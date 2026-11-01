NCERT To Release New Class 10 Textbooks By December 2026 For 2027 Session
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) plans to release new Class 10 textbooks by December 2026, giving students and teachers time to prepare for the revised curriculum ahead of the 2027-28 academic session.
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is planning to release new Class 10 textbooks by December 2026, around three months before the 2027 academic session begins. The early release will give students and teachers more time to prepare for the revised curriculum.
NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani said the syllabus for all Class 10 subjects will be sent to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) by November 15, 2026. The updated syllabus will also be available on the NCERT website.
New Class 10 Textbooks to Cover All Major Subjects
The revised textbooks will cover English, Hindi, Urdu, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Science, Social Science, Skill Education, Arts and Physical Education.
The language textbooks are expected to be available by November 20, while the remaining books are planned for release by December 2026.
The new textbooks are being prepared under the revised school curriculum. Students entering Class 10 in 2027 will use these books for the 2027-28 academic session.
How Will Students Benefit?
The early release of textbooks will allow students to understand the revised syllabus before the new academic session begins. Students currently studying in Class 9 will also get an opportunity to explore the Class 10 curriculum ahead of their board examination year.
Teachers will have more time to review the updated content and prepare lessons according to the revised syllabus.
NCERT also aims to make textbooks available at fixed prices through multiple platforms to reduce the chances of black marketing and the sale of pirated books.
Where Can Students Buy the New Books?
Once released, the textbooks will be available through the NCERT website, Amazon, Flipkart and Army Post Services for students in remote areas.
NCERT sold 70.9 million textbooks during the 2026-27 academic year, marking its highest-ever sales.
The revised textbooks are part of the ongoing changes in school education under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
ALSO READ| Maharashtra NEET PG Merit List 2026 Released: State CET Cell Issues List of Eligible Candidates for MD, MS Admissions
ALSO READ| IIM Bangalore Summer Placements 2026: 100% Batch Placed, 608 Students Land Top Internship Offers
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.