CBSE Class 10 English 2027: It is necessary for students to understand the current syllabus, be aware of the latest examination pattern, solve previous years' question papers, practice sample papers, and revise important MCQs in order to prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2027. Theory paper consists of 80 marks which include reading comprehension, formal letter and analytical paragraph writing, accurate grammar usage within context and extract-based/long answer literature questions. When you practice chapter wise revision of NCERT and practice competency based MCQs along with the CBSE sample papers, you know how to deal with your 3 hours examination duration and avoid mistakes. Practicing previous years' papers will help you identify recurring questions, poetic devices, and character-based themes.

CBSE Class 10 English Study Material 2026-27: Key Highlights Below are the key highlights related to the CBSE Class 10 English Study Material 2026-27: Particular Details Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class & Subject Class 10 – English Language & Literature (Subject Code: 184) Academic Session 2026–2027 (For Board Exam 2027) Prescribed Textbooks First Flight (Main Textbook) and Footprints Without Feet (Supplementary Reader) Total Marks 100 Marks (80 Marks Theory + 20 Marks Internal Assessment) Exam Duration 3 Hours (plus 15 minutes reading time) Theory Paper Sections Section A: Reading Skills (20 Marks)

Section B: Writing Skills & Grammar (20 Marks)

Section C: Language Through Literature (40 Marks) Question Typology Competency-based MCQs, Extract-based (RTC), Short Answer Questions (40–50 words), and Long Answer Questions (100–120 words) Passing Criteria Minimum 33% marks overall (Theory + Internal Assessment combined) Study Material Included Updated Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Previous Year Papers, Sample Papers, and Important MCQs Official Website cbseacademic.nic.in / cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10 English 2027 Syllabus The syllabus of CBSE Class 10 English for the academic session 2026-27 is designed in such a way that it assesses the reading skills, writing ability, grammatical knowledge, and literary understanding of the students. The syllabus has been divided into three main parts, which are related to the 80 mark theory paper of the board examination. The section A has questions on unseen reading comprehensions of discursive and case-based passages. Section B includes contextual grammar, i.e., tenses, modals, determiners, subject-verb concord, reported speech, formal letters, and analytical paragraphs. Section C comprises literature of the prescribed NCERT books, First Flight, and Footprints Without Feet. Click here to Download the CBSE Class 10 English 2027 Syllabus

CBSE Class 10 English 2027 Exam Pattern The CBSE Class 10 English Examination Pattern 2027 consists of 100 marks, which include a theory test of 80 marks of three hours’ duration and an internal assessment of 20 marks. The theory paper is split into three parts: Part A (Reading Skills - 20 marks), which comprises a discursive passage and a case-based factual passage; Part B (Writing Skills & Grammar - 20 marks), which consists of contextual grammar, along with formal letter writing and analytical paragraphs; and Part C (Language Through Literature 40 marks), which has questions based on extracts and First Flight and Footprints Without Feet. Click here to download the CBSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2027 CBSE Class 10 English 2027 Previous Year Question Paper CBSE Class 10 English Previous Year Question Papers are among the most successful methods to score good marks in the upcoming board exam 2027. Practicing with past board papers will help students know the real difficulty level, common themes, poetic techniques, and characters questions that have been frequently asked from 'First Flight' and 'Footprints Without Feet'.

It will also help students to become aware of the unseen passages and grammar integration questions. Practicing with previous year papers within three hours along with the CBSE marking scheme will help students to identify their shortcomings and become confident about completing the paper. Click here to get the CBSE Class 10 English 2027 Previous Year Question Paper CBSE Class 10 English 2027 MCQs 2027 English CBSE Class 10 MCQ 2027 is extremely important for students as it will help them to score quick marks with accuracy in the board exam. With the latest competency based assessment pattern, multiple choice and objective type questions have been included in Sections A (Reading comprehension), Section B (Integrated Grammar) and Section C (Reference to context literature extracts). Practice of chapterwise MCQs will help them understand the main theme, literary devices, characterizations, and rules of grammar like tenses, modals, and reported speech in context.