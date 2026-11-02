IMD Weather Today: The southern part of India was just settling down when a new cyclone, Murasu, began approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast, with a possible landfall expected soon. The nation is witnessing a striking weather contrast on Monday, November 2. The northern states are enjoying pleasant weather, with winter setting in and pink evening skies, while southern and eastern regions prepare for heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Murasu. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is set for a bright day, with temperatures ranging between 17°C and 29°C and no rainfall warning. Punjab and Haryana are also expected to remain largely dry, offering residents a welcome break from unpredictable weather. On the other hand, the Bay of Bengal is brewing trouble, with Cyclone Murasu expected to intensify before approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Meanwhile, winter is tightening its grip on Himalayan destinations, including Spiti, Ladakh and Kedarnath. IMD Rain Map Today For Live Updates Visit: IMD OFFICIALS IMD Weather Today: Cyclone Murasu Updates A super fresh weather threat is brewing over the Bay of Bengal. This time as Cyclone Murasu, it is gathering strength and heading towards Andhra Pradesh. The system intensified from a depression into a cyclonic storm on November 1 and is expected to strengthen further before reaching the coast. According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) November 1 bulletin, the cyclone is likely to make landfall along the south Andhra Pradesh coast, between Nellore and Narsapur, near Ongole. The expected landfall window stretches from midnight on November 2 to the early hours of November 3, putting coastal districts on high alert.

Cyclone Murasu: Expected Landfall and Wind Speed Landfall Timeline: November 2 midnight to November 3 early morning, with the expected window between 11:30 PM and 4 AM.

Landfall Location: South Andhra Pradesh coast, between Nellore and Narsapur, near Ongole.

Wind Speed: Sustained winds of 100–110 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 120 kmph.

Storm Intensity: The system is expected to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm before landfall.

Cyclone Movement: Murasu is moving northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coastline. Cyclone Murasu: Rainfall Alerts And Affected Regions The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall across Coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 2 and 3. Rayalaseema is also likely to experience very heavy rainfall during this period. Region / District Expected Weather Conditions Nellore and Prakasam Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall due to the approaching cyclone. Bapatla, Guntur and Krishna Heavy rainfall and strong winds may disrupt normal activities. Rayalaseema Very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Telangana Rainfall and thunderstorms are possible as the cyclone moves inland. Coastal Andhra Pradesh Extremely heavy rainfall expected on November 2 and 3, according to the IMD.

Cyclone Murasu, Safety Advisory: Authorities have deployed NDRF and SDRF teams across vulnerable coastal areas to manage rescue and emergency operations. Fishermen have been advised to avoid the Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal. For emergency assistance, residents can contact Andhra Pradesh's SEOC control room at 08645246600 or 8333905022. Cyclone Murasu Map Region-Wise Weather Forecast Today, November 2, 2026 Weather In Delhi-NCR: Delhi is expected to enjoy a sunny and pleasant Monday, with mainly clear skies throughout the day. According to the IMD, temperatures will range between 17°C and 29°C. Light northwesterly winds are likely, with no rainfall warning issued for the capital. Weather In Punjab: Punjab is likely to experience mainly dry weather, with clear skies and comfortable daytime temperatures. However, mornings and evenings may turn cooler as November progresses. The IMD has issued no weather warning for the state on November 2, indicating largely stable weather conditions.

Weather In Haryana: Haryana is expected to witness sunny skies and dry weather, with no significant rainfall activity forecast. Daytime conditions will remain pleasant, although temperatures may fall during the night and early morning. The IMD has issued no weather warning for Haryana, Chandigarh or Delhi. Weather In Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh: Winter is gradually tightening its grip on Spiti Valley, where nighttime temperatures are expected to fall below freezing. Partly cloudy skies are forecast, with temperatures ranging from approximately -1°C to 14°C on November 2. No specific weather warning has been issued for the region. Weather In Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir is likely to experience partly cloudy skies, with mostly dry conditions across several areas. However, isolated locations may receive brief spells of rain, while higher reaches could witness light snowfall. The Meteorological Centre Srinagar expects largely stable weather conditions until November 10.