US Midterm Election Results 2026: Democrats Sweep House and Senate in Historic Blue Wave; Check Full Winners List
The 2026 US midterm elections concluded with Democrats capturing full control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in a historic blue wave. Over 210 million registered voters delivered a decisive verdict on President Donald Trump’s second-term policies. Here is the updated breakdown of the balance of power and the complete winners list.
US Election results: The 2026 United States midterm elections concluded voting with over 210 million registered voters eligible to decide the nation's political future across 50 US States. The election voting on Noveber 3rd 2026 served as a direct nationwide referendum on President Donald Trump’s second-term policies, tariffs, and high living costs. And the election results decided all 435 House seats, 35 Senate races, and 36 governorships.
Based on the official tallies rolled out by ANI, Democrats achieved a major breakthrough in 2026 US Election results. Democrats have secured full control of both the US House of Representatives and the US Senate election results.
The outcome acts as a direct check on President Donald Trump’s administration, fundamentally shifting the balance of power in Washington.
Who Won US Election 2026?
The Democratic Party won full control of the United States Congress in the 2026 midterm elections.
By surpassing the 218-seat threshold in the House of Representatives and securing critical flips across battleground states in the Senate, Democrats unseated Republican majorities in both chambers.
US House of Representatives
Democrats flipped the chamber after crossing 219 seats. They gained subpoena power and the ability to block White House spending and legislative agendas.
US Senate
Democrats defied historical prediction by capturing Republican held seats in North Carolina, Texas, South Carolina, and Kansas. The party is also holding crucial defenses in Georgia and Michigan.
State Governorships
Democrats scored historic breakthroughs including Keisha Lance Bottoms winning Georgia to become the first Black female governor in US history. And Gina Hinojosa winning Texas as the state's first Latina governor.
Republicans retained executive leadership in key areas with Byron Donalds winning Florida.
Democrats vs Republican: What are US Midterm Elections 2026 Results?
US Election Polling opened across the country on the morning of Tuesday November 3rd 2026.
The earliest polling locations closed at 6:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) in Indiana and Kentucky which corresponded to 4:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) on Wednesday November 4.
Voting continued across various American time zones until polling finalised past midnight ET in Alaska and Hawaii.
All 50 states participated in congressional voting to determine the balance of power on Capitol Hill.
|
S. No.
|
US Election Chamber
|
Total Seats Contested
|
Majority Needed
|
Balance of Power/Winner
|
1
|
US House of Representatives
|
435 Seats
|
218 Seats
|
Democrats Win Majority (219+ seats projected)
|
2
|
US Senate
|
35 Seats
|
50
(with VP)
51 Seats
|
Democrats Win Majority
|
3
|
State Governorships
|
36 States
|
N/A
(State-by-state)
|
Split Outcomes/Key Democratic Flips
Full List of US Midterm Elections Winners in 2026
Official updates from Reuters have verified the winners across federal and state levels. Take a look at the following tables for full winners of US Midterm elections 2026 list.
US Election Senate Winners List
The battle for the 100-member upper chamber saw key seat flips and defensive holds as vote counting progressed across the country.
|
S. No.
|
Winner
|
State
|
Political Party
|
1
|
Barry Moore
|
Alabama
|
Republican
|
2
|
Tom Cotton
|
Arkansas
|
Republican
|
3
|
John Hickenlooper
|
Colorado
|
Democratic
|
4
|
Chris Coons
|
Delaware
|
Democratic
|
5
|
Ashley Moody
|
Florida
|
Republican
|
6
|
Jon Ossoff
|
Georgia
|
Democratic
|
7
|
Jim Risch
|
Idaho
|
Republican
|
8
|
Juliana Stratton
|
Illinois
|
Democratic
|
9
|
Josh Turek
|
Iowa
|
Democratic
|
10
|
Adam Hamilton
|
Kansas
|
Democratic
|
11
|
Andy Barr
|
Kentucky
|
Republican
|
12
|
Julia Letlow
|
Louisiana
|
Republican
|
13
|
Troy Jackson
|
Maine
|
Democratic
|
14
|
Edward Markey
|
Massachusetts
|
Democratic
|
15
|
Abdul El-Sayed
|
Michigan
|
Democratic
|
16
|
Peggy Flanagan
|
Minnesota
|
Democratic
|
17
|
Chris Pappas
|
New Hampshire
|
Democratic
|
18
|
Cory Booker
|
New Jersey
|
Democratic
|
19
|
Ben Ray Luján
|
New Mexico
|
Democratic
|
20
|
Roy Cooper
|
North Carolina
|
Democratic
|
21
|
Sherrod Brown
|
Ohio
|
Democratic
|
22
|
Jack Reed
|
Rhode Island
|
Democratic
|
23
|
Annie Andrews
|
South Carolina
|
Democratic
|
24
|
Mike Rounds
|
South Dakota
|
Republican
|
25
|
Bill Hagerty
|
Tennessee
|
Republican
|
26
|
James Talarico
|
Texas
|
Democratic
|
27
|
Mark Warner
|
Virginia
|
Democratic
|
28
|
Michigan
|
Democratic
US House of Representatives Winners List
With all 435 congressional districts contested both parties traded crucial suburban battlegrounds and established seats.
|
S. No.
|
Winner
|
State and District
|
Political Party
|
1
|
Gary Palmer
|
Alabama - 6th District
|
Republican
|
2
|
Bruce Westerman
|
Arkansas - 4th District
|
Republican
|
3
|
Tom McClintock
|
California - 5th District
|
Republican
|
4
|
Ro Khanna
|
California - 17th District
|
Democratic
|
5
|
Jacqui Irwin
|
California - 26th District
|
Democratic
|
6
|
Marni von Wilpert
|
California - 48th District
|
Democratic
|
7
|
Mike Levin
|
California - 49th District
|
Democratic
|
8
|
Manny Rutinel
|
Colorado - 8th District
|
Democratic
|
9
|
John Rutherford
|
Florida - 5th District
|
Republican
|
10
|
Jim Schwartzel
|
Florida - 19th District
|
Republican
|
11
|
Russ Fulcher
|
Idaho - 1st District
|
Republican
|
12
|
Marlin A. Stutzman
|
Indiana - 3rd District
|
Republican
|
13
|
Christina Bohannan
|
Iowa - 1st District
|
Democratic
|
14
|
Sarah Trone Garriott
|
Iowa - 3rd District
|
Democratic
|
15
|
Tracey Mann
|
Kansas - 1st District
|
Republican
|
16
|
Tim Walberg
|
Michigan - 5th District
|
Republican
|
17
|
Kristen McDonald Rivet
|
Michigan - 8th District
|
Democratic
|
18
|
Lisa McClain
|
Michigan - 9th District
|
Republican
|
19
|
Matt Little
|
Minnesota - 2nd District
|
Democratic
|
20
|
Rebecca Bennett
|
New Jersey - 7th District
|
Democratic
|
21
|
Claudia Tenney
|
New York - 24th District
|
Republican
|
22
|
Jamie Ager
|
North Carolina - 11th District
|
Democratic
|
23
|
Brian Poindexter
|
Ohio - 7th District
|
Democratic
|
24
|
Don Leonard
|
Ohio - 15th District
|
Democratic
|
25
|
Mark Tedford
|
Oklahoma - 1st District
|
Republican
|
26
|
Bob Brooks
|
Pennsylvania - 7th District
|
Democratic
|
27
|
Paige Cognetti
|
Pennsylvania - 8th District
|
Democratic
|
28
|
Janelle Stelson
|
Pennsylvania - 10th District
|
Democratic
|
29
|
Pat Fallon
|
Texas - 4th District
|
Republican
|
30
|
Katy Padilla Stout
|
Texas - 23rd District
|
Democratic
|
31
|
Suhas Subramanyam
|
Virginia - 10th District
|
Democratic
|
32
|
Carol Miller
|
West Virginia - 1st District
|
Republican
|
33
|
Chuck Gray
|
Wyoming - At-large
|
Republican
|
34
|
Nellie Pou
|
New Jersey - 9th District
|
Democratic
|
35
|
Michael Guest
|
Mississippi - 3rd District
|
Republican
|
36
|
Chellie Pingree
|
Maine - 1st District
|
Democratic
|
37
|
John Garamendi
|
California - 8th District
|
Democratic
|
38
|
Rosa L. DeLauro
|
Connecticut - 3rd District
|
Democratic
|
39
|
Andy Harris
|
Maryland - 1st District
|
Republican
|
40
|
Lindsay James
|
Iowa - 2nd District
|
Democratic
|
41
|
Mike Kelly
|
Pennsylvania - 16th District
|
Republican
|
42
|
Lloyd Smucker
|
Pennsylvania - 11th District
|
Republican
|
43
|
Dan Meuser
|
Pennsylvania - 9th District
|
Republican
|
44
|
Greg Casar
|
Texas - 37th District
|
Democratic
|
45
|
Nanette Barragán
|
California - 44th District
|
Democratic
|
46
|
Linda Sánchez
|
California - 41st District
|
Democratic
|
47
|
Zoe Lofgren
|
California - 18th District
|
Democratic
|
48
|
Jimmy Panetta
|
California - 19th District
|
Democratic
|
49
|
Mark DeSaulnier
|
California - 10th District
|
Democratic
|
50
|
Michelle Fischbach
|
Minnesota - 7th District
|
Republican
|
51
|
Luke Bronin
|
Connecticut - 1st District
|
Democratic
State Gubernatorial Winners
Voters in 36 states cast ballots for executive state leadership which resulted in a historic milestones and pivotal administration changes.
|
S. No.
|
Winner
|
State
|
Political Party
|
1
|
Tommy Tuberville
|
Alabama
|
Republican
|
2
|
Katie Hobbs
|
Arizona
|
Democratic
|
3
|
Xavier Becerra
|
California
|
Democratic
|
4
|
Phil Weiser
|
Colorado
|
Democratic
|
5
|
Ned Lamont
|
Connecticut
|
Democratic
|
6
|
Byron Donalds
|
Florida
|
Republican
|
7
|
Keisha Lance Bottoms
|
Georgia
|
Democratic
|
8
|
Brad Little
|
Idaho
|
Republican
|
9
|
JB Pritzker
|
Illinois
|
Democratic
|
10
|
Rob Sand
|
Iowa
|
Democratic
|
11
|
Hannah Pingree
|
Maine
|
Democratic
|
12
|
Wes Moore
|
Maryland
|
Democratic
|
13
|
Maura Healey
|
Massachusetts
|
Democratic
|
14
|
Jocelyn Benson
|
Michigan
|
Democratic
|
15
|
Debra Haaland
|
New Mexico
|
Democratic
|
16
|
Kathy Hochul
|
New York
|
Democratic
|
17
|
Amy Acton
|
Ohio
|
Democratic
|
18
|
Mike Mazzei
|
Oklahoma
|
Republican
|
19
|
Josh Shapiro
|
Pennsylvania
|
Democratic
|
20
|
Helena Foulkes
|
Rhode Island
|
Democratic
|
21
|
Alan Wilson
|
South Carolina
|
Republican
|
22
|
Larry Rhoden
|
South Dakota
|
Republican
|
23
|
Gina Hinojosa
|
Texas
|
Democratic
|
24
|
David Crowley
|
Wisconsin
|
Democratic
|
25
|
Eric Barlow
|
Wyoming
|
Republican
|
26
|
Jim Pillen
|
Nebraska
|
Republican
|
27
|
Amy Klobuchar
|
Minnesota
|
Democratic
|
28
|
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
|
Arkansas
|
Republican
|
29
|
Joshua Green
|
Hawaii
|
Democratic
Also Read - List of Red and Blue States in the US (2026): Know What Swing States Are!
How US Midterm Election Results Impact India-US Trade Deals and Tariffs
The Democratic sweep of both the US House of Representatives and the Senate alters bilateral economic negotiations between New Delhi and Washington in three decisive ways:
Checks on Unilateral Executive Tariffs
Democrats are holding majorities in Congress so legislative committees now have the authority to block, investigate, and cap arbitrary or reciprocal tariff hikes. This provides substantial relief and policy predictability for Indian exporters across textiles, pharmaceuticals, and engineering goods.
White House Pressure for a Quick Deal
President Donald Trump will be facing domestic legislative gridlock and is expected to leverage executive trade tools to seek a fast foreign policy win.
Trade experts including the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) note this could mean aggressive short-term pressure on India to expand market access for US agricultural, dairy, and industrial products to finalize the bilateral pact.
Tighter Scrutiny Over Russian Crude and Supply Chains
A Democratic-led Congress places heightened emphasis on sanctions compliance and climate standards. Lawmakers will subject India’s discounted Russian energy imports and refined fuel exports to stricter congressional oversight.
There can also be simultaneous offering of a more predictable environment for cross-border IT services and skilled worker mobility.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.