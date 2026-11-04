Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT for 1500 Posts; Check Eligibility & Vacancy Details Here

Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Indian Bank has released the notification for Apprentice Recruitment 2026. The bank will fill 1,500 apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act, 1961, for the financial year 2026-27. The online application process will start on 5 November 2026. Candidates can apply till 25 November 2026. Graduates between 20 and 28 years of age can apply for these posts. Selected candidates will get one year of training in their chosen state. In this article, we have shared the Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification details, important dates, vacancy, eligibility, selection process, stipend and the steps to apply online. Read the details carefully.

Indian Bank Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Indian Bank has started the Apprentice Recruitment 2026 for graduates. The table below gives the key details of the notification in one place, so candidates can check them quickly before applying.