TNPSC Group 4 Apply Online 2026 Closing Today; Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the Group 4 notification for 6,574 vacancies. The table below gives the key details of this recruitment in one place. Candidates can check it quickly before they apply.

TNPSC Group 4 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is about to close the application window for the TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026. The last date to apply online is November 5, 2026, up to 11:59 PM . The commission has announced 6,574 vacancies in this recruitment drive. Candidates who have not applied yet should complete the process on the official website without delay. They must finish One Time Registration (OTR) first and then submit the application and pay the fee. The correction window will open from November 9 to November 11, 2026. The OMR-based written exam is scheduled for January 10, 2027.

Rejection: Candidates who miss the educational, technical, or age conditions are rejected.

Qualification date: The required qualification must be held on or before the date given in the notification.

Language: Candidates must have knowledge of Tamil.

Technical qualification: Posts like Typist and Steno-Typist need a government technical exam in typewriting and shorthand.

Posts needing more: Some posts need a degree. Forest Guard posts have extra educational and physical requirements.

Minimum education: Most posts, such as VAO and Junior Assistant, require an SSLC (Class 10) pass from a recognised board.

Age relaxation: SC, ST, MBC and BC candidates with a qualification higher than SSLC have no upper age limit for Junior Assistant and Typist posts.

Upper age limit: It varies by post and category. For Village Administrative Officer (VAO), the limit is 21 to 30 years for general candidates and 21 to 40 years for reserved categories.

Age cut-off date: Age is counted as of July 1, 2026.

Minimum age: The minimum age is 18 years. For Executive Officer Grade IV, it is 25 years.

Nationality: The candidate must be an Indian citizen.

Candidates must meet the conditions below to apply for TNPSC Group 4. Age and education rules differ from post to post, so check the post you are applying for in the official notification.

TNPSC Group 4 Apply Online 2026 Link

The online application link for TNPSC Group 4 is active on the official TNPSC portal. It was activated on October 6, 2026. Candidates can apply at tnpscexams.in or tnpsc.gov.in. The last date is November 5, 2026, up to 11:59 PM.

TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026 Click Here

Steps to Apply for TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the application before the last date, November 5, 2026 (11:59 PM).

Step 1: Open the official portal. Go to tnpscexams.in or tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Complete OTR. Enter the required details and pay the registration fee. Skip this step if you are already registered.

Step 3: Log in. Use your OTR credentials, go to the "Apply Online" section and select Group 4.

Step 4: Fill in the form. Enter your name, post, educational qualification, category, date of birth, address, email ID, and exam centre.