your daily study time between learning new concepts, solving questions and revising completed chapters.
- Focus on Basic Concepts: Build a strong understanding of mathematical concepts and formulas before attempting difficult problems.
- Practise Mathematics Daily: Solve different types of questions every day to improve calculation speed and problem-solving skills.
- Prepare a Formula Notebook: Write down important formulas, identities and theorems in one place for quick revision.
- Give Extra Time to Difficult Topics: Identify chapters you find challenging and practise them regularly instead of avoiding them.
- Solve Textbook Exercises: Complete the exercises and examples given in your prescribed textbooks to understand the question patterns.
- Practise Application-Based Questions: Work on questions that require applying concepts to different situations rather than simply memorising formulas.
- Show All Calculation Steps: Practise writing complete solutions with proper steps to avoid losing marks for incomplete answers.
- Revise Previous Topics: Regularly revisit completed chapters so that you do not forget important concepts while studying new ones.
- Attempt Sample Papers: Solve sample papers within the given time limit to understand the examination pattern and improve time management.
- Analyse Your Mistakes: Check your practice answers and identify calculation errors or concepts that need more attention.
- Take Mock Tests: Attempt full-length mathematics papers to improve accuracy, speed and confidence before the examination.
- Revise Before the Examination: Keep the final days for revising formulas, important questions, theorems and topics where you need more practice.
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