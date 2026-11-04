MDI Gurgaon MBA/PGDM Admission 2027: Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process & CAT Cutoffs

MDI Gurgaon MBA/PGDM Admission: The Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon adopts a clear, meritocratic system of candidate selection for its premier Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) program, as well as its PGDM-HRM, PGDM-IB, and PGDM-BA programs. A non-governmental and independent body, founded under the patronage of Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI), the institute adopts a systematic two-stage system of evaluation of the candidates. In Stage I, candidates are selected for further rounds based on a composite score, where the Common Admission Test (CAT) score carries most of the weight (65% to 70%) and is complemented by Class 10, Class 12 and graduate-level education, relevant work experience and gender/academic diversity points.

The selected candidates move to the second stage that consists of Written Analysis Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI) and Behavioural Assessment Test (BAT). The final merit list is prepared taking into account the performance in Stage II and remaining CAT score (35%), graduation percentage, work experience (10%), and diversity points based on regional representation, gender and sports performance. It should be noted that MDI Gurgaon does not have any reservation/percentile system.