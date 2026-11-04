MDI Gurgaon MBA/PGDM Admission 2027: Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process & CAT Cutoffs
MDI Gurgaon MBA/PGDM Admission: MDI Gurgaon admits candidates to its flagship PGDM programs via a two-stage evaluation prioritizing aggregate CAT scores (65%–70% in Stage 1 shortlisting; 35% in final selection), WAT-GD-PI-BAT performance, academic records, and diversity. Operating without statutory quotas or sectional cutoffs, admission requires a competitive 95–96+ overall CAT percentile.
MDI Gurgaon MBA/PGDM Admission: The Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon adopts a clear, meritocratic system of candidate selection for its premier Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) program, as well as its PGDM-HRM, PGDM-IB, and PGDM-BA programs. A non-governmental and independent body, founded under the patronage of Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI), the institute adopts a systematic two-stage system of evaluation of the candidates. In Stage I, candidates are selected for further rounds based on a composite score, where the Common Admission Test (CAT) score carries most of the weight (65% to 70%) and is complemented by Class 10, Class 12 and graduate-level education, relevant work experience and gender/academic diversity points.
The selected candidates move to the second stage that consists of Written Analysis Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI) and Behavioural Assessment Test (BAT). The final merit list is prepared taking into account the performance in Stage II and remaining CAT score (35%), graduation percentage, work experience (10%), and diversity points based on regional representation, gender and sports performance. It should be noted that MDI Gurgaon does not have any reservation/percentile system.
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Also Read:Top MBA Colleges In Tamil Nadu: Eligibility, Fee and Cut-offs
MDI Gurgaon PGDM Selection Criteria & Stage-Wise Weights
The process followed by MDI Gurgaon to select students is in two stages. The first stage involves evaluating the candidate mainly on his or her performance in the CAT exam and also their previous academic records, their degrees from college, and work experience. In the second stage, the weight of the test score reduces as that of the personal interview, group discussion, essay writing, and personality test becomes nearly half of the overall score.
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Admission Stage
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Evaluation Component
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Weightage
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Evaluation Focus
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Minimum Academic Eligibility
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Bachelor's Degree & School Marks
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Qualifying Barrier
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At least 50% marks in Class 10th, 12th, and Bachelor's Degree (3-year min; 4-year for IB)
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Stage 1: Pre-Interview Shortlist
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CAT Scaled Score
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65% – 70%
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Overall score across all CAT exam sections (No sectional cutoff enforced)
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Stage 1: Pre-Interview Shortlist
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Past Academics (10th, 12th, UG)
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15%
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Class 10th (5%), Class 12th (5%), and Graduation performance (5%)
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Stage 1: Pre-Interview Shortlist
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Executive Work Experience
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10%
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Duration and quality of full-time post-qualification work experience
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Stage 1: Pre-Interview Shortlist
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Diversity Factors
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5% – 10%
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Gender diversity and academic non-engineering diversity bonus points
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Stage 1 Total
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Shortlisting Composite Index
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100%
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Generates interview shortlist for GD-PI-WAT-BAT rounds
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Stage 2: Final Selection
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CAT Scaled Score
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35%
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Direct scaled contribution of the national CAT exam score
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Stage 2: Final Selection
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Personal Interview (PI)
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20%
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In-depth evaluation by faculty panel on communication and business goals
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Stage 2: Final Selection
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Group Discussion (GD)
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10%
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Group communication, teamwork, and structured problem discussion
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Stage 2: Final Selection
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Work Experience
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10%
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Professional experience relevance and corporate tenure
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Stage 2: Final Selection
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Written Analysis Test (WAT)
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5%
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Structured written response assessing articulation and reasoning
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Stage 2: Final Selection
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Behavioral Assessment Test (BAT)
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5%
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Psychometric testing evaluating non-academic behavioral traits
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Stage 2: Final Selection
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Graduation Academic Performance
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5%
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Undergraduate college marks (10th/12th removed in final stage)
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Stage 2: Final Selection
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Diversity (Academic, Gender, Regional, Sports)
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10%
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2.5% each for Academic, Gender, Regional (NE/J&K), and National Sports
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Final Selection Total
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Consolidated Final Merit Index
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100%
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Determines final admission offers and waitlist movement
Check: Top MBA Colleges Accepting TANCET Scores in India
MDI Gurgaon: NIRF Rankings Analysis
Below are the MDI Gurgaon NIRF Rankings Analysis for the past 5 years:
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Metric Evaluated
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2021 Report
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2022 Report
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2024 Report
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2025 Report
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Direct NIRF Impact
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Approved Intake (PG)
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420 students
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420 students
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561 students
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570 students
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Even with more students joining, they hired enough teachers to keep a healthy student-to-teacher balance.
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Median Salary
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INR 22.00 Lakhs
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INR 23.00 Lakhs
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INR 26.13 Lakhs
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INR 26.13 Lakhs
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Getting higher salaries for students gave them excellent marks for successful placements.
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Faculty Salary Expenditure
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INR 44.26 Crores
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INR 41.16 Crores
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INR 57.20 Crores
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INR 68.78 Crores
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Paying a lot more to their teaching staff helped them earn big points for spending their money well.
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Executive Development (MDP) Earnings
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INR 28.36 Crores
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INR 11.41 Crores
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INR 23.27 Crores
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INR 26.91 Crores
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Money earned from training professionals decreased badly during Covid, which dropped their rank. When earnings went back up, the rank improved.
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Library & Academic Capital Spend
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INR 3.65 Crores
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INR 4.21 Crores
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INR 5.02 Crores
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INR 5.95 Crores
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Spending good on books and learning setups kept their teaching scores strong against top colleges.
MDI Gurgaon: Detailed NIRF Scores (2021 - 2025)
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NIRF Year
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Official Rank
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Overall Composite Score
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Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR)
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Research & Professional Practice (RP)
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Graduation Outcomes (GO)
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Outreach & Inclusivity (OI)
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Peer Perception (PR)
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2021
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#11
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67.59
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78.03
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49.37
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95.54
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69.81
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32.8
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2022
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#13
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64.7
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77.88
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42.29
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96.71
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68.32
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24.81
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2024
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#11
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66.85
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75.88
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50.74
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95.25
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71.06
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27.07
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2025
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#9
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71.96
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78.96
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66.07
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94.96
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70.59
|
24.01
MDI Gurgaon: Parameters behind the Improved Rankings
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Sub - Parameter Breakdown
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Maximum Score
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2021 Score
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2022 Score
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2024 Score
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2025 Score
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Simple Explanation of Rank Impact
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Combined Metric for Publications (PU)
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40
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19.88
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14.38
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18.74
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28.05
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A big drop in 2022 lowered their rank. A huge comeback in 2025 pushed them into the top 10.
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Combined Metric for Quality of Publications (QP)
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40
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21.93
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22.06
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27.09
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33.16
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The score kept getting better every year, reaching a very good mark in 2025.
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Metric for University Examinations (GUE)
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20
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20
|
20
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20
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20
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They always scored full marks here because all students passed their exams easily.
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Peer Perception (PR)
|
100
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32.8
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24.81
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27.07
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24.01
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The score based on what others think of the college went down. Because of this, they had to rely on strong teaching and research to get a better rank.
Also Read:Top MBA Colleges in Noida 2026
MDI Gurgaon MBA/PGDM Admission: Category-Wise CAT Percentile Cutoff
MDI Gurgaon, unlike other government bodies such as IIMs and IITs, does not have quotas for each category; therefore, all candidates compete on the general list. The general requirement of the candidates to be called for an interview is an overall percentile from 95 to 96 percent and above. The best thing about MDI Gurgaon is that there are no cut-offs per subject; therefore, students with poor performance in one subject can also be called if they have high overall scores.
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Reservation Category
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Overall Cutoff (Cycle 1)
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Sectional Cutoff (Cycle 1)
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Overall Cutoff (Cycle 2)
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Sectional Cutoff (Cycle 2)
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General (Unreserved)
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96.00+
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None (No Cutoff)
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95.00 – 96.00+
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None (No Cutoff)
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GEN-EWS
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96.00+
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None (No Cutoff)
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95.00 – 96.00+
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None (No Cutoff)
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NC-OBC
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96.00+
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None (No Cutoff)
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95.00 – 96.00+
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None (No Cutoff)
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SC
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96.00+
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None (No Cutoff)
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95.00 – 96.00+
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None (No Cutoff)
|
ST
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96.00+
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None (No Cutoff)
|
95.00 – 96.00+
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None (No Cutoff)
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PwD
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96.00+
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None (No Cutoff)
|
95.00 – 96.00+
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None (No Cutoff)
MDI Gurgaon MBA/PGDM Admission: Terms Explained
Below are the terms explained for the MDI Gurgaon MBA/PGDM Admission:
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Term
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Technical Meaning
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Simple Everyday Comparison
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No Sectional Cutoffs
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The policy of evaluating only total aggregate CAT score without requiring minimum qualifying thresholds in VARC, DILR, or QA individually.
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Checking your total marks on the report card without failing you in a single tough subject.
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Behavioral Assessment Test (BAT)
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A psychometric evaluation introduced to analyze candidate integrity, emotional intelligence, teamwork, and decision-making under stress.
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A personality questionnaire to see how you react in real work situations.
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Written Analysis Test (WAT)
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A timed written test where applicants write a structured essay on current socio-economic or business topics.
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A short timed essay test to check your written thoughts.
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Single Open Composite Roster
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The selection framework where all applicants are ranked purely on merit without reserving seats for statutory categories.
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One single line where everyone is ranked together by total points.
What the MDI Data Shows
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Absolute Lack of Sectional Cut-offs: An Essential Lifeline: In contrast with other IIMs or SPJIMR, which insist upon minimum scores of 75%-80% in each test section, MDI Gurgaon makes no such sectional cut-off provisions. The candidate who obtains a score of 99.80 in Quant, 99.00 in DILR and a score of 60.00 in Verbal will still be fully qualified for admission through the aggregate CAT score alone.
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Level Playing Field without Reservation Categories: MDI Gurgaon is not included in the category of Central Institutions' reservations. All admissions are made on purely merit seats basis, therefore candidates from categories of General, EWS, OBC, SC, and ST are all considered on an equal footing by the same formula, normally leading to scores higher than the 95-96 percentile level.
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Heavy Weight of Non-CAT Test in Final Round (65%): In the final round of selection, the weightage of CAT test score is lowered to 35%, whereas in-person assessment tests such as Personal Interview (20%), Group Discussion (10%), Written Aptitude Test (5%), and Biodata Test (5%) are weighted at 40%. Thus, candidates having good interview skills and prior work experience can easily cope up with lower CAT percentiles.
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Disqualification of 10th and 12th Percentages in Final Merit List: In the recent rounds of admission, the percentages of Class 10th and 12th hold weightage only in the initial selection process (5% each). However, in the second round of final selection process, the marks of the school percentage are disqualified and only marks of graduation percentage (5%) hold any importance.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.