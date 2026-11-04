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Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT for 1500 Posts; Check Eligibility & Vacancy Details Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Nov 4, 2026, 11:42 IST

Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Indian Bank has released the notification for 1,500 apprentice posts for 2026-27. Graduates aged 20 to 28 can apply online from 5 to 25 November 2026. Check this article to know more about eligibility, vacancies, and the notification PDF.

Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT for 1500 Posts; Check Eligibility & Vacancy Details Here
Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT for 1500 Posts; Check Eligibility & Vacancy Details Here

Key Points

  • Indian Bank released notification for 1,500 apprentice posts for the 2026-27 financial year.
  • Online applications open from 5 November 2026 and close on 25 November 2026.
  • Graduates aged 20-28 years (as of 1 November 2026) are eligible to apply.

Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Indian Bank has released the notification for Apprentice Recruitment 2026. The bank will fill 1,500 apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act, 1961, for the financial year 2026-27. The online application process will start on 5 November 2026. Candidates can apply till 25 November 2026. Graduates between 20 and 28 years of age can apply for these posts. Selected candidates will get one year of training in their chosen state. In this article, we have shared the Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification details, important dates, vacancy, eligibility, selection process, stipend and the steps to apply online. Read the details carefully.

Indian Bank Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Indian Bank has started the Apprentice Recruitment 2026 for graduates. The table below gives the key details of the notification in one place, so candidates can check them quickly before applying.

Particulars

Details

Organization

Indian Bank

Post Name

Apprentice

Recruitment Under

Apprentices Act, 1961

Financial Year

2026-27

Total Vacancies

1,500

Qualification

Graduation in any discipline

Age Limit

20 to 28 years

Application Mode

Online (NATS portal / Official Website)

Application Start Date

5 November 2026

Last Date to Apply

25 November 2026

Training Period

1 year

Official Website

indianbank.bank.in

Indian Bank Apprentice 2026 Notification PDF 

Indian Bank has released the official advertisement for Apprentice Recruitment 2026 on its website, indianbank.bank.in. Interested candidates must read it fully before applying, as it contains the complete rules of the recruitment. Check the official notification PDF link below:

Indian Bank Apprentice 2026 Notification

Check Here

Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the eligibility conditions set by Indian Bank before applying. The points below cover the age limit, educational qualification, and registration needed for the Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026.

  • Education: Graduation in any discipline from a university recognized by the Government of India.

  • Graduation date: The result should be declared between 1 April 2022 and 1 November 2026.

  • Age limit: 20 to 28 years as on 1 November 2026.

  • Cut-off date: 1 November 2026 for both age and qualification.

  • Age relaxation: Candidates from reserved categories get relaxation in the upper age limit as per government rules.

  • Registration: Candidates must register on the NATS apprenticeship portal and complete their profile before applying.

Indian Bank Apprentice 2026 Vacancy Details

Candidates can check the complete state-wise vacancy details for Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:

State / UT

Vacancy

Local Language

Andhra Pradesh

85

Telugu / Urdu

Arunachal Pradesh

1

English

Assam

30

Assamese / Bengali / Bodo

Bihar

80

Hindi / Urdu

Chandigarh

2

Hindi / Punjabi

Chhattisgarh

10

Hindi

Goa

2

Konkani

Gujarat

35

Gujarati

Haryana

32

Hindi / Punjabi

Himachal Pradesh

6

Hindi

Jammu & Kashmir

3

Urdu / Hindi

Jharkhand

60

Hindi / Santhali

Karnataka

35

Kannada

Kerala

44

Malayalam

Madhya Pradesh

65

Hindi

Maharashtra

70

Marathi

Manipur

2

Manipuri / English

Meghalaya

1

English / Garo / Khasi

Nagaland

2

English

NCT of Delhi

32

Hindi

Odisha

42

Odia

Puducherry

9

Tamil

Punjab

45

Punjabi / Hindi

Rajasthan

40

Hindi

Tamil Nadu

270

Tamil

Telangana

46

Telugu / Urdu

Tripura

1

Bengali / Kokborok

Uttar Pradesh

285

Hindi / Urdu

Uttarakhand

20

Hindi

West Bengal

145

Bengali / Nepali

Total

1500

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Nov 4, 2026, 11:42 IST
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