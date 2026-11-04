RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks PDF Here

RSSB Computer Instructor Cut Off 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the result of the Senior and Basic Computer Instructor Joint Direct Recruitment Exam 2026 on 4 November 2026, along with the cut off marks. The exam was held on 22 and 23 August 2026 to fill 3,951 posts. Of these, 322 posts are for Senior Computer Instructor and 3,629 posts are for Basic Computer Instructor. Candidates who score equal to or above the category-wise cut off will qualify for the next stage, which is the document verification round. Candidates can check their category-wise cut off given in this article.

RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Cut Off 2026

The cut off is the minimum mark a candidate must score in the written exam to qualify for the next stage. RSSB releases it along with the result. Marks are fixed category-wise, such as General, EWS, OBC, MBC, SC and ST, and separately for TSP and Non-TSP areas. Candidates who score equal to or above the cut off will be called for document verification. The cut off depends on exam difficulty, number of vacancies and number of candidates who appeared.