In A Letter to God, why did Lencho call the post office employees "a bunch of crooks"?

(a) They laughed openly at his letter to God.

(b) He believed they had stolen 30 pesos from God's remittance.

(c) They refused to deliver his letter to the address written.

(d) The postmaster kept the original letter for himself.

What irony is highlighted at the end of A Letter to God?

(a) The hailstorm actually helped Lencho's crops grow faster.

(b) Lencho suspected the very people who sacrificed their money to help him.

(c) The postmaster became poor after helping Lencho.

(d) God replied to Lencho directly through another farmer.

According to Nelson Mandela in Long Walk to Freedom, what is the greatest wealth of South Africa?

(a) Its vast reserves of diamonds and gold

(b) Its fertile agricultural valleys

(c) Its people, finer and truer than the purest diamonds

(d) Its newly drafted democratic constitution

What does Mandela mean by saying "the oppressor must be liberated just as surely as the oppressed"?

(a) Both groups need equal financial compensation.

(b) A person who takes away another's freedom is a prisoner of hatred and prejudice.

(c) The oppressors should be exiled from the country.

(d) Freedom can only be achieved through armed struggle.

In His First Flight, what finally compelled the young seagull to take his first plunge?

(a) His brothers' mocking calls from the plateau

(b) The sight of a piece of fish in his mother's beak and maddening hunger

(c) A strong gust of wind that blew him off the ledge

(d) His father threatening to abandon him

In The Black Aeroplane, why did the narrator fly his old Dakota straight into the storm clouds?

(a) He wanted to test his flying skills in bad weather.

(b) His radio and compass were already broken before the storm.

(c) He did not have enough fuel to fly around or back to Paris, and he wanted to reach home for breakfast.

(d) Air Traffic Control instructed him to fly through the clouds.

What mystery remains unresolved at the end of The Black Aeroplane?

(a) Why the narrator's fuel tank never ran empty

(b) Who the pilot of the black aeroplane was, as no other plane appeared on the radar

(c) How the narrator landed without working brakes

(d) Why Paris Control lost contact with him

Why did Anne Frank decide to keep a diary and name it 'Kitty'?

(a) Her father gifted it to her as a school assignment.

(b) She had no true friend in whom she could confide her deepest thoughts.

(c) She wanted to publish a bestseller after the war.

(d) Her teacher Mr. Keesing asked her to write daily essays.

How did Anne Frank turn Mr. Keesing's punishment into a joke on him?

(a) She refused to submit the third essay.

(b) She wrote a humorous poem about a father swan biting his ducklings to death for quacking too much.

(c) She got her friend Sanne to write an angry letter to the principal.

(d) She stopped speaking in class for the rest of the term.

In A Baker from Goa, what indicates that bread-making is still a prosperous profession in Goa?

(a) Bakers own the largest mansions in Panaji.

(b) The baker, his family, and his servants always look happy, prosperous, and "jackfruit-like" in physique.

(c) Every tourist is required to buy a bolinha.

(d) The Portuguese government still funds Goan bakeries.

Why were the children in Goa more interested in the 'bread-bangles' than the loaves?

(a) Bread-bangles were free of cost.

(b) They were specially made sweet bread rings chosen carefully by the kids.

(c) Loaves were only meant for wedding feasts.

(d) Bread-bangles lasted longer without going stale.

In Coorg, what evidence supports the theory of Arab origin for the Kodavus?

(a) Their traditional folk songs and temple architecture

(b) The long, black coat with an embroidered waist-belt (kuppia) resembling the Arab kuffia

(c) Their fluency in Arabic dialects

(d) Ancient trade coins found in the Kaveri river

Which unique privilege do the Kodavus enjoy in India even today?

(a) Exemption from paying state taxes

(b) Permission to carry firearms without a licence

(c) Exclusive rights to harvest sandalwood

(d) Free passage across all national parks

In Tea from Assam, what impressed Pranjol's father about Rajvir?

(a) Rajvir's ability to speak Assamese fluently

(b) Rajvir's prior homework and deep knowledge about tea history and the "second-flush" sprouting period

(c) Rajvir's experience working on a tea estate in Darjeeling

(d) Rajvir's collection of rare Chinese tea leaves

What is the "second-flush" or sprouting period in Assam tea plantations?

(a) January to March

(b) May to July, which yields the best tea

(c) August to October

(d) November to December

In Mijbil the Otter, why did Gavin Maxwell decide to keep an otter instead of a dog?

(a) Dogs were banned in Camusfearna.

(b) Camusfearna was ringed by water a stone's throw from its door, making it ideal for an otter.

(c) His previous dog had attacked local wildlife.

(d) Otters required no food or training.

What game did Mijbil invent on his own using Maxwell's damaged suitcase?

(a) Hiding inside the pockets when Maxwell entered the room

(b) Rolling a marble down the sloping lid and dashing around to catch it before it fell off

(c) Tearing the leather straps into symmetrical strips

(d) Balancing the suitcase on his nose

In Madam Rides the Bus, why did Valli refuse the conductor's offer of a free cold drink?

(a) She disliked cold drinks.

(b) Her mother had forbidden her from accepting anything from strangers, and she had a strong sense of self-respect.

(c) She had already brought water from home.

(d) She was afraid the bus would leave without her.

What sight dampened Valli's enthusiasm on her return bus journey?

(a) The bus broke down midway to her village.

(b) The same young cow that had run happily in front of the bus earlier lay dead by the roadside.

(c) She realized she had lost her return ticket.

(d) Her mother was waiting angrily at the bus stop.

In The Sermon at Benares, why did Gautama Buddha ask Kisa Gotami to bring mustard seeds from a house where no one had died?

(a) To prepare a rare herbal medicine for her son

(b) To make her realize independently that death is universal and common to all households

(c) To test her patience and devotion

(d) To collect alms for the monastery

To what does Gautama Buddha compare the lives of mortals in this world?

(a) Flowing rivers merging into the ocean

(b) Ripe fruits that are always in danger of falling, and earthen vessels that end in being broken

(c) Clouds drifting across the summer sky

(d) Seeds buried beneath winter snow

In The Proposal, what is the real reason Stepan Chubukov immediately agrees to Lomov's marriage proposal?

(a) Lomov is the wealthiest nobleman in Moscow.

(b) Chubukov views his 25-year-old daughter Natalya as a "lovesick cat" and wants to get her married off quickly.

(c) Chubukov wants to merge their hunting dogs.

(d) Lomov threatens to sue Chubukov over Oxen Meadows.

What are the two trivial issues over which Lomov and Natalya argue violently?

(a) Wedding guest list and dowry amount

(b) Ownership of Oxen Meadows and the superiority of their hunting dogs (Guess vs. Squeezer)

(c) Farm boundary fences and harvest profits

(d) Church ceremony dates and house renovations

How does Lomov's physical condition affect his attempts to propose to Natalya?

(a) He loses his voice whenever he feels nervous.

(b) He suffers from palpitations, trembling, numbness in his foot, and pulls in his side whenever excited.

(c) He faints every time Chubukov enters the room.

(d) He forgets Natalya's name during arguments.

Which theme best encapsulates Anton Chekhov's play The Proposal?

(a) True love conquers all class barriers.

(b) The tendency of wealthy families to treat marriage as a commercial alliance while quarreling over petty pride.

(c) The decline of Russian agriculture in the 19th century.

(d) Respect for elders is the foundation of family harmony.

In Nelson Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, what are the "twin obligations" every man has in life?

(a) Obligations to his wealth and his social status

(b) Obligations to his family (parents, wife, children) and obligations to his people, community, and country

(c) Obligations to his religion and his political party

(d) Obligations to his ancestors and future generations

Why did Anne Frank say "Paper has more patience than people"?

(a) Paper never runs out of ink.

(b) A diary listens without judging, interrupting, or getting bored, unlike people.

(c) People forget secrets within a few days.

(d) Writing is faster than speaking.

In A Letter to God, what quality of the postmaster is highlighted when he collects money for Lencho?

(a) Gullibility and superstition

(b) Empathy, generosity, and respect for Lencho's unshakable faith

(c) Fear of divine punishment

(d) Desire for public recognition

How did Valli save 60 paise for her bus ride?

(a) By doing household chores for her neighbors

(b) By resisting every temptation to buy peppermints, toys, balloons, and riding the merry-go-round

(c) By borrowing money from her aunt

(d) By selling old newspapers