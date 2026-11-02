GRAP Stage II has been implemented across Delhi-NCR after the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 324 on Monday, November 2, 2026, falling in the 'Very Poor' category. The development comes as pollution levels continue to rise in the national capital ahead of Diwali.

Earlier in the day, Delhi's AQI entered the 'Very Poor' category for the first time this season. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 9 am reading stood at 312.

Let's take a look at the areas of Delhi that recorded the highest and lowest AQI readings and other important details.