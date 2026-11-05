DU One-Year PG Admission 2027-28: Delhi University May Introduce Entrance Test, Informs Delhi High Court

Key Points DU may introduce an entrance test for one-year PG from academic session 2027-28.

Students moved High Court on Nov 4, 2026, citing discriminatory admission.

The 2026-27 one-year PG program had no entrance exam and added 6,147 seats.

DU One-Year PG Admission 2027-28: Delhi University (DU) has told the Delhi High Court that it is considering an entrance test for its one-year Postgraduate (PG) programme from the 2027-28 academic session. The matter came up on Tuesday, November 4, 2026. The one-year PG course was introduced in 2026-27 for students who completed the four-year undergraduate programme under NEP. It had no entrance exam. Several students moved the High Court, calling the admission criteria "discriminatory". DU said the added seats have stretched its capacity. If the plan is approved, admissions to these courses will be based only on the entrance test score. DU One-Year PG Admission: How Seats Were Filled Earlier DU did not use an entrance test for the one-year PG programme in 2026-27. Admissions were based on a priority system, as per media reports. The two-year PG courses, in comparison, are filled through CUET PG. The table below shows how the one-year PG priority categories worked.

Priority Category Who Was Eligible P1 (first priority) Candidates with a four-year Honours degree with Research or Entrepreneurship in the relevant subject P2 (second priority) Candidates with a four-year multidisciplinary degree and a Major in the relevant subject P1 candidates were considered ahead of P2 candidates. So, an Honours graduate with a lower CGPA could get preference over a multidisciplinary graduate with a higher score. Students said this was "discriminatory", which led them to approach the Delhi High Court. DU One-Year PG Seats: Capacity Concerns Raised by University DU told the Delhi High Court that the one-year PG programme has put heavy pressure on its resources. The university said it is working at its maximum capacity. The table below shows the seat numbers mentioned in the report.

Programme Seats One-year PG (2026-27 batch) 6,147 Of which, open school 3,340 Two-year PG programme 12,000 DU registrar Vikas Gupta said that the increase has pushed the university to its maximum capacity in accommodation, infrastructure, and teachers' strength. DU One-Year PG Entrance Test 2027-28: What the University Has Said DU has told the Delhi High Court that it has taken note of the students' complaints. The university is now looking at a change in the admission process for the one-year PG programme. The key points from the report are given below. DU is considering a proposal to conduct an entrance test from the 2027-28 academic session.

The proposal is not final yet. The report says the plan is under consideration.

If the plan is adopted, admissions to these courses will be finalised only on the basis of the entrance test score.

This means the priority system (P1 and P2) based on the type of degree would no longer decide admissions.