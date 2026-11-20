Top 100 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2027: Important Questions with Answers
Prepare well for the CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2027 using this collection of 100 Competency-Based Objective Questions & Answers in CBSE 10 English Exam Format. This article includes questions on the Prose and Poetry in the textbook First Flight, Footprints Without Feet, and Integrated Grammar from English Textbook.
To get high scores in the CBSE Class 10 English Language & Literature Board Exam 2027, it is not enough to only work on the chapter-by-chapter summaries. You need great analytical abilities, sound knowledge of literary techniques, and accuracy in contextual grammar. Since CBSE gives great importance to competency and inference-based objective type questions, solving some selected multiple-choice questions can be the quickest way to boost your confidence and speed.
Below is the compilation of the most important 100 MCQs along with their answers that will definitely make your final revision easier for you.
Also Read: CBSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2027
Top 100 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2027
Given below is a full collection of 100 high-yield multiple choice questions based on competencies as per the CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature (Code 184) 2026-27 syllabus. All the questions pertain to inference, character study, literary devices, and context-based grammar.
Section A: First Flight- Prose (Q1 to Q30)
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In A Letter to God, why did Lencho call the post office employees "a bunch of crooks"?
(a) They laughed openly at his letter to God.
(b) He believed they had stolen 30 pesos from God's remittance.
(c) They refused to deliver his letter to the address written.
(d) The postmaster kept the original letter for himself.
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What irony is highlighted at the end of A Letter to God?
(a) The hailstorm actually helped Lencho's crops grow faster.
(b) Lencho suspected the very people who sacrificed their money to help him.
(c) The postmaster became poor after helping Lencho.
(d) God replied to Lencho directly through another farmer.
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According to Nelson Mandela in Long Walk to Freedom, what is the greatest wealth of South Africa?
(a) Its vast reserves of diamonds and gold
(b) Its fertile agricultural valleys
(c) Its people, finer and truer than the purest diamonds
(d) Its newly drafted democratic constitution
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What does Mandela mean by saying "the oppressor must be liberated just as surely as the oppressed"?
(a) Both groups need equal financial compensation.
(b) A person who takes away another's freedom is a prisoner of hatred and prejudice.
(c) The oppressors should be exiled from the country.
(d) Freedom can only be achieved through armed struggle.
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In His First Flight, what finally compelled the young seagull to take his first plunge?
(a) His brothers' mocking calls from the plateau
(b) The sight of a piece of fish in his mother's beak and maddening hunger
(c) A strong gust of wind that blew him off the ledge
(d) His father threatening to abandon him
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In The Black Aeroplane, why did the narrator fly his old Dakota straight into the storm clouds?
(a) He wanted to test his flying skills in bad weather.
(b) His radio and compass were already broken before the storm.
(c) He did not have enough fuel to fly around or back to Paris, and he wanted to reach home for breakfast.
(d) Air Traffic Control instructed him to fly through the clouds.
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What mystery remains unresolved at the end of The Black Aeroplane?
(a) Why the narrator's fuel tank never ran empty
(b) Who the pilot of the black aeroplane was, as no other plane appeared on the radar
(c) How the narrator landed without working brakes
(d) Why Paris Control lost contact with him
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Why did Anne Frank decide to keep a diary and name it 'Kitty'?
(a) Her father gifted it to her as a school assignment.
(b) She had no true friend in whom she could confide her deepest thoughts.
(c) She wanted to publish a bestseller after the war.
(d) Her teacher Mr. Keesing asked her to write daily essays.
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How did Anne Frank turn Mr. Keesing's punishment into a joke on him?
(a) She refused to submit the third essay.
(b) She wrote a humorous poem about a father swan biting his ducklings to death for quacking too much.
(c) She got her friend Sanne to write an angry letter to the principal.
(d) She stopped speaking in class for the rest of the term.
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In A Baker from Goa, what indicates that bread-making is still a prosperous profession in Goa?
(a) Bakers own the largest mansions in Panaji.
(b) The baker, his family, and his servants always look happy, prosperous, and "jackfruit-like" in physique.
(c) Every tourist is required to buy a bolinha.
(d) The Portuguese government still funds Goan bakeries.
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Why were the children in Goa more interested in the 'bread-bangles' than the loaves?
(a) Bread-bangles were free of cost.
(b) They were specially made sweet bread rings chosen carefully by the kids.
(c) Loaves were only meant for wedding feasts.
(d) Bread-bangles lasted longer without going stale.
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In Coorg, what evidence supports the theory of Arab origin for the Kodavus?
(a) Their traditional folk songs and temple architecture
(b) The long, black coat with an embroidered waist-belt (kuppia) resembling the Arab kuffia
(c) Their fluency in Arabic dialects
(d) Ancient trade coins found in the Kaveri river
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Which unique privilege do the Kodavus enjoy in India even today?
(a) Exemption from paying state taxes
(b) Permission to carry firearms without a licence
(c) Exclusive rights to harvest sandalwood
(d) Free passage across all national parks
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In Tea from Assam, what impressed Pranjol's father about Rajvir?
(a) Rajvir's ability to speak Assamese fluently
(b) Rajvir's prior homework and deep knowledge about tea history and the "second-flush" sprouting period
(c) Rajvir's experience working on a tea estate in Darjeeling
(d) Rajvir's collection of rare Chinese tea leaves
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What is the "second-flush" or sprouting period in Assam tea plantations?
(a) January to March
(b) May to July, which yields the best tea
(c) August to October
(d) November to December
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In Mijbil the Otter, why did Gavin Maxwell decide to keep an otter instead of a dog?
(a) Dogs were banned in Camusfearna.
(b) Camusfearna was ringed by water a stone's throw from its door, making it ideal for an otter.
(c) His previous dog had attacked local wildlife.
(d) Otters required no food or training.
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What game did Mijbil invent on his own using Maxwell's damaged suitcase?
(a) Hiding inside the pockets when Maxwell entered the room
(b) Rolling a marble down the sloping lid and dashing around to catch it before it fell off
(c) Tearing the leather straps into symmetrical strips
(d) Balancing the suitcase on his nose
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In Madam Rides the Bus, why did Valli refuse the conductor's offer of a free cold drink?
(a) She disliked cold drinks.
(b) Her mother had forbidden her from accepting anything from strangers, and she had a strong sense of self-respect.
(c) She had already brought water from home.
(d) She was afraid the bus would leave without her.
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What sight dampened Valli's enthusiasm on her return bus journey?
(a) The bus broke down midway to her village.
(b) The same young cow that had run happily in front of the bus earlier lay dead by the roadside.
(c) She realized she had lost her return ticket.
(d) Her mother was waiting angrily at the bus stop.
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In The Sermon at Benares, why did Gautama Buddha ask Kisa Gotami to bring mustard seeds from a house where no one had died?
(a) To prepare a rare herbal medicine for her son
(b) To make her realize independently that death is universal and common to all households
(c) To test her patience and devotion
(d) To collect alms for the monastery
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To what does Gautama Buddha compare the lives of mortals in this world?
(a) Flowing rivers merging into the ocean
(b) Ripe fruits that are always in danger of falling, and earthen vessels that end in being broken
(c) Clouds drifting across the summer sky
(d) Seeds buried beneath winter snow
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In The Proposal, what is the real reason Stepan Chubukov immediately agrees to Lomov's marriage proposal?
(a) Lomov is the wealthiest nobleman in Moscow.
(b) Chubukov views his 25-year-old daughter Natalya as a "lovesick cat" and wants to get her married off quickly.
(c) Chubukov wants to merge their hunting dogs.
(d) Lomov threatens to sue Chubukov over Oxen Meadows.
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What are the two trivial issues over which Lomov and Natalya argue violently?
(a) Wedding guest list and dowry amount
(b) Ownership of Oxen Meadows and the superiority of their hunting dogs (Guess vs. Squeezer)
(c) Farm boundary fences and harvest profits
(d) Church ceremony dates and house renovations
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How does Lomov's physical condition affect his attempts to propose to Natalya?
(a) He loses his voice whenever he feels nervous.
(b) He suffers from palpitations, trembling, numbness in his foot, and pulls in his side whenever excited.
(c) He faints every time Chubukov enters the room.
(d) He forgets Natalya's name during arguments.
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Which theme best encapsulates Anton Chekhov's play The Proposal?
(a) True love conquers all class barriers.
(b) The tendency of wealthy families to treat marriage as a commercial alliance while quarreling over petty pride.
(c) The decline of Russian agriculture in the 19th century.
(d) Respect for elders is the foundation of family harmony.
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In Nelson Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, what are the "twin obligations" every man has in life?
(a) Obligations to his wealth and his social status
(b) Obligations to his family (parents, wife, children) and obligations to his people, community, and country
(c) Obligations to his religion and his political party
(d) Obligations to his ancestors and future generations
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Why did Anne Frank say "Paper has more patience than people"?
(a) Paper never runs out of ink.
(b) A diary listens without judging, interrupting, or getting bored, unlike people.
(c) People forget secrets within a few days.
(d) Writing is faster than speaking.
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In A Letter to God, what quality of the postmaster is highlighted when he collects money for Lencho?
(a) Gullibility and superstition
(b) Empathy, generosity, and respect for Lencho's unshakable faith
(c) Fear of divine punishment
(d) Desire for public recognition
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How did Valli save 60 paise for her bus ride?
(a) By doing household chores for her neighbors
(b) By resisting every temptation to buy peppermints, toys, balloons, and riding the merry-go-round
(c) By borrowing money from her aunt
(d) By selling old newspapers
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In His First Flight, why did the young seagull's parents threaten to let him starve on his ledge?
(a) There was a severe shortage of fish in the sea.
(b) They wanted to push him out of his comfort zone so he would overcome his fear of flying.
(c) They believed he was too weak to survive.
(d) They were preparing to migrate south immediately.
Section B: First Flight- Poetry (Q31 to Q55)
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In Dust of Snow, what does the "crow" and "hemlock tree" traditionally symbolize?
(a) Spring and rebirth
(b) Sorrow, gloom, and ill-omen
(c) Wisdom and longevity
(d) Wealth and prosperity
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How did the falling of dust of snow affect Robert Frost?
(a) It made him catch a cold and return home early.
(b) It lifted his depressive mood and saved the rest of the day he had regretted.
(c) It reminded him of his childhood in New England.
(d) It forced him to take shelter under the tree.
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In Fire and Ice, what human emotions do "fire" and "ice" symbolize respectively?
(a) Anger and forgiveness
(b) Desire/greed and hatred/indifference
(c) Love and jealousy
(d) Ambition and fear
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Which poetic device is used in "Some say the world will end in fire / Some say in ice"?
(a) Simile
(b) Anaphora
(c) Oxymoron
(d) Onomatopoeia
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In A Tiger in the Zoo, why does the tiger ignore the visitors?
(a) He is asleep inside his concrete cell.
(b) He feels helpless behind bars and knows visitors have no concern for his captivity.
(c) He is waiting for the zookeeper to bring meat.
(d) He is blinded by the bright spotlights.
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What contrast does Leslie Norris draw in A Tiger in the Zoo?
(a) Between a young cub and an aging tiger
(b) Between the tiger's restricted, frustrated life in a concrete cage and his majestic, free existence in the wild jungle
(c) Between daytime visitors and nighttime guards
(d) Between tigers in India and lions in Africa
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In How to Tell Wild Animals, what is the humorous way to identify an Asian Lion?
(a) If it climbs a tree to greet you
(b) If a large, tawny beast roars at you as you are dying
(c) If it weeps while swallowing its prey
(d) If it hugs you tightly in your yard
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How does Carolyn Wells distinguish a Hyena from a Crocodile in How to Tell Wild Animals?
(a) Hyenas hunt at night while crocodiles hunt at noon.
(b) Hyenas come with merry smiles, whereas crocodiles weep while swallowing their victims.
(c) Hyenas live in trees while crocodiles live in caves.
(d) Hyenas have stripes while crocodiles have spots.
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In The Ball Poem, why does the poet decide NOT to intrude on the boy or offer him money for another ball?
(a) The poet has no money with him.
(b) The boy must learn the "epistemology of loss"—how to stand up and accept loss on his own.
(c) Another ball cannot be bought in that town.
(d) The boy's parents strictly forbade strangers from talking to him.
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What does the lost ball symbolize in The Ball Poem?
(a) Material wealth and greed
(b) The boy's lost childhood, innocence, and inevitable experiences of loss in life
(c) Carelessness towards personal belongings
(d) Fear of the deep harbour water
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In Amanda!, why are stanzas 2, 4, and 6 placed inside parentheses (...)?
(a) They are spoken by Amanda's father.
(b) They represent Amanda's silent, imaginative escapism into her inner world as a reaction to constant nagging.
(c) They are footnotes added by the editor.
(d) They indicate whispers between Amanda and her friend.
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Why does Amanda imagine herself as Rapunzel in a tower?
(a) She wants a prince to climb up her hair and rescue her.
(b) She craves tranquil solitude and peace, vowing she would never let down her bright hair.
(c) She loves growing her hair long.
(d) She wants to punish her mother by disappearing.
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In The Trees, what do the trees breaking out of the house symbolize?
(a) Deforestation in urban areas
(b) Nature reclaiming its rightful space and women breaking free from domestic confinement
(c) A sudden tropical storm damaging the veranda
(d) Poor construction of modern houses
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Which poetic device is used in "The moon is broken like a mirror"?
(a) Metaphor
(b) Simile
(c) Personification
(d) Alliteration
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In Fog, to which animal does Carl Sandburg compare the fog?
(a) A prowling tiger
(b) A silent cat coming on little cat feet
(c) A soaring eagle
(d) A sleeping dog
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What is the rhyme scheme of Carl Sandburg's poem Fog?
(a) AABBCC
(b) ABABAB
(c) Free verse (no rhyme scheme)
(d) ABCABC
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In The Tale of Custard the Dragon, why did Belinda and her other pets mock Custard?
(a) He could not breathe fire like other dragons.
(b) While Ink, Blink, and Mustard boasted of bravery, Custard always cried for a nice safe cage.
(c) He ate all the food in the house.
(d) He was afraid of the dark.
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How did Custard react when the pirate broke into Belinda's house?
(a) He hid inside his cage until the pirate left.
(b) He snorted like an engine, clashed his tail like irons, attacked the pirate like a robin at a worm, and gobbled him up.
(c) He flew out the window to call the police.
(d) He begged the pirate to spare Belinda.
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What is the central irony in The Tale of Custard the Dragon?
(a) The pirate turned out to be Belinda's long-lost brother.
(b) After Custard saved everyone, the other pets claimed they would have been twice as brave, and Custard humbly agreed he was still a coward.
(c) Mustard actually defeated the pirate while Custard slept.
(d) Belinda sold Custard to a circus after the incident.
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In For Anne Gregory, why does Anne want to dye her yellow hair brown, black, or carrot?
(a) She dislikes the colour yellow.
(b) She wants young men to love her for her inner self alone, not for her physical beauty.
(c) Yellow hair is out of fashion.
(d) Her friends teased her about her hair colour.
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According to the old religious man quoted in For Anne Gregory, who alone can love a person for who they truly are and not for their physical appearance?
(a) A true poet
(b) Only God
(c) One's parents
(d) A lifelong friend
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Identify the poetic device in "And no one buys a ball back. Money is external."
(a) Alliteration (buys a ball back)
(b) Oxymoron
(c) Hyperbole
(d) Irony
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In A Tiger in the Zoo, why does the tiger stare at the brilliant stars with his brilliant eyes?
(a) He is trying to navigate back to the jungle.
(b) It reflects his yearning for freedom and a life beyond the concrete cell.
(c) He is afraid of the dark night.
(d) He is looking for prey on the roof.
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In Dust of Snow, what does "Has given my heart / A change of mood" signify?
(a) A medical miracle
(b) Small, seemingly insignificant moments in nature have the power to heal and transform human perspective.
(c) The poet decided to write a book about winter.
(d) The crow became the poet's pet.
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Which literary device is prominent in "He hears the last voice at night, / The patrolling cars"?
(a) Imagery (auditory)
(b) Simile
(c) Pun
(d) Refrain
Section C: Footprints Without Feet- Supplementary (Q56 to Q80)
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In A Triumph of Surgery, what was the real cause of Tricki's illness?
(a) A rare genetic disorder
(b) Overfeeding of rich food (malt, cod-liver oil, Horlicks, cream cakes) and lack of exercise
(c) An infection caught from stray dogs
(d) Poisoning from spoiled meat
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Why did Dr. Herriot feel tempted to keep Tricki as a permanent guest?
(a) Tricki was the best watchdog in the surgery.
(b) Mrs. Pumphrey sent dozens of fresh eggs, bottles of wine, and brandy meant for Tricki, which Herriot and his partners enjoyed.
(c) Mrs. Pumphrey offered to buy Herriot a new clinic.
(d) Tricki helped train the other dogs.
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In The Thief's Story, why did Hari Singh return to Anil's room after stealing the 600 rupees?
(a) The train to Lucknow had already left.
(b) He realized that Anil's trust and the opportunity to learn to read and write were far more valuable than a few hundred rupees.
(c) He saw policemen waiting at the railway station.
(d) He forgot to take Anil's watch.
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How did Anil react the next morning when he knew the notes were still damp from the rain?
(a) He handed Hari Singh over to the police.
(b) He quietly gave Hari a 50-rupee note and promised to pay him regularly, showing silent forgiveness.
(c) He asked Hari to leave the house immediately.
(d) He locked his money in a safe box.
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In The Midnight Visitor, how did Ausable outsmart Max without using any physical weapon?
(a) He called the hotel manager via intercom.
(b) He fabricated a convincing story about a non-existent balcony below his window and claimed the knocking at the door was the police.
(c) He blinded Max with a flashlight.
(d) He locked Max inside the bathroom.
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What quality of Ausable contrasts sharply with the stereotypical image of a secret agent?
(a) He spoke six languages fluently.
(b) He was fat, sloppy, spoke with an American accent, and lived in a small gloomy room on the sixth floor.
(c) He carried two pistols at all times.
(d) He never left his hotel room.
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In A Question of Trust, how did the young lady in red trick Horace Danby?
(a) She disguised herself as a police officer.
(b) She posed confidently as the mistress of Shotover Grange and convinced him to open the safe without gloves for her.
(c) She drugged his tea before he entered the house.
(d) She threatened to shoot him if he didn't hand over the jewels.
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Why did no one believe Horace Danby when he told the police that the lady of the house had asked him to open the safe?
(a) Horace had a history of lying in court.
(b) The real mistress of the house was a sixty-year-old, gray-haired, sharp-tongued woman.
(c) The safe had been completely destroyed.
(d) The jewels were found in Horace's pocket.
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In Footprints Without Feet, why did Griffin set fire to his landlord's house?
(a) It was an accident caused by his chemical experiment.
(b) His landlord disliked him and tried to eject him, so Griffin burned the house in revenge.
(c) He wanted to destroy evidence of his invisibility formula.
(d) He needed warmth during the mid-winter cold.
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What does Griffin's character demonstrate about science without humanity?
(a) Scientific discoveries always benefit society eventually.
(b) Brilliant intellect divorced from ethics and empathy turns a scientist into a lawless menace.
(c) Invisibility is impossible to sustain in cold climates.
(d) Village constables are powerless against modern science.
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In The Making of a Scientist, what book opened the world of science to young Richard Ebright?
(a) On the Origin of Species
(b) The Travels of Monarch X
(c) A Brief History of Time
(d) The Double Helix
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What lesson did Richard Ebright learn when he failed to win anything at his first county science fair?
(a) He should switch his focus to debating and Model UN.
(b) Winners did real experiments rather than simply making a neat display of frog tissues.
(c) Judges favoured older high school students.
(d) Butterfly research was too simple for science fairs.
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What was the primary purpose of the twelve tiny gold spots on a monarch pupa, as discovered by Ebright and his roommate?
(a) They were purely ornamental to ward off predators.
(b) They produced a hormone necessary for the butterfly's full development.
(c) They absorbed sunlight to keep the pupa warm.
(d) They stored water during migration.
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In The Necklace, what was the root cause of Matilda Loisel's misery throughout her life?
(a) Her husband's cruelty and neglect
(b) Her vanity, discontentment with her modest middle-class life, and false pride
(c) A severe illness that prevented her from working
(d) Her lack of education
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What shocking revelation awaits Matilda at the end of The Necklace?
(a) Madame Forestier had already reported the necklace stolen to the police.
(b) The original diamond necklace was fake (paste) and worth at most 500 francs.
(c) Monsieur Loisel had kept the original necklace hidden.
(d) The jeweler had cheated them on the replacement price.
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In Bholi, why was Sulekha called "Bholi" (the simpleton)?
(a) She refused to attend school.
(b) At ten months old, she fell off her cot, damaging part of her brain, and later suffered from smallpox and stammering.
(c) She gave away all her toys to village children.
(d) She could not count beyond ten.
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What transformed Bholi from a timid, stammering girl into a confident, self-respecting woman?
(a) Her father's sudden wealth
(b) The kindness, encouragement, and education provided by her schoolteacher
(c) Bishamber Nath's promise to take her to a big city
(d) Her sisters' support at the wedding
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Why did Bholi refuse to marry Bishamber Nath at the wedding mandap?
(a) She wanted to marry someone younger.
(b) He demanded 5,000 rupees as dowry after seeing her pockmarks, proving himself mean, greedy, and contemptible.
(c) Her teacher advised her against marriage.
(d) Bishamber refused to live in her village.
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In The Book That Saved the Earth, which nursery rhyme book saved Earth from the Martian invasion in the 25th century?
(a) Grimm's Fairy Tales
(b) Mother Goose
(c) Aesop's Fables
(d) Alice in Wonderland
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Why did Think-Tank panic and order the Martians to evacuate Mars to Alpha Centauri?
(a) He saw Earth's nuclear weapons on the radar.
(b) He misinterpreted the nursery rhyme "Humpty Dumpty" as a threat that Earthlings had seen him and planned to capture Mars Central Control.
(c) Noodle betrayed him to the Earthlings.
(d) Their spaceships ran out of oxygen.
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In The Thief's Story, why did Hari Singh smile at the end in his "most appealing way" without any effort?
(a) He had successfully tricked Anil again.
(b) His smile was now genuine, born of gratitude and self-transformation rather than deceit.
(c) He planned to steal the money again the next week.
(d) He was amused by Anil's carelessness.
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In Footprints Without Feet, how did the clergyman and his wife know someone had robbed their desk?
(a) They saw Griffin's shadow on the wall.
(b) They heard the chink of money being taken from the desk, yet found the room completely empty.
(c) Griffin accidentally dropped a coin on the floor.
(d) The front door was broken open.
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In The Making of a Scientist, which quality did Richard Weiherer, Ebright's social studies teacher, praise in him?
(a) His ability to memorize historical dates
(b) His competitive spirit—not wanting to win for the sake of winning, but wanting to be the best at whatever he did
(c) His artistic sketching skills
(d) His fluency in German
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In The Necklace, how did Monsieur Loisel arrange the 36,000 francs to buy the replacement necklace?
(a) He won the money in a lottery.
(b) He used 18,000 francs inherited from his father and borrowed the rest at ruinous rates of interest from usurers.
(c) He sold their ancestral house in Paris.
(d) He borrowed the entire sum from Madame Forestier.
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In The Book That Saved the Earth, what did Think-Tank initially think books were?
(a) Communication devices
(b) Sandwiches (staple diet of Earthlings)
(c) Weapons of mass destruction
(d) Musical instruments
Section D: Grammar- Integrated Competency (Q81 to Q100)
Covers Tenses, Modals, Subject-Verb Concord, Determiners, and Reported Speech per CBSE 2026-27 guidelines.
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Fill in the blank with the correct tense:
By the time the rescue team reached the summit, the trekkers ______ in the snowstorm for over twelve hours.
(a) are stranded
(b) have been stranded
(c) had been stranded
(d) will be stranded
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Choose the correct modal to express polite necessity/obligation:
All candidates ______ carry their original admit cards to the examination hall; digital copies will not be accepted.
(a) might
(b) must
(c) could
(d) may
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Select the correct verb form (Subject-Verb Concord):
Neither the principal nor the teachers ______ aware of the sudden change in the timetable.
(a) was
(b) has been
(c) were
(d) is
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Choose the appropriate determiner:
Although the library has thousands of books, ______ of them cover the rare dialect spoken in that valley.
(a) much
(b) few
(c) a little
(d) every
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Convert into Reported Speech:
Rohan said to Meera, "Where did you keep the science project file?"
(a) Rohan asked Meera where did she keep the science project file.
(b) Rohan asked Meera where she had kept the science project file.
(c) Rohan told Meera where she kept the science project file.
(d) Rohan asked Meera where had she kept the science project file.
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Identify the error and choose the correction:
Sentence: "Each of the participants have submitted their entries before the deadline."
(a) Each → Every
(b) have → has
(c) their → his
(d) before → by
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Fill in the blank with the correct tense:
If she ______ harder during the pre-boards, she would have scored above 95% easily.
(a) worked
(b) has worked
(c) had worked
(d) works
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Choose the correct modal:
Look at those dark clouds gathering over the stadium; it ______ rain before the second innings begins.
(a) should
(b) may
(c) need
(d) dare
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Select the correct verb (Subject-Verb Concord):
Ten kilometres ______ a long distance to walk every morning without proper footwear.
(a) are
(b) were
(c) is
(d) have been
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Convert the imperative sentence into Reported Speech:
The doctor said to the patient, "Avoid oily food and take this medicine twice a day."
(a) The doctor ordered the patient to avoid oily food and take this medicine twice a day.
(b) The doctor advised the patient to avoid oily food and take that medicine twice a day.
(c) The doctor requested the patient that avoid oily food and take that medicine twice a day.
(d) The doctor said the patient to avoid oily food and took that medicine twice a day.
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Choose the appropriate determiner:
There isn't ______ milk left in the jug to make even a single cup of tea.
(a) many
(b) some
(c) any
(d) several
-
Fill in the blank with the correct tense:
The committee ______ its final report on urban waste management next Monday.
(a) submitted
(b) has submitted
(c) will submit
(d) was submitting
-
Select the correct verb (Subject-Verb Concord):
The jury ______ divided in their opinions regarding the verdict.
(a) was
(b) were
(c) is
(d) has been
-
Convert into Reported Speech:
Ananya said, "Alas! I have lost my grandmother's antique ring."
(a) Ananya exclaimed with sorrow that she had lost her grandmother's antique ring.
(b) Ananya said with sorrow that she lost her grandmother's antique ring.
(c) Ananya exclaimed with joy that she had lost her grandmother's antique ring.
(d) Ananya told that she has lost her grandmother's antique ring.
-
Choose the correct modal:
You ______ worry about the arrangements; everything has already been taken care of by the event team.
(a) mustn't
(b) needn't
(c) couldn't
(d) wouldn't
-
Identify the error and choose the correction:
Sentence: "One of my closest friend is moving to Bengaluru next month."
(a) One → Some
(b) friend → friends
(c) is → are
(d) moving → move
-
Choose the appropriate determiner:
______ knowledge is a dangerous thing, especially when applied without practical experience.
(a) Little
(b) A little
(c) The little
(d) Few
-
Fill in the blank with the correct tense:
She ______ for this organization since 2019 before she decided to start her own venture.
(a) worked
(b) is working
(c) had been working
(d) has worked
-
Convert into Reported Speech:
The teacher said to the students, "The Earth revolves around the Sun."
(a) The teacher told the students that the Earth revolved around the Sun.
(b) The teacher told the students that the Earth revolves around the Sun.
(c) The teacher asked the students if the Earth revolves around the Sun.
(d) The teacher told the students that the Earth had revolved around the Sun.
-
Select the correct verb (Subject-Verb Concord):
Mathematics, along with Physics and Chemistry, ______ a core requirement for engineering admissions.
(a) are
(b) were
(c) is
(d) have been
Answers For The CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2027
Below are the answers for all the questions above:
|
Q
|
Ans
|
Q
|
Ans
|
Q
|
Ans
|
Q
|
Ans
|
Q
|
Ans
|
1
|
(b)
|
21
|
(b)
|
41
|
(b)
|
61
|
(b)
|
81
|
(c)
|
2
|
(b)
|
22
|
(b)
|
42
|
(b)
|
62
|
(b)
|
82
|
(b)
|
3
|
(c)
|
23
|
(b)
|
43
|
(b)
|
63
|
(b)
|
83
|
(c)
|
4
|
(b)
|
24
|
(b)
|
44
|
(b)
|
64
|
(b)
|
84
|
(b)
|
5
|
(b)
|
25
|
(b)
|
45
|
(b)
|
65
|
(b)
|
85
|
(b)
|
6
|
(c)
|
26
|
(b)
|
46
|
(c)
|
66
|
(b)
|
86
|
(b)
|
7
|
(b)
|
27
|
(b)
|
47
|
(b)
|
67
|
(b)
|
87
|
(c)
|
8
|
(b)
|
28
|
(b)
|
48
|
(b)
|
68
|
(b)
|
88
|
(b)
|
9
|
(b)
|
29
|
(b)
|
49
|
(b)
|
69
|
(b)
|
89
|
(c)
|
10
|
(b)
|
30
|
(b)
|
50
|
(b)
|
70
|
(b)
|
90
|
(b)
|
11
|
(b)
|
31
|
(b)
|
51
|
(b)
|
71
|
(b)
|
91
|
(c)
|
12
|
(b)
|
32
|
(b)
|
52
|
(a)
|
72
|
(b)
|
92
|
(c)
|
13
|
(b)
|
33
|
(b)
|
53
|
(b)
|
73
|
(b)
|
93
|
(b)
|
14
|
(b)
|
34
|
(b)
|
54
|
(b)
|
74
|
(b)
|
94
|
(a)
|
15
|
(b)
|
35
|
(b)
|
55
|
(a)
|
75
|
(b)
|
95
|
(b)
|
16
|
(b)
|
36
|
(b)
|
56
|
(b)
|
76
|
(b)
|
96
|
(b)
|
17
|
(b)
|
37
|
(b)
|
57
|
(b)
|
77
|
(b)
|
97
|
(b)
|
18
|
(b)
|
38
|
(b)
|
58
|
(b)
|
78
|
(b)
|
98
|
(c)
|
19
|
(b)
|
39
|
(b)
|
59
|
(b)
|
79
|
(b)
|
99
|
(b)
|
20
|
(b)
|
40
|
(b)
|
60
|
(b)
|
80
|
(b)
|
100
|
(c)
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.