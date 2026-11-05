CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2027: Check Question Paper Structure, Marks Distribution and Marking Scheme

The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2027 helps students understand the structure of the board examination, section-wise question distribution, marks allocation and assessment criteria for the 2026-27 academic session. Students appearing for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2027 should familiarise themselves with the latest examination pattern before beginning their final revision. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made the Class 12 Chemistry Sample Question Paper (SQP) and marking scheme for 2026-27 available on its Academic website. The official sample paper provides students with an understanding of the theory paper format, types of questions, internal choices and examination duration. The Chemistry subject carries 100 marks in total, comprising a 70-mark theory examination and a 30-mark practical examination. The theory paper is conducted for three hours and includes objective, short-answer, case-based and long-answer questions.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2027: All Subjects CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper Structure 2027 According to the official CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Question Paper 2026-27, the theory examination contains 33 compulsory questions divided into five sections. The paper carries 70 marks and students are given three hours to complete it. The question paper includes multiple-choice questions, very short-answer questions, short-answer questions, case-based questions and long-answer questions. Internal choices are provided in selected questions. CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Section-Wise Marks Distribution Section Question Numbers Question Type Number of Questions Marks A 1-16 Multiple-Choice and Assertion-Reasoning 16 16 B 17-21 Very Short Answer 5 10 C 22-28 Short Answer 7 21 D 29-30 Case-Based Questions 2 8 E 31-33 Long Answer 3 15 Total 1-33 33 70

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2027: Detailed Section-Wise Explanation The Chemistry question paper is designed to assess students' conceptual understanding, numerical problem-solving skills, analytical ability and application of chemical principles. Here is a closer look at the five sections. Section A: Multiple-Choice and Assertion-Reasoning Questions Section A consists of 16 questions carrying one mark each, making the total weightage 16 marks. Questions 1 to 12 are multiple-choice questions (MCQs), while Questions 13 to 16 are assertion-reasoning questions. These questions test students' understanding of important concepts, chemical reactions, properties of compounds and theoretical principles. Students need to select the correct option from the given choices. The official sample paper includes questions based on topics such as:

Coordination compounds

Electrochemistry

Chemical kinetics

Amines and organic compounds

Biomolecules

d- and f-block elements

Solutions and chemical properties Section B: Very Short Answer Questions Section B includes five questions, numbered 17 to 21. Each question carries two marks, contributing 10 marks to the theory paper. These questions generally require brief explanations, chemical equations, identification of compounds or short conceptual answers. Students may also be asked to explain chemical phenomena or complete reaction sequences. The sample paper includes questions related to redox reactions, transition elements, chemical kinetics, DNA structures and nucleophilic substitution reactions. Students should focus on writing precise answers and including the relevant chemical equations wherever required.

Section C: Short Answer Questions Section C contains seven questions, numbered 22 to 28. Each question carries three marks, making the total weightage 21 marks. This section assesses students' ability to apply Chemistry concepts, solve numerical problems and explain reactions with appropriate reasoning. Questions may involve: Calculation of activation energy

Chemical kinetics and reaction rates

Magnetic properties of transition metal ions

Organic reaction conversions

Name reactions and chemical equations

Properties of transition elements

Conceptual and reasoning-based problems Section D: Case-Based Questions Section D contains two case-based questions, numbered 29 and 30. Each question carries four marks, making the total weightage eight marks. Students are required to read the given passage or case carefully and answer the questions based on the information provided. These questions test conceptual understanding and the ability to apply Chemistry principles to a particular situation.

The official sample paper includes case-based questions related to the acidity of substituted phenols and the identification of carbohydrates. Section E: Long Answer Questions Section E consists of three long-answer questions, numbered 31 to 33. Each question carries five marks, contributing 15 marks to the theory paper. These questions require detailed explanations, chemical equations, numerical calculations, reasoning or multiple parts of a problem. Internal choices are available in selected questions. Students should focus on presenting answers systematically. For numerical questions, they should write the formula, substitute the given values and mention the final answer with the appropriate unit. In reaction-based questions, balanced chemical equations and correct reagents are important. CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Unit-Wise Marks Distribution 2026-27

CBSE has prescribed a unit-wise marks distribution for the Class 12 Chemistry theory examination in its 2026-27 curriculum. The theory paper carries 70 marks, divided across 10 units. Unit No. Chemistry Unit Marks 1 Solutions 7 2 Electrochemistry 9 3 Chemical Kinetics 7 4 d- and f-Block Elements 7 5 Coordination Compounds 7 6 Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 6 7 Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 6 8 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 8 9 Amines 6 10 Biomolecules 7 Total 70 Which Chemistry units carry the highest marks? As per the prescribed distribution, Electrochemistry carries the highest weightage of nine marks, followed by Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids with eight marks. Solutions, Chemical Kinetics, d- and f-Block Elements, Coordination Compounds and Biomolecules carry seven marks each.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper Design 2027: Competency-Wise Weightage The CBSE Chemistry curriculum also specifies the distribution of marks across different learning competencies. This means students are assessed on their ability to remember concepts, apply knowledge and analyse information. Competency Marks Weightage Remembering and Understanding 28 40% Applying 21 30% Analysing, Evaluating and Creating 21 30% Total 70 100% CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Practical Exam Pattern 2026-27 Apart from the theory examination, students must also appear for the Chemistry practical examination, which carries 30 marks. The practical assessment evaluates laboratory skills, experimental knowledge, observation, project work and understanding of prescribed experiments.

Practical Assessment Component Marks Volumetric Analysis 8 Salt Analysis 8 Content-Based Experiment 6 Project Work 4 Class Record and Viva 4 Total 30 Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2027 Students preparing for the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2027 should follow a structured revision plan covering physical, organic and inorganic Chemistry. Regular practice and a clear understanding of concepts can help improve performance in the theory and practical examinations. 1. Complete the latest CBSE syllabus: Check the official Chemistry curriculum for 2026-27 and prepare all prescribed units. Do not rely only on previous-year question papers or predicted topics. 2. Practise numerical problems: Give sufficient time to Solutions, Electrochemistry and Chemical Kinetics. Revise important formulas and practise different numerical question formats.