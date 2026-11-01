Australia Expands Biometric Requirements For Visa Applicants In India, What Students Need To Know

Indian students planning to study in Australia may need to complete an additional step while applying for a visa. The Australian government has expanded its biometric collection requirements for visa applicants in India from October 26, 2026. Under the revised rules, applicants may be asked to provide biometric information, including fingerprints and a facial image. The requirement applies to new visa applications submitted on or after October 26. The Australian government has said the change is part of its efforts to maintain a secure and reliable visa system. Biometric information helps verify the identity of applicants and protect them against identity misuse. Who needs to provide biometrics? The new requirement applies to fresh visa applications submitted from October 26. Applications submitted before this date will not be affected.

However, not every applicant will automatically need to provide biometric information. The Department of Home Affairs will inform applicants if they need to complete this additional step. Students applying for Australian visas should check their email regularly after submitting their applications. The department will provide instructions on how to complete the biometric process. How can applicants provide biometric information? Depending on their individual circumstances, applicants may be asked to visit an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre (ABCC) in person. There are 16 Australian Biometrics Collection Centres across India, managed by VFS Global. Some applicants may also be eligible to provide their biometric information digitally through the Australian Immi App. Applicants who have previously provided their biometrics at an ABCC and hold a valid passport may be eligible to use the app at no additional cost.