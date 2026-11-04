US Election results: The 2026 United States midterm elections concluded voting with over 210 million registered voters eligible to decide the nation's political future across 50 US States. The election voting on Noveber 3rd 2026 served as a direct nationwide referendum on President Donald Trump’s second-term policies, tariffs, and high living costs. And the election results decided all 435 House seats, 35 Senate races, and 36 governorships. Based on the official tallies rolled out by ANI, Democrats achieved a major breakthrough in 2026 US Election results. Democrats have secured full control of both the US House of Representatives and the US Senate election results. The outcome acts as a direct check on President Donald Trump’s administration, fundamentally shifting the balance of power in Washington.

Who Won US Election 2026? The Democratic Party won full control of the United States Congress in the 2026 midterm elections. By surpassing the 218-seat threshold in the House of Representatives and securing critical flips across battleground states in the Senate, Democrats unseated Republican majorities in both chambers. US House of Representatives Democrats flipped the chamber after crossing 219 seats. They gained subpoena power and the ability to block White House spending and legislative agendas. US Senate Democrats defied historical prediction by capturing Republican held seats in North Carolina, Texas, South Carolina, and Kansas. The party is also holding crucial defenses in Georgia and Michigan. State Governorships Democrats scored historic breakthroughs including Keisha Lance Bottoms winning Georgia to become the first Black female governor in US history. And Gina Hinojosa winning Texas as the state's first Latina governor.

Republicans retained executive leadership in key areas with Byron Donalds winning Florida. Democrats vs Republican: What are US Midterm Elections 2026 Results? US Election Polling opened across the country on the morning of Tuesday November 3rd 2026. The earliest polling locations closed at 6:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) in Indiana and Kentucky which corresponded to 4:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) on Wednesday November 4. Voting continued across various American time zones until polling finalised past midnight ET in Alaska and Hawaii. All 50 states participated in congressional voting to determine the balance of power on Capitol Hill. S. No. US Election Chamber Total Seats Contested Majority Needed Balance of Power/Winner 1 US House of Representatives 435 Seats 218 Seats Democrats Win Majority (219+ seats projected) 2 US Senate 35 Seats 50 (with VP) 51 Seats Democrats Win Majority 3 State Governorships 36 States N/A (State-by-state) Split Outcomes/Key Democratic Flips

Full List of US Midterm Elections Winners in 2026 Official updates from Reuters have verified the winners across federal and state levels. Take a look at the following tables for full winners of US Midterm elections 2026 list. US Election Senate Winners List The battle for the 100-member upper chamber saw key seat flips and defensive holds as vote counting progressed across the country. S. No. Winner State Political Party 1 Barry Moore Alabama Republican 2 Tom Cotton Arkansas Republican 3 John Hickenlooper Colorado Democratic 4 Chris Coons Delaware Democratic 5 Ashley Moody Florida Republican 6 Jon Ossoff Georgia Democratic 7 Jim Risch Idaho Republican 8 Juliana Stratton Illinois Democratic 9 Josh Turek Iowa Democratic 10 Adam Hamilton Kansas Democratic 11 Andy Barr Kentucky Republican 12 Julia Letlow Louisiana Republican 13 Troy Jackson Maine Democratic 14 Edward Markey Massachusetts Democratic 15 Abdul El-Sayed Michigan Democratic 16 Peggy Flanagan Minnesota Democratic 17 Chris Pappas New Hampshire Democratic 18 Cory Booker New Jersey Democratic 19 Ben Ray Luján New Mexico Democratic 20 Roy Cooper North Carolina Democratic 21 Sherrod Brown Ohio Democratic 22 Jack Reed Rhode Island Democratic 23 Annie Andrews South Carolina Democratic 24 Mike Rounds South Dakota Republican 25 Bill Hagerty Tennessee Republican 26 James Talarico Texas Democratic 27 Mark Warner Virginia Democratic 28 Abdul El-Sayed Michigan Democratic

US House of Representatives Winners List With all 435 congressional districts contested both parties traded crucial suburban battlegrounds and established seats. S. No. Winner State and District Political Party 1 Gary Palmer Alabama - 6th District Republican 2 Bruce Westerman Arkansas - 4th District Republican 3 Tom McClintock California - 5th District Republican 4 Ro Khanna California - 17th District Democratic 5 Jacqui Irwin California - 26th District Democratic 6 Marni von Wilpert California - 48th District Democratic 7 Mike Levin California - 49th District Democratic 8 Manny Rutinel Colorado - 8th District Democratic 9 John Rutherford Florida - 5th District Republican 10 Jim Schwartzel Florida - 19th District Republican 11 Russ Fulcher Idaho - 1st District Republican 12 Marlin A. Stutzman Indiana - 3rd District Republican 13 Christina Bohannan Iowa - 1st District Democratic 14 Sarah Trone Garriott Iowa - 3rd District Democratic 15 Tracey Mann Kansas - 1st District Republican 16 Tim Walberg Michigan - 5th District Republican 17 Kristen McDonald Rivet Michigan - 8th District Democratic 18 Lisa McClain Michigan - 9th District Republican 19 Matt Little Minnesota - 2nd District Democratic 20 Rebecca Bennett New Jersey - 7th District Democratic 21 Claudia Tenney New York - 24th District Republican 22 Jamie Ager North Carolina - 11th District Democratic 23 Brian Poindexter Ohio - 7th District Democratic 24 Don Leonard Ohio - 15th District Democratic 25 Mark Tedford Oklahoma - 1st District Republican 26 Bob Brooks Pennsylvania - 7th District Democratic 27 Paige Cognetti Pennsylvania - 8th District Democratic 28 Janelle Stelson Pennsylvania - 10th District Democratic 29 Pat Fallon Texas - 4th District Republican 30 Katy Padilla Stout Texas - 23rd District Democratic 31 Suhas Subramanyam Virginia - 10th District Democratic 32 Carol Miller West Virginia - 1st District Republican 33 Chuck Gray Wyoming - At-large Republican 34 Nellie Pou New Jersey - 9th District Democratic 35 Michael Guest Mississippi - 3rd District Republican 36 Chellie Pingree Maine - 1st District Democratic 37 John Garamendi California - 8th District Democratic 38 Rosa L. DeLauro Connecticut - 3rd District Democratic 39 Andy Harris Maryland - 1st District Republican 40 Lindsay James Iowa - 2nd District Democratic 41 Mike Kelly Pennsylvania - 16th District Republican 42 Lloyd Smucker Pennsylvania - 11th District Republican 43 Dan Meuser Pennsylvania - 9th District Republican 44 Greg Casar Texas - 37th District Democratic 45 Nanette Barragán California - 44th District Democratic 46 Linda Sánchez California - 41st District Democratic 47 Zoe Lofgren California - 18th District Democratic 48 Jimmy Panetta California - 19th District Democratic 49 Mark DeSaulnier California - 10th District Democratic 50 Michelle Fischbach Minnesota - 7th District Republican 51 Luke Bronin Connecticut - 1st District Democratic

State Gubernatorial Winners Voters in 36 states cast ballots for executive state leadership which resulted in a historic milestones and pivotal administration changes. S. No. Winner State Political Party 1 Tommy Tuberville Alabama Republican 2 Katie Hobbs Arizona Democratic 3 Xavier Becerra California Democratic 4 Phil Weiser Colorado Democratic 5 Ned Lamont Connecticut Democratic 6 Byron Donalds Florida Republican 7 Keisha Lance Bottoms Georgia Democratic 8 Brad Little Idaho Republican 9 JB Pritzker Illinois Democratic 10 Rob Sand Iowa Democratic 11 Hannah Pingree Maine Democratic 12 Wes Moore Maryland Democratic 13 Maura Healey Massachusetts Democratic 14 Jocelyn Benson Michigan Democratic 15 Debra Haaland New Mexico Democratic 16 Kathy Hochul New York Democratic 17 Amy Acton Ohio Democratic 18 Mike Mazzei Oklahoma Republican 19 Josh Shapiro Pennsylvania Democratic 20 Helena Foulkes Rhode Island Democratic 21 Alan Wilson South Carolina Republican 22 Larry Rhoden South Dakota Republican 23 Gina Hinojosa Texas Democratic 24 David Crowley Wisconsin Democratic 25 Eric Barlow Wyoming Republican 26 Jim Pillen Nebraska Republican 27 Amy Klobuchar Minnesota Democratic 28 Sarah Huckabee Sanders Arkansas Republican 29 Joshua Green Hawaii Democratic

Also Read - List of Red and Blue States in the US (2026): Know What Swing States Are! How US Midterm Election Results Impact India-US Trade Deals and Tariffs The Democratic sweep of both the US House of Representatives and the Senate alters bilateral economic negotiations between New Delhi and Washington in three decisive ways: Checks on Unilateral Executive Tariffs Democrats are holding majorities in Congress so legislative committees now have the authority to block, investigate, and cap arbitrary or reciprocal tariff hikes. This provides substantial relief and policy predictability for Indian exporters across textiles, pharmaceuticals, and engineering goods. White House Pressure for a Quick Deal President Donald Trump will be facing domestic legislative gridlock and is expected to leverage executive trade tools to seek a fast foreign policy win.