UPSSSC PET Expected Cut Off 2026: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks
UPSSSC PET Expected Cut Off 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) determines the qualifying threshold for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 to shortlist aspirants for upcoming Group B and Group C Mains examinations. Based on initial exam difficulty, examinee turnout, and historical recruitment benchmarks, the expected cut-off for General category candidates is projected between 72 and 78 marks out of 100, with relaxation applicable across reserved and horizontal quotas.
UPSSSC PET Expected Cut Off 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has successfully organised the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 for thousands of aspirants at designated examination centres in Uttar Pradesh. Acting as the primary qualifying screen for recruitment, the PET scores will decide the eligibility of candidates in upcoming Mains recruitment for different Group B and Group C positions in different departments of the state government. The UPSSSC has already completed the standardisation and evaluation of answer sheets and is now in the process of announcing the UPSSSC PET 2026 scorecard along with category-wise qualifying cut-off marks at its official portal upsssc.gov.in.
As the cut-off score of PET works as the basic benchmark for selection of candidates in the departmental test, it is essential to analyze the historical score benchmarks of the same. One such prominent and competitive recruitment is the UP Rajasva Lekhpal exam. According to the historical trends, it is evident that the cut-off score for Lekhpal recruitment cycle varies greatly on the basis of paper difficulty, reservation and vacancies, with the cut-off of previous cycle coming somewhere in the range of 55 to 58 marks.
UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2026
UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2026 will be declared separately for each category, indicating the minimum marks to qualify for all future Group C recruitment processes organized by UPSSSC. Students who score at least or above these particular cut-off marks will be chosen for the Main exams. The qualifying marks vary in each test cycle and are based on many factors including the total number of candidates, difficulty level of the exam, number of available seats, and reservation policy.
UPSSSC PET Expected Cut Off 2026 for UP Lekhpal
|Category
|Official Cut Off 2025
|Expected Cut Off 2026
|Dependents of Freedom Fighters
|38.63
|39.00 - 41.00
|Divyangjan – HH (Hearing Handicap)
|6.01
|6.00 - 8.00
|Divyangjan – OH (Orthopedic Handicap)
|52.97
|53.00 - 55.00
|Divyangjan – LC (Leprosy Cured)
|4.47
|4.50 - 6.00
|Divyangjan – D&W
|6.01
|6.00 - 8.00
|Divyangjan – A&V
|7.00
|7.00 - 9.00
|Divyangjan – M&D
|1.01
|1.00 - 3.00
|Ex-Servicemen
|0.24
|0.25 - 1.00
|Outstanding Sportspersons
|1.01
|1.00 - 2.00
Also Read: UP PET Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download Shift 1 & 2 Master SET PDF at upsssc.gov.in
How To Check UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2026
To check the UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2026 follow the steps given below:
- Go to the official site of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), which is available at www.upsssc.gov.in.
- Select the Notifications/Advt option that appears on the home page.
- A new page will open before you.
- Download the UPSSSC PET Cut Off PDF file and verify the cut-off marks declared for UPSSSC PET 2025.
Factors Affecting for UPSSSC PET Cut-Off Marks
There will be many different criteria that will have to be kept in mind while formulating the UPSSSC PET Cut Off Marks, and only those candidates who score higher than the cut off marks will be given a certificate. The candidates must obtain the minimum aggregate cut off marks in order to qualify for the next step of the selection process. Below are some of the factors which will contribute to the UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2025:
-
Number of aspirants participating in the examination: The higher the number of aspirants, the more is the cut-off.
-
Difficulty Level of UPSSSC PET Exam: If the difficulty level of the examination is high, less cut-off marks will be declared.
-
Number of Vacancies advertised: With the increasing number of vacancies, there will be more cut-off marks and vice-versa.
-
Highest Marks obtained: Cutoff marks are also set according to the highest marks scored by the students.
UPSSSC PET Cut-Off Marks: Previous Years
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) employs PET scores that have been normalized in order to select candidates for the Mains test for Group B & Group C recruitment (such as Rajasva Lekhpal, Junior Assistant, VDO etc.). Cut off marks depend upon category-wise reservation, level of difficulty of question paper, overall attendance, and number of vacancies per post.
|
Category
|
Official Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100)
|
Unreserved (UR)
|
62.96
|
Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|
62.96
|
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)
|
62.96
|
Scheduled Castes (SC)
|
61.80
|
Scheduled Tribes (ST)
|
44.71
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.