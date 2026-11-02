India is shifting closer to ushering in the era of high-speed rail travel with the development of its maiden indigenous bullet train, the B28, which is slated to be launched in August 2027. Built by BEML at its Aditya Plant in Bengaluru, the train is being developed for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor. With a maximum testing speed of 280 kmph and an operational speed of 249 kmph, the B28 will revolutionise long-distance passenger travel in the country. Inside India’s First Bullet Train The eight-coach train will be approximately 202 metres long and accommodate around 557 passengers. Its key features include seven standard-class coaches with 3x2 seating and one executive-class coach with 2x2 seating. The train will also have four motor cars and four trailer cars. It can also be doubled with another eight-coach trainset to create a 16-coach configuration, increasing passenger capacity.

The design especially emphasises passenger comfort and convenience. The coaches will possess ergonomic seating, spacious legroom, LED lighting, overhead luggage racks, power outlets and wide windows. Bio-digester toilets will also be offered. A modern heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system, with two units in every coach, will retain comfortable temperature and humidity levels. Key Features and Technology of the Bullet Train The B28 will also offer a Wi-Fi-based infotainment system with preloaded entertainment content. LCD screens will showcase passenger information in English, Hindi and regional languages. Public announcement systems and emergency communication units will permit passengers to get relevant updates and contact train staff. Bharat's first bullet train is BEING BUILT! 🇮🇳🚅 📍BEML facility, Bengaluru, Karnataka https://t.co/LAgeuFD9y9 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 1, 2026

Another highlight feature of the bullet train is accessibility. The train will have level boarding, retractable footsteps, wheelchair-friendly doors, specialised seating and toilet facilities for Divyangjan passengers. Braille signage will also help visually impaired travellers. To ensure smoother and quieter journeys, the train integrates sound insulation, noise-damping coatings and specially curated aerodynamic components. Its streamlined body can lower air resistance, turbulence and pressure changes, especially while passing through tunnels. The train will function on a 25 kV AC traction system and showcase regenerative braking technology, which recovers energy during braking to bolster efficiency. The B28 embodies an integral milestone in India's railway modernisation bid, and its integration on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor will be a crucial step towards building a modern, indigenous high-speed rail network.