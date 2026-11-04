RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks PDF Here
Rajasthan Baisc Computer Instructor Cut Off 2026: RSSB has released the Computer Instructor result 2026 for 3,951 posts, along with cut off marks. Candidates who score equal to or above their category cut off will move to document verification. Check the result and cut off at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Key Points
- RSSB released Computer Instructor 2026 results & cut-off on 4 November 2026.
- Exams for 3,951 posts (322 Sr, 3629 Basic) held on 22 & 23 August 2026.
- Qualified candidates proceed to document verification based on cut-off marks.
RSSB Computer Instructor Cut Off 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the result of the Senior and Basic Computer Instructor Joint Direct Recruitment Exam 2026 on 4 November 2026, along with the cut off marks. The exam was held on 22 and 23 August 2026 to fill 3,951 posts. Of these, 322 posts are for Senior Computer Instructor and 3,629 posts are for Basic Computer Instructor. Candidates who score equal to or above the category-wise cut off will qualify for the next stage, which is the document verification round. Candidates can check their category-wise cut off given in this article.
RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Cut Off 2026
The cut off is the minimum mark a candidate must score in the written exam to qualify for the next stage. RSSB releases it along with the result. Marks are fixed category-wise, such as General, EWS, OBC, MBC, SC and ST, and separately for TSP and Non-TSP areas. Candidates who score equal to or above the cut off will be called for document verification. The cut off depends on exam difficulty, number of vacancies and number of candidates who appeared.
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Basic Computer Instructor Cut Off 2026
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Senior Computer Instructor Cut Off 2026
RSSB Computer Instructor Cut Off 2026 Highlights
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the cut off for the Computer Instructor exam along with the result 2026. The table below gives the key details of the recruitment in one place.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur
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Exam Name
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Senior Computer Instructor and Basic Computer Instructor Joint Direct Recruitment-2026
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Post Names
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Senior Computer Instructor, Basic Computer Instructor
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Total Vacancies
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3,951
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Senior Computer Instructor Vacancies
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322
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Basic Computer Instructor Vacancies
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3,629
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Exam Date
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22 and 23 August 2026
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Exam Mode
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Offline (OMR-based)
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Result and Cut Off Date
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4 November 2026
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Selection Process
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Written Exam, Document Verification
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Cut Off Marks
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Released along with the merit list PDF on the official portal
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Official Website
RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Cut Off 2026: NTSP
Candidates can check the complete RSSB Basic Computer Instructor category-wise cut off marks for NTSP in the table given below:
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Category
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GEN
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FEM
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WID.
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DIV.
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EX
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GEN
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105.932
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97.619
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97.3129
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83.102
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63.7551
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SC
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70.1701
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70.1701
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NA
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NA
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NA
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ST
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70.068
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70.068
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NA
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NA
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NA
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GEN-EWS
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83.1224
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81.5442
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NA
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NA
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NA
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OBC
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91.3537
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82.2109
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NA
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NA
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NA
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MBC
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81.3333
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81.3333
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NA
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NA
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NA
Rajasthan Basic Computer Instructor Cut Off 2026: TSP
Candidates can check the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor category-wise Cut Off 2026 for TSP in the table given below:
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Category
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GEN
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FEM
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WID.
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DIV.
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EX
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GEN
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81.2109
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81.2109
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NA
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NA
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80.4354
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SC
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78.9592
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NA
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NA
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–
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NA
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ST
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76.2109
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NA
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NA
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NA
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NA
RSSB Senior Computer Instructor Cut Off 2026: NTSP
Candidates can check the complete Rajasthan Senior Computer Instructor category-wise cut marks for NTSP in the table given below:
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Category
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GEN
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FEM
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WID.
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DIV.
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EX
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GEN
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102.2729
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93.7291
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NA
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85.8592
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68.2408
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SC
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71.6547
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71.6547
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NA
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NA
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NA
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ST
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82.9303
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74.6044
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NA
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NA
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NA
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GEN-EWS
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82.9095
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82.9095
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NA
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NA
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NA
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OBC
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84.0802
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80.7875
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NA
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NA
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NA
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MBC
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NA
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NA
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NA
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NA
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NA
RSSB Senior Computer Instructor Cut Off 2026: TSP
Candidates can check the RSSB Senior Computer Instructor category-wise Cut Off 2026 for TSP in the table given below:
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Category
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GEN
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FEM
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WID.
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DIV.
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EX
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GEN
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80.8182
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80.8182
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NA
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NA
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NA
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SC
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NA
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NA
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NA
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–
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NA
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ST
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79.6957
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NA
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NA
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NA
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NA
Steps to Download RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Cut Off 2026 PDF
Candidates can follow these steps to download RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Cut Off 2026: .
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Visit the official website of RSSB, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
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On the homepage, open the "Latest Updates" or "Result" section.
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Click on the link for the Cut Off Marks of SCI & BCI
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The notice PDF will open on the screen. It has the post-wise and category-wise cut off marks.
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Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com