Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT for 1500 Posts; Check Eligibility & Vacancy Details Here
Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Indian Bank has released the notification for 1,500 apprentice posts for 2026-27. Graduates aged 20 to 28 can apply online from 5 to 25 November 2026. Check this article to know more about eligibility, vacancies, and the notification PDF.
Key Points
- Indian Bank released notification for 1,500 apprentice posts for the 2026-27 financial year.
- Online applications open from 5 November 2026 and close on 25 November 2026.
- Graduates aged 20-28 years (as of 1 November 2026) are eligible to apply.
Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Indian Bank has released the notification for Apprentice Recruitment 2026. The bank will fill 1,500 apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act, 1961, for the financial year 2026-27. The online application process will start on 5 November 2026. Candidates can apply till 25 November 2026. Graduates between 20 and 28 years of age can apply for these posts. Selected candidates will get one year of training in their chosen state. In this article, we have shared the Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification details, important dates, vacancy, eligibility, selection process, stipend and the steps to apply online. Read the details carefully.
Indian Bank Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Indian Bank has started the Apprentice Recruitment 2026 for graduates. The table below gives the key details of the notification in one place, so candidates can check them quickly before applying.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organization
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Indian Bank
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Post Name
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Apprentice
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Recruitment Under
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Apprentices Act, 1961
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Financial Year
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2026-27
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Total Vacancies
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1,500
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Qualification
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Graduation in any discipline
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Age Limit
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20 to 28 years
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Application Mode
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Online (NATS portal / Official Website)
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Application Start Date
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5 November 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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25 November 2026
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Training Period
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1 year
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Official Website
Indian Bank Apprentice 2026 Notification PDF
Indian Bank has released the official advertisement for Apprentice Recruitment 2026 on its website, indianbank.bank.in. Interested candidates must read it fully before applying, as it contains the complete rules of the recruitment. Check the official notification PDF link below:
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Indian Bank Apprentice 2026 Notification
Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the eligibility conditions set by Indian Bank before applying. The points below cover the age limit, educational qualification, and registration needed for the Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026.
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Education: Graduation in any discipline from a university recognized by the Government of India.
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Graduation date: The result should be declared between 1 April 2022 and 1 November 2026.
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Age limit: 20 to 28 years as on 1 November 2026.
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Cut-off date: 1 November 2026 for both age and qualification.
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Age relaxation: Candidates from reserved categories get relaxation in the upper age limit as per government rules.
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Registration: Candidates must register on the NATS apprenticeship portal and complete their profile before applying.
Indian Bank Apprentice 2026 Vacancy Details
Candidates can check the complete state-wise vacancy details for Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
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State / UT
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Vacancy
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Local Language
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Andhra Pradesh
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85
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Telugu / Urdu
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Arunachal Pradesh
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1
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English
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Assam
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30
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Assamese / Bengali / Bodo
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Bihar
|
80
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Hindi / Urdu
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Chandigarh
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2
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Hindi / Punjabi
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Chhattisgarh
|
10
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Hindi
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Goa
|
2
|
Konkani
|
Gujarat
|
35
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Gujarati
|
Haryana
|
32
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Hindi / Punjabi
|
Himachal Pradesh
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6
|
Hindi
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Jammu & Kashmir
|
3
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Urdu / Hindi
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Jharkhand
|
60
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Hindi / Santhali
|
Karnataka
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35
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Kannada
|
Kerala
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44
|
Malayalam
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
65
|
Hindi
|
Maharashtra
|
70
|
Marathi
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Manipur
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2
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Manipuri / English
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Meghalaya
|
1
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English / Garo / Khasi
|
Nagaland
|
2
|
English
|
NCT of Delhi
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32
|
Hindi
|
Odisha
|
42
|
Odia
|
Puducherry
|
9
|
Tamil
|
Punjab
|
45
|
Punjabi / Hindi
|
Rajasthan
|
40
|
Hindi
|
Tamil Nadu
|
270
|
Tamil
|
Telangana
|
46
|
Telugu / Urdu
|
Tripura
|
1
|
Bengali / Kokborok
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Uttar Pradesh
|
285
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Hindi / Urdu
|
Uttarakhand
|
20
|
Hindi
|
West Bengal
|
145
|
Bengali / Nepali
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Total
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1500
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Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com