CG Police Fighter Constable Recruitment 2026: Apply for 375 Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details
CG Police Fighter Constable Recruitment 2026: Sukma Police, Chhattisgarh, has released the Fighter Constable Recruitment 2026 notification for 375 Bastar Fighter posts. Only Sukma district residents can apply offline between 2 November and 12 December 2026. Check this article for the official notification and other details.
Key Points
- CG Police Sukma Fighter Constable Recruitment 2026 announced for 375 posts.
- Applications open offline from 02 November 2026 to 12 December 2026.
- Only Sukma district residents can apply offline at designated offices.
CG Police Fighter Constable Recruitment 2026: Chhattisgarh Police (CG Police) has released the Sukma Police Fighter Constable Recruitment 2026 notification for 375 posts. Candidates who dream of a career in the police force can now apply through the offline mode. The application process starts on 02 November 2026 and will continue until 12 December 2026. Interested and eligible candidates should read the official notification carefully before filling out the form. This article gives you all the key details about the CG Police Fighter Constable Recruitment 2026, including important dates, number of vacancies, and how to apply.
Sukma Police Fighter Constable Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The Chhattisgarh Police Department has issued an official recruitment notification inviting offline applications for 375 Fighter Constable posts.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Body
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Chhattisgarh Police Department
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Post Name
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Fighter Constable
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Total Vacancies
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375
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Application Mode
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Offline
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Job Location
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Chhattisgarh
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Category
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State Government Jobs / Defense
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Official Website
CG Police Fighter Constable 2026 Notification PDF
Chhattisgarh Police has officially released the Fighter Constable Recruitment 2026 notification. This is good news for candidates who want to join the state police force. Chhattisgarh Police (CG Police) is recruiting for 375 Fighter Constable posts. The notification is available on the official website, cgpolice.gov.in. Unlike many recent recruitments, this one uses the offline mode, so candidates must fill in the application form by hand and send it to the address given in the notification. Candidates are advised to read the full notification carefully before applying. They should check the eligibility rules, required documents, and application format to avoid rejection. They should also send the form well before the last date.
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CG Police Fighter Constable Notification 2026
CG Police Fighter Constable Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
This recruitment is not open to all candidates in Chhattisgarh. It is a district-level drive for the Bastar Fighter unit. Candidates should check the points below before filling in the offline form.
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District: Only residents of Sukma district can apply.
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Residence proof: Candidates must be permanent local residents of Sukma and hold a valid local residence certificate.
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Unit: The posts are under the Chhattisgarh Police Special Executive Force (Bastar Fighter).
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Reservation: Of the 375 posts, ST has 315, UR 26, OBC 26 and SC 8.
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Educational qualification: The official notification does not specify a minimum educational qualification. One site lists 10th pass, but it also says the notification doesn't state it, so I'd leave it out.
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Age limit, pay scale and fee: The notification does not specify these either.
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Physical standards: These are part of the recruitment rules, and details are displayed on police office notice boards.
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Selection stages: Physical measurement standards, a physical efficiency test and a written examination.
How to Apply for Sukma Police Fighter Constable Recruitment 2026
This recruitment uses the offline mode, so there is no online form to fill in. Candidates have to submit a physical application in person. Follow the steps below.
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Read the official notification (press note) on cgpolice.gov.in or sukma.cgpolice.gov.in and check that you are eligible.
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Download the application form PDF from the notification link. Use the Sukma form, because some portals link the wrong district's PDF (Narayanpur has a separate notification for 383 posts).
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Fill in the form carefully with your correct details.
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Attach the documents the notification asks for, including your local residence certificate for Sukma district. The sources I found don't list the other documents, so confirm them in the notification.
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Submit the form in person at the Superintendent of Police Office, Sukma, or at a designated SDOP office in Sukma, Dornapal, Konta, Jagargunda or Maraiguda.
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Submit between 02 November and 12 December 2026, by 5:00 PM on the last day. Keep a copy of the form for your records.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com