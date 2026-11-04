TNPSC Group 4 Apply Online 2026 Closing Today; Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here
TNPSC Group 4 Apply Online 2026: TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026 has 6,574 vacancies. The last date to apply is November 5, 2026, at 11:59 PM. Candidates must complete OTR, then submit the application and pay the fee. Check this article to get the direct application link and more.
Key Points
- TNPSC Group 4 2026 application closes on November 5, 2026, at 11:59 PM.
- A total of 6,574 vacancies are announced for TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026.
- The OMR-based written exam for Group 4 is scheduled for January 10, 2027.
TNPSC Group 4 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is about to close the application window for the TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026. The last date to apply online is November 5, 2026, up to 11:59 PM. The commission has announced 6,574 vacancies in this recruitment drive. Candidates who have not applied yet should complete the process on the official website without delay. They must finish One Time Registration (OTR) first and then submit the application and pay the fee. The correction window will open from November 9 to November 11, 2026. The OMR-based written exam is scheduled for January 10, 2027.
TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the Group 4 notification for 6,574 vacancies. The table below gives the key details of this recruitment in one place. Candidates can check it quickly before they apply.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
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Exam Name
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Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group 4 Services)
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Notification No.
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11/2026
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Total Vacancies
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6,574
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Job Location
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Tamil Nadu
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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October 6, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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November 5, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)
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Last Date for Fee Payment
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November 5, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)
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Correction Window
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November 9 to November 11, 2026
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Exam Date
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January 10, 2027
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Exam Timing
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9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
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Exam Mode
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OMR-based
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Selection Process
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Written Exam, Certificate Verification, and Counselling
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Official Websites
TNPSC Group 4 Eligibility Criteria 2026
Candidates must meet the conditions below to apply for TNPSC Group 4. Age and education rules differ from post to post, so check the post you are applying for in the official notification.
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Nationality: The candidate must be an Indian citizen.
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Minimum age: The minimum age is 18 years. For Executive Officer Grade IV, it is 25 years.
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Age cut-off date: Age is counted as of July 1, 2026.
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Upper age limit: It varies by post and category. For Village Administrative Officer (VAO), the limit is 21 to 30 years for general candidates and 21 to 40 years for reserved categories.
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Age relaxation: SC, ST, MBC and BC candidates with a qualification higher than SSLC have no upper age limit for Junior Assistant and Typist posts.
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Minimum education: Most posts, such as VAO and Junior Assistant, require an SSLC (Class 10) pass from a recognised board.
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Posts needing more: Some posts need a degree. Forest Guard posts have extra educational and physical requirements.
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Technical qualification: Posts like Typist and Steno-Typist need a government technical exam in typewriting and shorthand.
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Language: Candidates must have knowledge of Tamil.
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Qualification date: The required qualification must be held on or before the date given in the notification.
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Rejection: Candidates who miss the educational, technical, or age conditions are rejected.
TNPSC Group 4 Apply Online 2026 Link
The online application link for TNPSC Group 4 is active on the official TNPSC portal. It was activated on October 6, 2026. Candidates can apply at tnpscexams.in or tnpsc.gov.in. The last date is November 5, 2026, up to 11:59 PM.
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TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the application before the last date, November 5, 2026 (11:59 PM).
Step 1: Open the official portal. Go to tnpscexams.in or tnpsc.gov.in.
Step 2: Complete OTR. Enter the required details and pay the registration fee. Skip this step if you are already registered.
Step 3: Log in. Use your OTR credentials, go to the "Apply Online" section and select Group 4.
Step 4: Fill in the form. Enter your name, post, educational qualification, category, date of birth, address, email ID, and exam centre.
Step 5: Upload documents. Scan and upload the documents as per the given size and format.
Step 6: Pay the fee. Pay the application fee online and keep the payment receipt.
Step 7: Submit the form. Check all details once before the final submission.
Step 8: Save a copy. Download and print the submitted application form and fee receipt for future use.
Step 9: Use the correction window if needed. It opens on November 9 and closes on November 11, 2026.
Also Check: TNPSC Group 4 Salary 2026: Check Basic Pay, In-Hand Salary, Allowances & Job Profile Here
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com