Top 10 Distance MBA Colleges in India 2026: Admission Criteria, Fees & Course Duration
Top distance MBA colleges in India 2026: Distance MBA programs in India provide working professionals and graduates with flexible, affordable, UGC-DEB and AICTE-recognized management degrees. Top institutions including NMIMS, IGNOU, SCDL, IMT CDL, and LPU generally require a bachelor's degree with 50% marks (45% for reserved categories) for 1- to 2-year courses, with total fees ranging from ₹33,000 to ₹2.10 lakh.
Top Distance MBA Colleges in India: The Distance and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) MBA courses have become one of the best modes of attaining complete managerial education without taking any breaks from their career pursuits and personal commitments. As these latest MBA courses are based on self-paced asynchronous models and interactive virtual sessions through highly functional LMS systems, they not only break all geographical boundaries but also offer rigorous courses similar to the traditional face-to-face courses.
One of the major strengths of ODL courses in India is their statutory compliance; the degrees obtained from these universities that have received recognition from the Distance Education Bureau of University Grants Commission (UGC-DEB) and approval from All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have statutory equivalency with their traditional courses. It will facilitate easy qualification for corporate promotions, managerial appointments, multinational recruitment process, and even the competitive examinations in the public sector organizations. Apart from being statute compliant and academically excellent, such distance learning courses have extremely low monetary barriers due to zero campus expenditure, boarding costs, and travel expenses.
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Also Read: Top MBA Colleges In Tamil Nadu: Eligibility, Fee and Cut-offs
Top Distance MBA Colleges in India: Admission Criteria & Course Duration
The best institutes for distance MBA programs such as NMIMS, IMT CDL, SCDL, IGNOU, Welingkar, Amity, Annamalai, MIT, Suresh Gyan Vihar, and LPU need to have a graduate degree from a recognized university with 50% aggregate marks (45% for reserved category). The course generally takes two years to complete, but there are also a few options where it may take one to two years.
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College Name
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Admission Criteria
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Course Duration
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NMIMS Global Access School for Continuing Education (NGA-SCE)
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Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3) in any discipline from recognised University or an equivalent degree recognised by Association of Indian Universities (AIU) with minimum 50% marks at Graduation Level. (45% for SC/ST/OBC/PwD).
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2 Years
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Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Centre for Distance Learning
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Bachelor's degree from a recognised university. Work experience may be preferred for executive programmes.
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2 Years
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Any graduate with 50% marks
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2 Years
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Bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks (45% for reserved categories), subject to applicable admission rules.
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2 Years
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Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research
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Bachelor's degree from a recognised university. Programme-specific admission requirements apply.
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2 Years
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Graduation from a recognised university. Minimum marks and other requirements vary by programme.
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1 - 2 Years
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Annamalai University, Directorate of Distance Education (AUDDE)
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Bachelor's degree from a recognised university.
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2 Years
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Graduation from a recognised university.
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1.5 - 2 Years
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Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university with minimum qualifying marks as per university norms.
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2 Years
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Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university, subject to applicable eligibility requirements.
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2 Years
Also Read:Top 10 Private B.Tech Colleges in Uttar Pradesh
Top Distance MBA Colleges in India: Total Fees
The fee structure of Distance MBA programs differs from college to college. The two colleges that have the lowest fee structure are Annamalai University (₹33,000) and Lovely Professional University (₹58,000-₹62,000). IGNOU, SCDL, Suresh Gyan Vihar, and MIT are other colleges where the fees will be between ₹66,700 and ₹1,05,000.
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College Name
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Total Fees (Approx.)
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NMIMS Global Access School for Continuing Education (NGA-SCE)
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2.10 Lakh
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Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Centre for Distance Learning
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1.60 Lakh
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Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning (SCDL)
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INR 75,200 – 82,200
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Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)
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INR 66,700 – 70.700
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Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research
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INR 1 Lakh – 2.5 Lakh
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Amity University (Distance Learning)
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2.07 Lakh
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Annamalai University, Directorate of Distance Education (AUDDE)
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INR 33,000
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MIT School of Distance Education
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INR 85,000 - 1,05,000
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Suresh Gyan Vihar University Distance Education
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INR 98,500
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Lovely Professional University (LPU) Distance Education
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INR 58,000 - 62,000
Also Read:Top MBA Colleges in Noida 2026
Top Distance MBA Colleges in India: Eligibility
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Education Qualifications: A Bachelor's degree in any discipline like Arts, Science, Commerce, Engineering or Management from any UGC recognized university or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Professional degrees like CA, CS, ICWA or CMA candidates are also considered.
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Marks Criteria: The majority of premier institutes of higher education insist on a minimum 50% aggregate marks in graduation degree. An increase of 5% up to 45% is made available to those candidates who belong to the reserved category (SC/ST/OBC/PwD). Admission in open universities takes place with basic passing marks.
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Experience Requirement: Formal professional work experience is not compulsory for most 2-year distance learning MBA/PGDM courses. But in case of executive courses like Executive PGDM and Executive MBA, the experience range varies between 1 to 3 years after graduation.
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Entrance Examinations: The vast majority of distance education institutions provide direct admission through merit. Entrance exams such as OPENMAT have mostly become obsolete for admission purposes, although some institutions accept marks scored in examinations such as CAT, MAT, XAT, and CMAT as alternatives to qualification marks.
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Age Limit: There is no upper age limit to pursue MBA program by distance education in India.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.