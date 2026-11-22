The ISC Class 11 Mathematics examination 2026-27 will be conducted for a total of 100 marks, including 80 marks for the theory paper and 20 marks for project work. Students will get three hours to complete the written examination. The syllabus is divided into five units, namely Sets and Functions, Algebra, Coordinate Geometry, Calculus, and Statistics and Probability. Algebra carries the highest weightage of 26 marks, followed by Coordinate Geometry with 20 marks. Students should understand the marks distribution and question paper structure to plan their preparation accordingly. They should also pay attention to project work, as it contributes 20 marks to the final Mathematics score. Scroll for more details. ISC Class 11 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Highlights The important details of the ISC Class 11 Mathematics examination are given below.

Particulars Details Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Examination ISC Class 11 Academic Session 2026-27 Subject Mathematics Subject Code 860 Total Marks 100 Theory Examination 80 Marks Project Work 20 Marks Theory Exam Duration 3 Hours Number of Theory Units 5 Official Website cisce.org ISC Class 11 Mathematics Marks Distribution 2026-27 According to the ISC Mathematics syllabus for ISC Examination Year 2027, the theory paper carries 80 marks. The syllabus is divided into five units, each covering different mathematical concepts and topics. The unit-wise marks distribution is provided below. Unit No. Unit Name Marks 1 Sets and Functions 18 2 Algebra 26 3 Coordinate Geometry 20 4 Calculus 8 5 Statistics and Probability 8 Total 80

ISC Class 11 Mathematics Theory Paper Pattern 2026-27 The ISC Class 11 Mathematics theory examination is conducted for three hours and carries 80 marks. The theory examination assesses students on the concepts and topics prescribed in the Class 11 Mathematics syllabus. Students should pay attention to the following while attempting the paper: Read the complete question and identify what is being asked.

Write the relevant formula before beginning a calculation.

Show the important steps involved in solving numerical problems.

Draw properly labelled diagrams wherever required.

Check calculations and signs before moving to the next question.

Follow the instructions regarding compulsory questions and internal choices. ISC Class 11 Mathematics Question Paper: Section Wise Marks The CISCE Class XI Mathematics specimen question paper 2026 provides a clear idea of how the 80-mark theory examination is structured. It contains 20 questions divided into four sections. All questions are compulsory. The section-wise distribution is given below.

Section Question Type Marks Section A Very Short Answer Questions (1 mark each) 20 Section B Short Answer Questions (2 marks each) 14 Section C Moderately Long Answer Questions (3 marks each) 21 Section D Long Answer Questions (5 marks each) 25 Total 20 Questions 80 Internal Choice in ISC Class 11 Mathematics Question Paper The specimen question paper provides internal choices in selected questions. Students can choose between the given alternatives in three questions each in Sections B, C and D. However, all questions remain compulsory, and students must attempt the required number of questions according to the instructions. They should avoid spending too much time on a single question and distribute their examination time according to the marks allotted.

ISC Class 11 Mathematics Project Work Marking Scheme 2026-27 Along with the theory examination, CISCE has prescribed project work carrying 20 marks. Students are required to complete two projects, with each project carrying 10 marks.The assessment criteria for each project are as follows: Assessment Criteria Marks Overall Format 1 Content 4 Findings 2 Viva-Voce Based on the Project 3 Total per Project 10 Total for Two Projects 20 Suggested Project Topics for ISC Class 11 Mathematics CISCE has provided several suggested assignments for Class 11 Mathematics project work. Some of these include: Exploring different methods to prove that a set containing n elements has 2n subsets.

Verifying the distributive law of sets using Venn diagrams.

Understanding the difference between relations and functions through examples and graphs.

Establishing the relationship between degrees and radians.

Drawing and interpreting graphs of trigonometric functions.

Representing complex numbers geometrically using the Argand plane.

Constructing Pascal's Triangle to demonstrate binomial expansion.

Studying the variability and consistency of statistical data using the coefficient of variation.

Exploring the relationship between different types of conic sections.