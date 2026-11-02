School Assembly News Headlines (November 3, 2026): Top National, World, Education, Business News
Read the latest school assembly news headlines for November 3, 2026, covering major national and international developments, education updates, business news, important questions and answers, and the quote of the day.
School assembly news headlines help students stay informed about important events and developments happening across the country and around the world. From major government announcements and international affairs to education updates and business developments, keeping up with the latest news helps students improve their general knowledge and understand current affairs. Today’s school assembly news for November 3, 2026, covers the inauguration of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo, the adoption of the Child Digital Safety Programme by IAF schools, updates on the CBSE LOC correction window, and BITS Pilani’s scholarship announcement for BITSAT rankers. The headlines also include important global developments, business news and questions and answers to help students prepare for their morning assembly.
Top National News (November 3, 2026)
- PM Modi inaugurates Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026
- IAF Schools adopt Child Digital Safety Programme
- Captive, commercial coal production rises 42% to 22.03 MT in October
- NSA Ajit Doval holds talks with Vietnam’s Dy PM General Phan Van Giang in Hanoi
- Government notifies Grievance Redressal Rules, for VB-G RAM G Scheme
- Defence ministry signs worth over Rs 53,880 crore deals for 8 next-generation Navy corvettes
- Over 21 lakh households receive zero electricity bills under PM Surya Ghar scheme: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
- HM Amit Shah directs to establish FRROs in all states by 2027 to promote India as attractive destination
Top World News (November 3, 2026)
- British Man Collects Pokemon Cards For Years, Sells Rare Sets For Crores
- Trump's Justice Department Shows Rare Willingness To Interfere In Midterms
- Chinese Plane That Released Mysterious Objects Above US Caught On Camera
- Who Is Funding 2026 US Midterms? Elon Musk Leads List Of 20 Biggest Donors
- Liquor Industry Worried As India Probes UK's Scotch Whisky Import
- Anthropic Set For Mega IPO: World's Biggest Listings Ranked
- Saudi Hits Biggest Port Under Houthis' Control, Group Calls It "War Crime"
- Trump Reveals What He Will Do If Democrats Win US Midterm Elections
- Gulf States Fear Wider War As US, Israel Weigh Fresh Strikes On Iran
Top Education News (November 3, 2026)
- Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026: Students Get More Time to Submit Ideas, Details Here
- CBSE LOC Correction Window 2026-27 Opens for Class 10th & 12th; Check Last Date and Important Guidelines
- MeitY Launches DEPA Handbook To Support Safe Data Sharing For AI Training
- BITS Pilani Scholarship 2027: 100% Tuition Fee Waiver for Top 1,000 BITSAT Rankers
- IPU Offers Final Chance To Students With Pending Degree Requirements
- Australia Expands Biometric Requirements For Visa Applicants In India, What Students Need To Know
Top Business News (November 3, 2026)
- India hits climate target 5 years early, targets 500 GW green capacity: PM Modi
- FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Nita Ambani, Priti Adani & Other Women leaders building their own legacy
- Sebi backs removal of long-term capital gains tax for foreign investors: Report
- Reliance Industries shares surge 12%, biggest single-day gain since April 2020
- IndiGo board may undertake detailed review of fuel hedging policy: CEO Willie Wals
Questions and Answers for School Assembly
Q1. Which summit and expo did Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate?
Answer: The Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026.
Q2. Which programme have IAF schools adopted?
Answer: The Child Digital Safety Programme.
Q3. Which country is expanding biometric requirements for visa applicants in India?
Answer: Australia.
Q4. What is the target for India’s green energy capacity?
Answer: 500 GW.
Q5. Which institution announced full tuition fee waivers for the top 1,000 BITSAT rankers from 2027?
Answer: BITS Pilani.
Quote of the Day
“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”
- Nelson Mandela
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.