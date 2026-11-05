CBSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2027: Marks Distribution, Question Types And Marking Scheme
CBSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2027: The CBSE Class 10 English examination comprises an 80-mark written paper and a 20-mark internal assessment. The theoretical exam evaluates Reading (20 marks), Writing and Grammar (20 marks), and Literature (40 marks), incorporating 50% competency-based questions, 20% MCQs, and 30% short and long subjective answers across a 3-hour duration.
CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 English exam in 2027 as per the prescribed pattern. It is important for the students appearing in their board exams to know about the pattern in order to be prepared accordingly. The CBSE Class 10 English exam will test the students’ knowledge of various things related to the English language and literature like reading, writing, grammar, and literary knowledge.
It is essential for the students to have a thorough idea about the marking scheme and the allocation of marks for each section or topic in order to devise an effective study strategy. It is through a thorough understanding of the marking scheme that the students will get an idea regarding what holds more marks and what doesn’t.
Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: Social Science
CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Key Highlights
The CBSE Class 10 Examination Pattern 2026-27 is shown in the table given below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Question Paper Pattern
|
|
Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Medium
|
English / Hindi
|
Mode
|
Offline
|
Number of subjects
|
5 or 6 (as elected by the student)
|
Maximum Marks
|
100 (theory + practical)
|
Passing marks for each subject
|
33%
|
Passing marks for the overall exam
|
Aggregate 33%
Also Read lCBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 English Communicative Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2026-27 (80 Marks Theory)
The CBSE Class 10 English question paper for the board exam of 2025-26 will have a theory section of 80 marks. It will evaluate the students' abilities in three sections: Reading, Writing & Grammar, and Literature. The format of the question paper will remain unchanged from that of previous years. Important Features of the Question Paper:
|
Section
|
Type of Questions
|
Marks
|
Reading (20 Marks)
|
Discursive passage
|
10
|
Case-based factual passage with visual input
|
10
|
Writing & Grammar (20 Marks)
|
Grammar questions
|
10
|
Formal Letter Writing
|
5
|
Analytical Paragraph Writing
|
5
|
Literature (40 Marks)
|
Extract-based (Drama/Prose)
|
5
|
Extract-based (Poetry)
|
5
|
Short Answer Questions – First Flight
|
12
|
Short Answer Questions – Footprints Without Feet
|
6
|
Long Answer Questions – First Flight
|
6
|
Long Answer Questions – Footprints Without Feet
|
6
|
Total
|
|
80
Also Read l CBSE Class 12 English Pre Board Sample Paper 2026-27 (with solutions)
CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: English (Language & Literature)
CBSE Class 10 English Communicative Exam Pattern 2026-27
The CBSE Class 10 English Communicative examination pattern for the years 2025–26 will be similar to that of 2024–25. The question paper will have four main sections, namely Reading, Writing, Grammar, and Literature. There will be 12 questions from four sections, namely Reading, Writing, Grammar, and Literature.
Section-Wise Question Marks Distribution
|
Section
|
Question Numbers
|
Details
|
Marks
|
A. Reading Skills
|
Q1–2
|
Two passages (discursive & factual/case-based) with comprehension Qs
|
22
|
B. Writing Skills
|
Q3–6
|
- Q3: Application (3 marks)
|
22
|
C. Grammar
|
Q7–9
|
- Q7: Fill in the blanks (3 marks)
|
10
|
D. Literature
|
Q10–12
|
- Q10: Extract-based (2 out of 3 extracts, 8 marks)
|
26
|
Total
|
Q1–12
|
|
80
How To Prepare For The CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2026-27
-
Focus on Literature (40 Marks): Spend all your time on Section C (Literature) because it holds the most marks. Go through all chapters and poems to understand themes, characters, and context. Practice extract questions and long questions based on literature by using appropriate vocabulary.
-
Become an Expert at Writing Formats & Grammar: Practice writing letters and analytical paragraphs correctly till they become automatic. At the same time, practice application-based grammar questions (editing and reported speech) everyday, since the section of Writing and Grammar has the potential of securing high marks (20 Marks) if formats are right.
-
Daily Comprehension Practice: Complete at least one unseen passage everyday from Section A. This helps you build the speed, vocabulary, and inference abilities needed to obtain the full 20 Marks of this section.
-
Solve Full-Length Mock Tests: Take mock papers for the whole exam and complete them within 3 hours. Make sure you practice a smart approach of doing the paper (literature, writing, reading) and spend the last 15 minutes of your paper on proofreading because that is where you can lose easy marks.
-
Focusing on Competency and Presentation: The new pattern requires competency-based questions (CBA), and practice making concepts (such as using a chart for an analytical paragraph). Make sure your final answer sheet is clean and presentable, with headings or bullet points showing your structured answers.
The structured method of studying for the CBSE Class 10 English paper, which includes reading, writing, literature, and listening & speaking, along with internal assessments, makes the evaluation comprehensive. With knowledge of the topic-wise marks distribution and following these preparation tips, you can plan your studies efficiently.
Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure and Marks Distribution
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.