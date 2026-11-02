School Assembly News Headlines (November 3, 2026): Top National, World, Education, Business News

School assembly news headlines help students stay informed about important events and developments happening across the country and around the world. From major government announcements and international affairs to education updates and business developments, keeping up with the latest news helps students improve their general knowledge and understand current affairs. Today’s school assembly news for November 3, 2026, covers the inauguration of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo, the adoption of the Child Digital Safety Programme by IAF schools, updates on the CBSE LOC correction window, and BITS Pilani’s scholarship announcement for BITSAT rankers. The headlines also include important global developments, business news and questions and answers to help students prepare for their morning assembly.