CDS 1 Final Result 2026 (OUT): Download Merit List PDF at upsc.gov.in- Direct Link Here

CDS 1 Final Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the CDS 1 2026 Final Result on November 2, 2026. The result has been released for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2026 which is conducted for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA) and Air Force Academy (AFA). A total of 243 candidates have qualified based on their written examination performance and SSB interviews. Candidates can check their names and roll numbers in the merit list PDF available on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Through the CDS 1 Exam 2026 a total of 451 vacancies would be filled across various defence forces.

CDS 1 Result 2026 Download Link

UPSC has published the CDS 1 2026 final merit list in PDF format. All those prospective candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the result and search for their roll numbers to check their selection status. The merit list contains separate details for the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy. Check the direct link to download CDS 1 Result 2026 below.