UPSSSC PET Expected Cut Off 2026: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks

UPSSSC PET Expected Cut Off 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has successfully organised the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 for thousands of aspirants at designated examination centres in Uttar Pradesh. Acting as the primary qualifying screen for recruitment, the PET scores will decide the eligibility of candidates in upcoming Mains recruitment for different Group B and Group C positions in different departments of the state government. The UPSSSC has already completed the standardisation and evaluation of answer sheets and is now in the process of announcing the UPSSSC PET 2026 scorecard along with category-wise qualifying cut-off marks at its official portal upsssc.gov.in.

As the cut-off score of PET works as the basic benchmark for selection of candidates in the departmental test, it is essential to analyze the historical score benchmarks of the same. One such prominent and competitive recruitment is the UP Rajasva Lekhpal exam. According to the historical trends, it is evident that the cut-off score for Lekhpal recruitment cycle varies greatly on the basis of paper difficulty, reservation and vacancies, with the cut-off of previous cycle coming somewhere in the range of 55 to 58 marks.