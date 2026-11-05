DU One-Year PG Admission 2027-28: Delhi University May Introduce Entrance Test, Informs Delhi High Court
DU One-Year PG Admission 2027-28: Delhi University has told the Delhi High Court that it may hold an entrance test for its one-year PG programme from 2027-28. The plan follows student complaints that the priority-based admission criteria were discriminatory. The proposal is not final yet.
Key Points
- DU may introduce an entrance test for one-year PG from academic session 2027-28.
- Students moved High Court on Nov 4, 2026, citing discriminatory admission.
- The 2026-27 one-year PG program had no entrance exam and added 6,147 seats.
DU One-Year PG Admission 2027-28: Delhi University (DU) has told the Delhi High Court that it is considering an entrance test for its one-year Postgraduate (PG) programme from the 2027-28 academic session. The matter came up on Tuesday, November 4, 2026. The one-year PG course was introduced in 2026-27 for students who completed the four-year undergraduate programme under NEP. It had no entrance exam. Several students moved the High Court, calling the admission criteria "discriminatory". DU said the added seats have stretched its capacity. If the plan is approved, admissions to these courses will be based only on the entrance test score.
DU One-Year PG Admission: How Seats Were Filled Earlier
DU did not use an entrance test for the one-year PG programme in 2026-27. Admissions were based on a priority system, as per media reports. The two-year PG courses, in comparison, are filled through CUET PG. The table below shows how the one-year PG priority categories worked.
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Priority Category
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Who Was Eligible
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P1 (first priority)
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Candidates with a four-year Honours degree with Research or Entrepreneurship in the relevant subject
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P2 (second priority)
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Candidates with a four-year multidisciplinary degree and a Major in the relevant subject
P1 candidates were considered ahead of P2 candidates. So, an Honours graduate with a lower CGPA could get preference over a multidisciplinary graduate with a higher score. Students said this was "discriminatory", which led them to approach the Delhi High Court.
DU One-Year PG Seats: Capacity Concerns Raised by University
DU told the Delhi High Court that the one-year PG programme has put heavy pressure on its resources. The university said it is working at its maximum capacity. The table below shows the seat numbers mentioned in the report.
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Programme
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Seats
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One-year PG (2026-27 batch)
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6,147
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Of which, open school
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3,340
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Two-year PG programme
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12,000
DU registrar Vikas Gupta said that the increase has pushed the university to its maximum capacity in accommodation, infrastructure, and teachers' strength.
DU One-Year PG Entrance Test 2027-28: What the University Has Said
DU has told the Delhi High Court that it has taken note of the students' complaints. The university is now looking at a change in the admission process for the one-year PG programme. The key points from the report are given below.
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DU is considering a proposal to conduct an entrance test from the 2027-28 academic session.
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The proposal is not final yet. The report says the plan is under consideration.
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If the plan is adopted, admissions to these courses will be finalised only on the basis of the entrance test score.
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This means the priority system (P1 and P2) based on the type of degree would no longer decide admissions.
DU One-Year PG Programme: Background and Why It Was Introduced
The one-year PG programme is new at Delhi University. It was started for students who finished their undergraduate degree under the four-year format of the National Education Policy (NEP).
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DU introduced the one-year master's programme in the 2026-27 academic year.
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It was meant for students who completed the four-year undergraduate programme under NEP, instead of the usual three-year degree.
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The two-year PG courses at DU are filled through CUET PG.
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The one-year PG programme had no entrance exam. It used the P1 and P2 priority system instead.
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The 2026-27 batch added 6,147 seats on top of the 12,000 seats in the two-year PG programme.
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The Delhi High Court case is about this admission process. Students called the criteria "discriminatory", and DU is now considering an entrance test from 2027-28.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com