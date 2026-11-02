CDS 1 Final Result 2026 (OUT): Download Merit List PDF at upsc.gov.in- Direct Link Here
CDS 1 Final Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the CDS 1 Final Result 2026 on November 2. A total of 243 candidates have qualified for admission to IMA, INA and AFA through the written exam and SSB interview. Check all crucial details here.
Key Points
- The UPSC declared the CDS 1 Final Result 2026 on November 2, 2026.
- A total of 243 candidates qualified for admission to IMA, INA, and AFA.
- The CDS 1 2026 written exam was conducted on April 12, 2026.
CDS 1 Final Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the CDS 1 2026 Final Result on November 2, 2026. The result has been released for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2026 which is conducted for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA) and Air Force Academy (AFA). A total of 243 candidates have qualified based on their written examination performance and SSB interviews. Candidates can check their names and roll numbers in the merit list PDF available on the official website at upsc.gov.in.
Through the CDS 1 Exam 2026 a total of 451 vacancies would be filled across various defence forces.
CDS 1 Result 2026 Download Link
UPSC has published the CDS 1 2026 final merit list in PDF format. All those prospective candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the result and search for their roll numbers to check their selection status. The merit list contains separate details for the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy. Check the direct link to download CDS 1 Result 2026 below.
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CDS 1 Final Result 2026 Link
CDS 1 Final Result 2026 Highlights
The CDS 1 2026 official notification was released on December 10, 2025. The written exam was conducted on April 12, 2026. The selection process consists of a written exam, ssb interview, and medical exam. Check the details related to the recruitment drive below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2026
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Conducting Body
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Union Public Service Commission
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Result Name
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CDS 1 Final Result 2026
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Result Date
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November 2, 2026
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Exam Date
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April 12, 2026
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Selection Process
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Written Exam and SSB Interview
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Total Qualified Candidates
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243
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IMA Qualified Candidates
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155
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INA Qualified Candidates
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63
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AFA Qualified Candidates
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25
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Official Website
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upsc.gov.in
How to Download UPSC CDS 1 Final Result 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the CDS 1 final merit list-
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Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
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On the homepage visit the What's New Section,
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Now you will have to click on the link Final result for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2026
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Click on the result link to open the merit list PDF.
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Use the Ctrl+F shortcut to search for your roll number or name.
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Save and download the PDF for future reference.
Details Mentioned in UPSC CDS 1 Final Result 2026
The CDS 1 final result PDF includes crucial details about those candidates who have qualified for admission to the respective defence academies. Candidates must check the following details:
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Candidate's name
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Roll number
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Academy name
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Merit list position
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Qualification status
The UPSC has also stated that marks of candidates who had appeared for the exam will be made available after the declaration of the final result for the Officers' Training Academy (OTA) course of CDS 1 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.