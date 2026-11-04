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US Midterm Election Results 2026: Democrats Sweep House and Senate in Historic Blue Wave; Check Full Winners List

By Harshita Singh
Last Updated: Nov 4, 2026, 20:12 IST

The 2026 US midterm elections concluded with Democrats capturing full control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in a historic blue wave. Over 210 million registered voters delivered a decisive verdict on President Donald Trump’s second-term policies. Here is the updated breakdown of the balance of power and the complete winners list.

Democrats win US House Election in 2026
Democrats win US House Election in 2026

US Election results: The 2026 United States midterm elections concluded voting with over 210 million registered voters eligible to decide the nation's political future across 50 US States. The election voting on Noveber 3rd 2026 served as a direct nationwide referendum on President Donald Trump’s second-term policies, tariffs, and high living costs. And the election results decided all 435 House seats, 35 Senate races, and 36 governorships.

Based on the official tallies rolled out by ANI, Democrats achieved a major breakthrough in 2026 US Election results. Democrats have secured full control of both the US House of Representatives and the US Senate election results.

The outcome acts as a direct check on President Donald Trump’s administration, fundamentally shifting the balance of power in Washington.

Who Won US Election 2026?

The Democratic Party won full control of the United States Congress in the 2026 midterm elections.

By surpassing the 218-seat threshold in the House of Representatives and securing critical flips across battleground states in the Senate, Democrats unseated Republican majorities in both chambers.

US House of Representatives

Democrats flipped the chamber after crossing 219 seats. They gained subpoena power and the ability to block White House spending and legislative agendas.

US Senate

Democrats defied historical prediction by capturing Republican held seats in North Carolina, Texas, South Carolina, and Kansas. The party is also holding crucial defenses in Georgia and Michigan.

State Governorships

Democrats scored historic breakthroughs including Keisha Lance Bottoms winning Georgia to become the first Black female governor in US history. And Gina Hinojosa winning Texas as the state's first Latina governor. 

Republicans retained executive leadership in key areas with Byron Donalds winning Florida.

Democrats vs Republican: What are US Midterm Elections 2026 Results?

US Election Polling opened across the country on the morning of Tuesday November 3rd 2026. 

The earliest polling locations closed at 6:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) in Indiana and Kentucky which corresponded to 4:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) on Wednesday November 4.

Voting continued across various American time zones until polling finalised past midnight ET in Alaska and Hawaii.

All 50 states participated in congressional voting to determine the balance of power on Capitol Hill.

S. No.

US Election Chamber

Total Seats Contested

Majority Needed

Balance of Power/Winner

1

US House of Representatives

435 Seats

218 Seats

Democrats Win Majority (219+ seats projected)

2

US Senate

35 Seats

50

(with VP)

51 Seats

Democrats Win Majority

3

State Governorships

36 States

N/A

(State-by-state)

Split Outcomes/Key Democratic Flips

Full List of US Midterm Elections Winners in 2026

Official updates from Reuters have verified the winners across federal and state levels. Take a look at the following tables for full winners of US Midterm elections 2026 list. 

US Election Senate Winners List

The battle for the 100-member upper chamber saw key seat flips and defensive holds as vote counting progressed across the country.

S. No.

Winner

State

Political Party

1

Barry Moore

Alabama

Republican

2

Tom Cotton

Arkansas

Republican

3

John Hickenlooper

Colorado

Democratic

4

Chris Coons

Delaware

Democratic

5

Ashley Moody

Florida

Republican

6

Jon Ossoff

Georgia

Democratic

7

Jim Risch

Idaho

Republican

8

Juliana Stratton

Illinois

Democratic

9

Josh Turek

Iowa

Democratic

10

Adam Hamilton

Kansas

Democratic

11

Andy Barr

Kentucky

Republican

12

Julia Letlow

Louisiana

Republican

13

Troy Jackson

Maine

Democratic

14

Edward Markey

Massachusetts

Democratic

15

Abdul El-Sayed

Michigan

Democratic

16

Peggy Flanagan

Minnesota

Democratic

17

Chris Pappas

New Hampshire

Democratic

18

Cory Booker

New Jersey

Democratic

19

Ben Ray Luján

New Mexico

Democratic

20

Roy Cooper

North Carolina

Democratic

21

Sherrod Brown

Ohio

Democratic

22

Jack Reed

Rhode Island

Democratic

23

Annie Andrews

South Carolina

Democratic

24

Mike Rounds

South Dakota

Republican

25

Bill Hagerty

Tennessee

Republican

26

James Talarico

Texas

Democratic

27

Mark Warner

Virginia

Democratic

28

Abdul El-Sayed

Michigan

Democratic

US House of Representatives Winners List

With all 435 congressional districts contested both parties traded crucial suburban battlegrounds and established seats.

S. No.

Winner

State and District

Political Party

1

Gary Palmer

Alabama - 6th District

Republican

2

Bruce Westerman

Arkansas - 4th District

Republican

3

Tom McClintock

California - 5th District

Republican

4

Ro Khanna

California - 17th District

Democratic

5

Jacqui Irwin

California - 26th District

Democratic

6

Marni von Wilpert

California - 48th District

Democratic

7

Mike Levin

California - 49th District

Democratic

8

Manny Rutinel

Colorado - 8th District

Democratic

9

John Rutherford

Florida - 5th District

Republican

10

Jim Schwartzel

Florida - 19th District

Republican

11

Russ Fulcher

Idaho - 1st District

Republican

12

Marlin A. Stutzman

Indiana - 3rd District

Republican

13

Christina Bohannan

Iowa - 1st District

Democratic

14

Sarah Trone Garriott

Iowa - 3rd District

Democratic

15

Tracey Mann

Kansas - 1st District

Republican

16

Tim Walberg

Michigan - 5th District

Republican

17

Kristen McDonald Rivet

Michigan - 8th District

Democratic

18

Lisa McClain

Michigan - 9th District

Republican

19

Matt Little

Minnesota - 2nd District

Democratic

20

Rebecca Bennett

New Jersey - 7th District

Democratic

21

Claudia Tenney

New York - 24th District

Republican

22

Jamie Ager

North Carolina - 11th District

Democratic

23

Brian Poindexter

Ohio - 7th District

Democratic

24

Don Leonard

Ohio - 15th District

Democratic

25

Mark Tedford

Oklahoma - 1st District

Republican

26

Bob Brooks

Pennsylvania - 7th District

Democratic

27

Paige Cognetti

Pennsylvania - 8th District

Democratic

28

Janelle Stelson

Pennsylvania - 10th District

Democratic

29

Pat Fallon

Texas - 4th District

Republican

30

Katy Padilla Stout

Texas - 23rd District

Democratic

31

Suhas Subramanyam

Virginia - 10th District

Democratic

32

Carol Miller

West Virginia - 1st District

Republican

33

Chuck Gray

Wyoming - At-large

Republican

34

Nellie Pou

New Jersey - 9th District

Democratic

35

Michael Guest

Mississippi - 3rd District

Republican

36

Chellie Pingree

Maine - 1st District

Democratic

37

John Garamendi

California - 8th District

Democratic

38

Rosa L. DeLauro

Connecticut - 3rd District

Democratic

39

Andy Harris

Maryland - 1st District

Republican

40

Lindsay James

Iowa - 2nd District

Democratic

41

Mike Kelly

Pennsylvania - 16th District

Republican

42

Lloyd Smucker

Pennsylvania - 11th District

Republican

43

Dan Meuser

Pennsylvania - 9th District

Republican

44

Greg Casar

Texas - 37th District

Democratic

45

Nanette Barragán

California - 44th District

Democratic

46

Linda Sánchez

California - 41st District

Democratic

47

Zoe Lofgren

California - 18th District

Democratic

48

Jimmy Panetta

California - 19th District

Democratic

49

Mark DeSaulnier

California - 10th District

Democratic

50

Michelle Fischbach

Minnesota - 7th District

Republican

51

Luke Bronin

Connecticut - 1st District

Democratic

State Gubernatorial Winners

Voters in 36 states cast ballots for executive state leadership which resulted in a historic milestones and pivotal administration changes.

S. No.

Winner

State

Political Party

1

Tommy Tuberville

Alabama

Republican

2

Katie Hobbs

Arizona

Democratic

3

Xavier Becerra

California

Democratic

4

Phil Weiser

Colorado

Democratic

5

Ned Lamont

Connecticut

Democratic

6

Byron Donalds

Florida

Republican

7

Keisha Lance Bottoms

Georgia

Democratic

8

Brad Little

Idaho

Republican

9

JB Pritzker

Illinois

Democratic

10

Rob Sand

Iowa

Democratic

11

Hannah Pingree

Maine

Democratic

12

Wes Moore

Maryland

Democratic

13

Maura Healey

Massachusetts

Democratic

14

Jocelyn Benson

Michigan

Democratic

15

Debra Haaland

New Mexico

Democratic

16

Kathy Hochul

New York

Democratic

17

Amy Acton

Ohio

Democratic

18

Mike Mazzei

Oklahoma

Republican

19

Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania

Democratic

20

Helena Foulkes

Rhode Island

Democratic

21

Alan Wilson

South Carolina

Republican

22

Larry Rhoden

South Dakota

Republican

23

Gina Hinojosa

Texas

Democratic

24

David Crowley

Wisconsin

Democratic

25

Eric Barlow

Wyoming

Republican

26

Jim Pillen

Nebraska

Republican

27

Amy Klobuchar

Minnesota

Democratic

28

Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Arkansas

Republican

29

Joshua Green

Hawaii

Democratic

 

Also Read - List of Red and Blue States in the US (2026): Know What Swing States Are!

How US Midterm Election Results Impact India-US Trade Deals and Tariffs

The Democratic sweep of both the US House of Representatives and the Senate alters bilateral economic negotiations between New Delhi and Washington in three decisive ways:

Checks on Unilateral Executive Tariffs

Democrats are holding majorities in Congress so legislative committees now have the authority to block, investigate, and cap arbitrary or reciprocal tariff hikes. This provides substantial relief and policy predictability for Indian exporters across textiles, pharmaceuticals, and engineering goods.

White House Pressure for a Quick Deal

President Donald Trump will be facing domestic legislative gridlock and is expected to leverage executive trade tools to seek a fast foreign policy win.  

Trade experts including the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) note this could mean aggressive short-term pressure on India to expand market access for US agricultural, dairy, and industrial products to finalize the bilateral pact.

Tighter Scrutiny Over Russian Crude and Supply Chains

A Democratic-led Congress places heightened emphasis on sanctions compliance and climate standards. Lawmakers will subject India’s discounted Russian energy imports and refined fuel exports to stricter congressional oversight. 

There can also be simultaneous offering of a more predictable environment for cross-border IT services and skilled worker mobility.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Executive - Editorial

Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Nov 4, 2026, 12:10 IST
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