IND vs NZ
INFOCUS
Live

CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE: IIM Indore Revises Hall Ticket Release Date To Nov 6, Check Revised Schedule, Exam Dates

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 4, 2026, 20:01 IST

CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE: The IIM CAT 2026 Admit Card release date has been revised to November 6, from the earlier date of November 4. Candidates appearing for the exam will be able to download their admit card PDF until November 29 on the official website iimcat.ac.in.

CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE
CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CAT 2026 Admit Card to be released on November 6, 2026
  • Candidates will be able to download their CAT hall tickets at iimcat.ac.in using their User ID and Password
  • The IIM Indore revised the CAT 2026 admit card released date today, November 4.

CAT Admit Card 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will release the admit cards for CAT 2026 on November 6, according to an official notice, released today, November 4. The hall ticket will remain available for download till November 29, the scheduled examination date. Candidates appearing for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 management entrance examination will be able to download their individual admit card PDFs through the login link on the official website iimcat.ac.in.

The official press release by the IIM Indore mentioned that a mock test will become available for candidates from November 6 on the official website iimcat.ac.in.

The CAT Admit Card 2026 is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. The admit card contains the details of the candidates along with the centre details and the exam time. Students are advised to check out their allotted exam centres before the exam date and make necessary travel arrangements so that they reach the centre on time on the day of the exam. 

Along with the CAT 2026 admit card, students are also required to carry along with them a valid ID proof. The ID proof will be verified along with the admit card at the exam centre. 

CAT Admit Card 2026 Direct Link Here

The link for candidates to download their IIM CAT 2026 admit card will be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Along with the official website, candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the admit cards. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check and download their admit cards.

CAT 2026 Admit Card Direct Link - Click Here

Students can use the Jagran Josh IIM Call Predictor to estimate their chances of receiving an IIM interview call based on their CAT percentile, academic profile and other admission criteria.

Direct Link - "Jagran Josh IIM Call Predictor"

IIM CAT Admit Card 2026: Login Credentials Required

CAT Admit Card 2026 link will be activated on the official website iimcat.ac.in. To download the admit card PDF, students are required to visit the official website and log in with the following details

  • User ID

  • Password

Details Mentioned on CAT Admit Card 2026

When downloading the admit cards, candidates need to make sure they cross-check all relevant details mentioned. The following details will be given on the CAT Admit Card

  • Candidate name

  • Roll number

  • Name of exam

  • Candidate photograph and signature

  • Exam centre name and address

  • Reporting time to the centre

  • Exam schedule

  • Exam duration 

  • Important instructions and guidelines

CAT 2026 Admit Card: How to Retrieve Forgotten Login Password?

Students who have forgotten their CAT 2026 login password can reset it by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official CAT website - iimcat.ac.in and click on the Registered Candidate Login section.
  2. Click on the ‘Forgot User ID/Password’ link below the login fields.
  3. Enter your registered email ID and the CAPTCHA code displayed on the screen. If asked, provide your registered mobile number.
  4. Check your registered email ID or mobile number for the password reset link or OTP. If you do not receive the email, check your spam folder.

Once the password is reset, students can log in using their updated credentials and download their CAT 2026 admit card. 

CAT 2026 Information Bulletin Direct Download Link

Keep Refreshing This Page for Latest Updates

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Nov 4, 2026, 20:01 IST

    CAT 2026 LIVE Updates: Admit Card to Carry Examination Centre Details

    The CAT 2026 admit card will contain important information required by candidates on the day of the examination. These include the candidate’s name, registration details, examination centre address, allotted examination slot and reporting time.

    Candidates should carefully check all the details mentioned on their hall tickets after downloading them. They should ensure that their name, photograph and other personal information are correct.

    The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre. Candidates should keep a printed copy ready and carry a valid photo identity proof along with it on the examination day.

  • Nov 4, 2026, 18:36 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Exam Timing, Dates

    The CAT 2026 examination will assess candidates across three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Quantitative Ability (QA), and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR). The examination will be held on November 29 in three sessions:

    Session

    Exam Timing

    First

    8:30 am to 10:30 am

    Second

    12:30 pm to 2:30 pm

    Third

    4:30 pm to 6:30 pm
  • Nov 4, 2026, 17:39 IST

    CAT 2026 Hall Ticket LIVE Updates: How To Access Mock Test?

    Candidates will be able to write mock tests through the candidate login link available on the official website iimcat.ac.in. The IIM Indore will activate the CAT 2026 mock tests on November 6, and make the admit cards available also for download.

     

  • Nov 4, 2026, 16:37 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Key Details

    Revised Release Date: November 6, 2026

    Exam Date: November 29, 2026 (Sunday)

    Official Website: iimcat.ac.in

    Required Login Credentials: CAT User ID and Password 


  • Nov 4, 2026, 15:50 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE: How To Download Hall Ticket?

    Candidates can visit the official website iimcat.ac.in to download the CAT 2026 admit card. 

    To download, click on the CAT 2026 Admit Card link available on the homepage of the website. Enter your registered user id and password. Then, click on the hall ticket link. 

    Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for future reference. 

  • Nov 4, 2026, 15:28 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE: Help Desk Number

    Candidates who find any errors in their CAT 2026 admit card details should contact the CAT Help Desk to get them corrected before the examination. However, the examination centre allotted to a candidate cannot be changed after the admit card is issued.

    CAT Help Desk Number: 1800 210 0175


  • Nov 4, 2026, 14:15 IST

    CAT 2026 LIVE Updates: Mock Test Also From Nov 6

    The official press release shared today by the IIM Indore states that a mock test will be available from candidates starting November 6. The hall ticket is also rescheduled for release on November 6. 

  • Nov 4, 2026, 14:00 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Hall Ticket Postponed To Nov 6

    The CAT 2026 admit card release has been postponed. As per the updated schedule, the hall ticket will now be released on November 6 on the official website iimcat.ac.in.

  • Nov 4, 2026, 13:57 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Hall Ticket Out?

    The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore is yet to release the CAT 2026 admit card on the official website iimcat.ac.in. As per the official schedule, the hall ticket will be out today, November 4. Once released, candidates will be notified of the same here. 

  • Nov 4, 2026, 13:32 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Exam Date

    The CAT 2026 examination will be conducted on November 29 in three sessions, for admission into Post Graduate Programmes in Management (PGP) and Fellow Programmes in Management (FPM), leading to PhD degrees. 


  • Nov 4, 2026, 13:25 IST

    CAT 2026 LIVE Updates: Slot Timings

    Slot

    Reporting Time

    Exam Timings

    Duration

    Slot 1 (Morning)

    7:00 AM – 7:30 AM

    8:30 AM – 10:30 AM

    120 minutes

    Slot 2 (Afternoon)

    11:00 AM – 11:30 AM

    12:30 PM – 2:30 PM

    120 minutes

    Slot 3 (Evening)

    3:00 PM – 3:30 PM

    4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

    120 minutes
  • Nov 4, 2026, 12:46 IST

    CAT 2026 Hall Ticket Live Updates: Website Earlier Showed Server Error

    The official CAT 2026 website, iimcat.ac.in, briefly displayed an internal server error today, November 4, the scheduled date for the release of the admit card. The website has since been restored and is accessible again.

    The temporary disruption occurred as candidates were waiting to download their hall tickets. However, the restoration of the website does not necessarily mean that the admit card download link has been activated. Candidates should check the official portal for the latest updates.

    IIM Indore is scheduled to conduct CAT 2026 on November 29. The examination will be held in three sessions across approximately 170 cities. Candidates will be able to check their allotted exam slot, reporting time and centre details on their admit cards.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 12:25 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Download Hall Ticket

    Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

    Click on the Registered Candidate Login link.

    Enter your CAT 2026 user ID and password.

    Complete the CAPTCHA, if displayed, and log in.

    Click on the CAT 2026 Admit Card download link.

    Download the hall ticket and save the PDF.

    Take a clear printout for examination day.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 11:07 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 Live: Official Website is now working

    The official website of CAT is now working properly but there is no sign of the link of the Admit Card for the November 29, 2026 link yet. Candidates are advised to keep refreshing the website on regular intervals.

  • Nov 4, 2026, 11:03 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 Live: Official Website still not working

    The official CAT website is still showing internal server error. As soon as the website starts working we will update here.

  • Nov 4, 2026, 10:55 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Official Website Shows Internal Server Error

    The official website of the CAT, i.e., iimcat.ac.in, is now showing internal server error. The admit card link for the CAT exam might be available soon. Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website. 

  • Nov 4, 2026, 10:22 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Admit Card Link Still Not Active

    The CAT admit card 2026 link has still not yet been activated on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. 

  • Nov 4, 2026, 09:45 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 Live: Is a Digital Copy Allowed at Exam Centre?

    It is strictly advised to the candidates that they take the printed copy of the CAT Admit Card 2026 for the November 29, 2026 exam. The digital copy of the admit card will not be accpeted and the candidates will be barred from giving the exam.

  • Nov 4, 2026, 09:24 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 Live: IIM Indore Hosting the CAT Exam this Year

    The Common Admission Test (CAT) exam 2026 which will be held on November 29, 2026 is being organsied by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore. As per the official website, the admit card for the CAT exam is to be released today on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website for the latest information.

  • Nov 4, 2026, 08:52 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 Live: Admit Card to be Released Today

    The admit card for the CAT Exam which is to be conducted on November 29, 2026 are expected to be released today at the official website. As of yet there is no indication of the Admit card link being active on the website as soon as the link is activated we will update it here. 

  • Nov 4, 2026, 08:31 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Can Centre City be Changed After Admit Card Is Released?

    No, after the CAT admit card is released, no requests for a change of exam city will be entertained. The exam city is allotted to candidates based on their choices. Students were required to select the city based on how far they need to travel on the exam date. Students were advised to choose exam text ciies based on their proximity and how easlity they can travel on the exam day. 

  • Nov 4, 2026, 08:16 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026: What to Do in Case of Errors?

    In case there is an error in the details mentioned on the CAT Admit Card, candidates are required to contact the CAT Help Desk and get the corrections made before the exams. It must however be noted that exam centres allotted cannot be changed after the admit card has been released.

    Help Desk Number: 1800 210 0175

  • Nov 4, 2026, 07:55 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card: Slot Timing and Reporting Time to Centre

    The timing allotted to candidates and the reporting time will be specified in the CAT admit card. CAT Exams will be conducted in three slots across all designated centres. Candidates must report to the centres as per their specific slot timing

    Slot

    Reporting Time

    Exam Timings

    Duration

    Slot 1 (Morning)

    7:00 AM – 7:30 AM

    8:30 AM – 10:30 AM

    120 minutes

    Slot 2 (Afternoon)

    11:00 AM – 11:30 AM

    12:30 PM – 2:30 PM

    120 minutes

    Slot 3 (Evening)

    3:00 PM – 3:30 PM

    4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

    120 minutes
  • Nov 4, 2026, 07:30 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 Release Date: Details Mentioned on PDF

    When downloading the admit card, candidates are required to cross check the following details

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Exam slot

    Reporting time

    Exam centre

    Candidate photograph and signature

    Instructions for candidates

  • Nov 4, 2026, 07:17 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: How to Retrieve Password

    If candidates forget their login password before downloading the CAT admit card, they can retrieve it using the 'Forgot Password' link on the official portal. Candidates are required to enter the registered user ID, which will provide an automated reset link sent to the candidate's registered email address or mobile number. Candidates can create a new password and login to download the admit card.

  • Nov 4, 2026, 06:55 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE: Steps to Download PDF

    IIM Indore will release CAT Admit Card 2026 today, November 4, 2026. Follow the steps provided below to download the admit card

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2026

    Step 2: Click on the CAT 2026 admit card link

    Step 3: Login with the user ID and Password

    Step 4: The admit card will be displayed

    Step 5: Download PDF for further reference

  • Nov 4, 2026, 06:32 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card: Login Credentials to Download

    The link to download the CAT Admit Card will be available on the official website shortly. Once out students need to login with their User ID and Password to download the admit card. Candidates must make sure they have their login credentials ready with them when downloading the admit card.

  • Nov 4, 2026, 06:10 IST

    CAT Admit Card 226 Link: Official Website to Download PDF

    The CAT Admit Card link will be available for download on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates are required to log in with their User ID and Password to download the hall tickets. Candidates appearing for the entrance exam must make sure they keep a copy of the admit card with them and download the hall ticket as soon as the link is activated.

  • Nov 4, 2026, 05:43 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card Release Date: when is The Link Expected?

    IIM CAT 2026 Admit Card will be available for download today, November 4, 2026. The time of release of the admit card has not been confirmed.  However, the link is expected to be activated by 10 AM on the official website. Candidates appearing for the exams are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check and download the hall ticket.

  • Nov 4, 2026, 05:16 IST

    CAT 2026 Exam LIVE Updates: Admit Card Download Link Out Today

    The CAT 2026 admit card is scheduled to be released today, November 4. Candidates will be able to access their hall tickets through the official CAT website by logging in with their user ID and password.

    The admit card will contain important details such as the candidate’s name, registration number, photograph, examination centre, test slot and reporting time. Candidates should verify these details after downloading the document.

    The CAT 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on November 29 in three sessions. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card and a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre.

  • Nov 3, 2026, 19:46 IST

    CAT 2026 Exam Live Updates: Admit Card to Be Released Tomorrow

    The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is scheduled to release the CAT 2026 admit card on November 4. Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, iimcat.ac.in⁠, using their login credentials.

    The admit card release date has been announced, but the exact release time has not been confirmed. Candidates should keep their login details ready and check the official website for updates.

  • Nov 3, 2026, 18:54 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: Details To Check on the CAT 2026 Admit Card

    Candidates should carefully review the information printed on their CAT 2026 admit card after downloading it from the official website, iimcat.ac.in, on November 4, 2026.

    Personal Information: Verify that your name, date of birth and application number are correct. Any errors should be reported to the exam authorities.

    Photograph and Signature: Ensure that your photograph and signature are clearly visible and match the details submitted during registration.


    Examination Centre: Check the complete address of your allotted test centre. Candidates should plan their journey in advance to avoid delays on exam day.


    Exam Date, Time and Slot: Confirm the examination date, reporting time and allotted slot mentioned on the admit card. Arrive at the centre as instructed by the authorities.

    Candidates are advised to download and print their admit cards well before the examination and keep them safe until the exam is over.

  • Nov 3, 2026, 18:14 IST

    CAT 2026 LIVE Updates: Exam To Be Conducted In 3 Slots

    The CAT 2026 examination will be conducted in three slots. Details of the slots for each individual candidate will be given on the CAT admit card. Candidates are advised to check through the details mentioned on the admit card and report to the allotted centres as per the time provided.

  • Nov 3, 2026, 18:13 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Exams to be Held in Three Slots

    The CAT 2026 examination will be conducted in three slots. Details of the slots for each individual candidate will be given on the CAT admit card. Candidates are advised to check through the details mentioned on the admit card and report to the allotted centres as per the time provided.

  • Nov 3, 2026, 17:08 IST

    CAT 2026 Exam LIVE Updates: How To Download CAT 2026 Admit Card?

    Visit the official website of CAT 2026

    Click on CAT 2026 admit card link

    Login with the user ID and Password

    The admit card will be displayed

    Download PDF for further reference

  • Nov 3, 2026, 17:08 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card: Steps to Download Hall Ticket

    CAT 2026 admit card will be available on the website soon. Follow the steps to download admit card

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2026

    Step 2: Click on CAT 2026 admit card link

    Step 3: Login with the user ID and Password

    Step 4: The admit card will be displayed

    Step 5: Download PDF for further reference

  • Nov 3, 2026, 16:24 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card Live: Exam-Day Guidelines

    The CAT 2026 admit card will be released online tomorrow. Candidates are advised to download and keep a copy of their admit cards with them before the exam date. The following instructions must be followed

    Candidates need to have a coloured print of the CAT Admit Card

    The hard copy of the admit card is mandatory on the exam day

    No soft copies on mobile phones will be accepted

    Candidates must cross check all important details given on the admit card.

  • Nov 3, 2026, 15:39 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Hall Ticket Scheduled For Release On Nov 4

    The CAT 2026 admit card is scheduled to be released on November 4 on the official website iimcat.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will release the admit card/hall ticket. 

  • Nov 3, 2026, 14:57 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Candidate Photograph and Signature on Admit Card

    The admit card will include the details of the candidate along with their photograph and signature. The photograph and signature will be similar to that attached when filling out the online application form. When downloading the admit card, students are advised to cross check all the details mentioned. 

  • Nov 3, 2026, 14:31 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card Release Date: When will the Hall Ticket be Released

    CAT Admit Card 2026 link will be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in. As per the schedule released, the admit card will be out tomorrow, November 4, 2026. Candidates must login with their User ID and Password to download the admit card.

  • Nov 3, 2026, 14:15 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Slot Timings to be Mentioned on the Hall Ticket

    The CAT Admit Card 2026 link will be available online soon. The details of the exam will be given on the admit card. CAT Exams will be conducted in three slots. The individual slot timings allotted to each candidate along with the exam centre details will be mentioned on the CAT Admit Card. Students are advised to cross check all the details on the admit card carefully when downloading the hall ticket PDF. 

  • Nov 3, 2026, 13:58 IST

    IIM CAT Admit Card 2026: Documents to be Carried on Exam Day

    The CAT 2026 exam is scheduled for November 29, 2026. Candidates appearing for the exam are required to have their admit cards with them when reporting to the centres for admissions. Candidates must have the following documents with them on the exam day

    CAT Admit Card 2026

    Valid Photo ID Card

  • Nov 3, 2026, 13:34 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card Link: Official Website to Download

    The IIM CAT 2026 admit card will be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in. To download the admit card students need to login with their user id and password. Once the admit card link is active students must login with their credentials and make sure they download and keeo a copy of the admit card with them until the exam date. 

  • Nov 3, 2026, 13:13 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026: When is The Hall Ticket Expected?

    The date for the release of the CAT Admit Card has been confirmed by IIM Indore. According to the official notification, the admit card will be available from November 4, 2026. The time of release of the CAT Admit Card has not been confirmed by officials. It is however expected tha the admit card will be available for download from 10 AM onwards. Candidates need to keep their login credentials ready with them to download the hall ticket. 

  • Nov 3, 2026, 11:41 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026: Mandatory For Entry Into Exam Hall

    The CAT 2026 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. On the day of the exam, the admit card and a valid id proof will be verified before letting candidates enter the exam hall. Candidates are advised to carry a hard copy of their CAT Admit Cards with them to the exam centre along with a valid photo ID proof. 

  • Nov 3, 2026, 11:13 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Details Mentioned on the Hall Ticket

    The CAT 2026 Exam admit card will be released online tomorrow, November 4, 2026. Candidates need to login with their user id and password to download the admit card. The following details will be mentioned

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Exam slot

    Reporting time

    Exam centre

    Candidate photograph and signature

    Instructions for candidates

  • Nov 3, 2026, 10:57 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026: Admit Card to be Released Tomorrow

    The CAT Admit Card 2026 will be available for download on the official portal for IIM CAT. The link to download the admit card will be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates need to keep their login credentials ready with them to check and download the hall ticket. 

  • Nov 3, 2026, 10:40 IST

    CAT 2026: How to Retrieve Password

    If candidates forget their login password before downloading the CAT admit card, they can retrieve it using the 'Forgot Password' link on the official portal. Candidates are required to enter the registered user ID, which will provide an automated reset link sent to the candidate's registered email address or mobile number. Candidates can create a new password and login to download the admit card.

  • Nov 3, 2026, 09:56 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026: Official Website to Download Hall Ticket

    The CAT Admit Card 2026 link will be available on the official website soon. Once released, candidates need to login with their credentials to download the admit card PDF. To download the admit card students need to visit the website iimcat.ac.in

  • Nov 3, 2026, 09:41 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card: Login Credentials to Download Hall Ticket

    The link for candidates to download the CAT 2026 admit card will be available on the official website soon. To download the hall ticket students need to login with the following credentials

    User ID

    Password

  • Nov 3, 2026, 09:27 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026: Slot Timings to be Mentioned on Admit Card

    The CAT 2026 admit card will be available online tomorrow. Details of the exam, including the slot timings, will be mentioned on the CAT Admit Card. CAT 2026 will be conducted in three slots. Candidates are required to report to the allotted centres as per the slot timings given on the hall ticket.

  • Nov 3, 2026, 09:12 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download PDF

    The link for candidates to download the CAT 2026 hall ticket will be activated tomorrow, November 4, 2026. Follow the steps provided below to download the admit card

    Step 1: Visit the official CAT 2026 portal

    Step 2: Click on admit card login

    Step 3: Enter the User ID and Password

    Step 4: The CAT Admit Card will be displayed

    Step 5: Download and keep a copy ready for further reference

  • Nov 3, 2026, 08:51 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026: Documents to be Carried on Exam Day

    CAT 2026 will be conducted in three slots on November 29, 2026. The details of the slot timings will be mentioned on the admit card. Candidates need to have the following documents with them when reporting to the centre

    CAT 2026 Admit Card

    Valid ID proof

    Scribe documents

    Medical certificates 

  • Nov 3, 2026, 08:38 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card: When will the Hall Ticket be Released?

    IIM Indore has issued the date for the release of the CAT Admit Card. According to the schedule released, the admit card will be issued tomorrow, November 4, 2026. There is no official confirmation on the time of release of the CAT admit cards. Students are hence advised to keep visiting the official website for updates regarding the release of the CAT admit cards.

  • Nov 3, 2026, 08:24 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026: Details Mentioned on the Hall Ticket

    The CAT 2026 hall ticket will be available for download on the official website. Once released candidates need to cross check the details

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Exam centre details

    Reporting time to centre

    Exam duration

    Candidate photograph and signature

    Guidelines and instructions

  • Nov 3, 2026, 08:12 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE: Exam Day Instructions and Guidelines

    The CAT 2026 admit card will be released online tomorrow. Candidates are advised to download and keep a copy of their admit cards with them before the exam date. The following instructions must be followed

    Candidates need to have a coloured print of the CAT Admit Card

    The hard copy of the admit card is mandatory on the exam day

    No soft copies on mobile phones will be accepted

    Candidates must cross check all important details given on the admit card.

  • Nov 3, 2026, 08:04 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card: Is the Document Mandatory for Exam Day?

    Yes, it is mandatory for candidates to carry a hard copy of their CAT 2026 admit card with them on the day of the exam. Students will not be permitted entry into the exam hall without their CAT admit cards and a valid ID proof. 

  • Nov 3, 2026, 08:02 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026: Official Website to Download Hall Tickets

    The IIM CAT 2026 admit card will be available for download on the official website iimcat.ac.in. To download the hall tickets students are required to visit the official website and use their login credentials. Students will also be provided with a direct link here to download the IIM CAT Admit Card 2026. 

  • Nov 3, 2026, 08:00 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Official Date and Time

    The CAT 2026 admit card will be available for download tomorrow, November 4, 2026. Although the time of release of the hall ticket has not been confirmed, it is expected that the admit card will be available for download from 10 AM onwards.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

... Read More
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News