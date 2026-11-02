Delhi AQI Reaches 324, GRAP Stage II Implemented Ahead of Diwali 2026
With the Diwali festival around the corner, the national capital Delhi is witnessing rising pollution levels, with its AQI entering the Very Poor category. Check the latest AQI readings, current GRAP stage and pollution-control measures.
GRAP Stage II has been implemented across Delhi-NCR after the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 324 on Monday, November 2, 2026, falling in the 'Very Poor' category. The development comes as pollution levels continue to rise in the national capital ahead of Diwali.
Earlier in the day, Delhi's AQI entered the 'Very Poor' category for the first time this season. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 9 am reading stood at 312.
Let's take a look at the areas of Delhi that recorded the highest and lowest AQI readings and other important details.
From 1 November 2026, vehicle entry into Delhi will be restricted under the revised GRAP rules. ✅ Allowed: BS-VI, CNG, electric and exempted vehicles, subject to applicable rules. ⛔ Restrictions apply to: * Vehicles below BS-VI standards * Vehicles without a valid PUCC * Non-compliant interstate buses * Trucks not destined for Delhi (use peripheral expressways) * Tractors and jugaad vehicles, as applicable * Certain vehicles registered outside Delhi 📅 Check your vehicle’s eligibility before travelling and follow official traffic advisories. 📞 Traffic Helpline: 011-25844444 / 1095 #DTPUpdates #GRAP2026— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 29, 2026
Which Delhi Monitoring Stations Recorded High AQI?
As per the monitoring data recorded at 6 am on November 2, 2026, several areas of Delhi reported Very Poor and Severe air quality. Jahangirpuri recorded the highest AQI, while Shadipur and Anand Vihar were among the areas with comparatively lower readings.
Top 5 Highest Recorded AQI Hotspots (Most Polluted)
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Jahangirpuri: 417 (Severe) - Industrial activity.
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Punjabi Bagh: 397 (Very Poor) - Traffic congestion.
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Rohini: 396 (Very Poor) - Residential traffic.
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Alipur: 377 (Very Poor) - Highway traffic.
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Mundka: 376 (Very Poor) - Industrial activity.
Lowest Recorded AQI Areas
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Shadipur: 208 (Poor) - Commercial traffic.
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Anand Vihar: 247 (Poor) - Bus terminal.
GRAP Stage 2 be Implemented in Delhi NCR
As per the latest update GRAP Stage 2 has been implemented across Delhi NCR. But with rising AQI levels, the stage can be anticipated soon.
The Grap (Graded Response Action Plan) 2 is implemented when the AQI levels cross 300. In this numerous rules and regulations are enforced across the region.
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Focus Area
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Compulsory Activity
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Primary Goal
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Road Dust
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Carry out the mechanised cleaning and sprinkling of roads regularly.
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Control road dust.
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Construction
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Carry out dust prevention measures at construction sites.
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Prevent the spread of dust into the atmosphere.
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Traffic
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Raise the prices for parking to discourage private cars.
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Lessen private vehicles on the roads.
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Public Transport
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Boost the operation of CNG and electric bus and metro services wherever possible.
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Encourage the use of public transportation.
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Office Timing
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Stagger office hours of government offices and municipalities.
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Prevent traffic during peak hours.
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Diesel Generators
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Exercise strict controls on the usage of diesel generators, except where exemptions can be made.
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Lessen emissions during power generation.
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Waste Burning
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Maintain the ban on burning garbage and other wastes.
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Prevent smoke.
When Does Each GRAP Stage Apply?
The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has 4 stages.
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Stage I - Poor (AQI 201–300): Basic pollution control measures are introduced.
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Stage II - Very Poor (AQI 301-400): Additional restrictions come into place.
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Stage III - Severe (AQI 401-450): Stricter curbs are imposed.
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Stage IV - Severe+ (AQI above 450): The strictest measures are introduced to prevent further deterioration in air quality.
Also Read - 5 Big Changes From November 1, 2026: From Delhi Pollution Rules to New Banking Fees, List Of Things To Keep In Mind Ahead Of The New Month
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com