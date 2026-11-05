CBSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2027: Marks Distribution, Question Types And Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 English exam in 2027 as per the prescribed pattern. It is important for the students appearing in their board exams to know about the pattern in order to be prepared accordingly. The CBSE Class 10 English exam will test the students’ knowledge of various things related to the English language and literature like reading, writing, grammar, and literary knowledge.

It is essential for the students to have a thorough idea about the marking scheme and the allocation of marks for each section or topic in order to devise an effective study strategy. It is through a thorough understanding of the marking scheme that the students will get an idea regarding what holds more marks and what doesn’t.