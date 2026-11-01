Australia Expands Biometric Requirements For Visa Applicants In India, What Students Need To Know
Australia has expanded biometric requirements for visa applicants in India from October 26, 2026. Applicants may be asked to provide fingerprints and a facial image as part of the visa application process.
Indian students planning to study in Australia may need to complete an additional step while applying for a visa. The Australian government has expanded its biometric collection requirements for visa applicants in India from October 26, 2026.
Under the revised rules, applicants may be asked to provide biometric information, including fingerprints and a facial image. The requirement applies to new visa applications submitted on or after October 26.
The Australian government has said the change is part of its efforts to maintain a secure and reliable visa system. Biometric information helps verify the identity of applicants and protect them against identity misuse.
Who needs to provide biometrics?
The new requirement applies to fresh visa applications submitted from October 26. Applications submitted before this date will not be affected.
However, not every applicant will automatically need to provide biometric information. The Department of Home Affairs will inform applicants if they need to complete this additional step.
Students applying for Australian visas should check their email regularly after submitting their applications. The department will provide instructions on how to complete the biometric process.
How can applicants provide biometric information?
Depending on their individual circumstances, applicants may be asked to visit an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre (ABCC) in person.
There are 16 Australian Biometrics Collection Centres across India, managed by VFS Global.
Some applicants may also be eligible to provide their biometric information digitally through the Australian Immi App.
Applicants who have previously provided their biometrics at an ABCC and hold a valid passport may be eligible to use the app at no additional cost.
The department will inform applicants about the available options and provide instructions for completing the process.
Will the new rule affect visa processing?
The Australian government has said that the expanded biometric requirements are not expected to affect visa processing times, provided applicants complete the required formalities promptly.
Applicants should follow the instructions issued by the Department of Home Affairs and complete the process within the given timeframe.
The government has also clarified that biometric information will be collected, stored and managed according to Australian laws and applicable local regulations, with privacy and data protection safeguards in place.
For Indian students planning to pursue higher education in Australia, checking the biometric requirements after submitting a visa application will be an important part of the process.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.