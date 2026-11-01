NCERT To Release New Class 10 Textbooks By December 2026 For 2027 Session

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is planning to release new Class 10 textbooks by December 2026, around three months before the 2027 academic session begins. The early release will give students and teachers more time to prepare for the revised curriculum.

NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani said the syllabus for all Class 10 subjects will be sent to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) by November 15, 2026. The updated syllabus will also be available on the NCERT website.

New Class 10 Textbooks to Cover All Major Subjects

The revised textbooks will cover English, Hindi, Urdu, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Science, Social Science, Skill Education, Arts and Physical Education.

The language textbooks are expected to be available by November 20, while the remaining books are planned for release by December 2026.