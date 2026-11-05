Why Is Google Offering Employees A Voluntary Buyout? Check The 5 Countries Included In The Programme

Google Voluntary Buyouts: After Microsoft, Google has also rolled out its expanded voluntary buyout programme to employees. There is a difference between layoffs and buyouts. A buyout is basically a company buying your resignation in exchange for a package.

This chance has been given specifically in five countries. These countries are Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Switzerland.

The reason behind the buyout programme is the same as that of other tech giants. Google, the biggest of all, is offering its employees a buyout offer because it is trying to manage the operating costs inside the company. On the other hand, Google is also pouring a lot of money into the artificial intelligence (AI) race.

The packages are aimed at workers who may no longer feel comfortable with Google's fast-changing work culture, rising expectations or evolving business priorities.