CG Police Fighter Constable Recruitment 2026: Apply for 375 Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details

CG Police Fighter Constable Recruitment 2026: Chhattisgarh Police (CG Police) has released the Sukma Police Fighter Constable Recruitment 2026 notification for 375 posts. Candidates who dream of a career in the police force can now apply through the offline mode. The application process starts on 02 November 2026 and will continue until 12 December 2026. Interested and eligible candidates should read the official notification carefully before filling out the form. This article gives you all the key details about the CG Police Fighter Constable Recruitment 2026, including important dates, number of vacancies, and how to apply.

Sukma Police Fighter Constable Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The Chhattisgarh Police Department has issued an official recruitment notification inviting offline applications for 375 Fighter Constable posts.