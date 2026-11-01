Maharashtra NEET PG Merit List 2026 Released: State CET Cell Issues List of Eligible Candidates for MD, MS Admissions
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the state merit list and list of eligible registered candidates for Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 admissions across MD, MS, and PG Diploma seats. Candidates can verify their State Merit Rank (SMR), category status, and qualifying credentials via the official portal at cetcell.mahacet.org / medical2026.mahacet.org. Following the resolution of candidate grievances, the finalized merit list and CAP Round 1 seat matrix establish the eligibility order for online choice filling, scheduled between November 2 and November 4, 2026.
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra, has officially released the provisional merit list of candidates qualifying for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) in terms of Maharashtra NEET PG 2026. The above-mentioned merit list is the official and comprehensive list on which the allocation of 50% State quota seats in government as well as municipal corporation medical colleges and 100% institutional seats in private unaided medical colleges in the state of Maharashtra in MD, MS and PG Diplomas will be done.
The official merit list includes various important parameters for the evaluation of candidates, the most important one being State Merit Rank (SMR) based on the relative merit of the candidates. Moreover, it also contains important test credentials of the candidates, such as NEET PG All India Rank (AIR), total score, Roll Number and authentic personal identifiers. Importantly, the merit list includes the verification status of the caste certificates submitted, category reservations, EWS claims, PwD and In-Service medical officer quota.
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 Counselling: CAP Round 1 Schedule
Below are the CAP Round 1 Schedule Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 Counselling:
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Event
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Official Date & Timeline
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Conducting Authority
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State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra
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Official Counselling Portals
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Provisional Merit List Release
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October 28–30, 2026
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Grievance / Objection Submission Window
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Concluded (October 30 – November 1, 2026)
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Final State Merit List & Seat Matrix Publication
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November 1–2, 2026
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Online Choice Filling (Preferences Entry)
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November 2 to November 4, 2026 (until 11:59 PM IST)
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CAP Round 1 Selection List (Seat Allotment)
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November 5, 2026
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Physical Reporting & Document Verification at Allotted College
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November 6 to November 10, 2026 (up to 5:30 PM)
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Key Details Included in the Merit List
Candidates downloading the merit document should go through the below-mentioned information to ensure its correctness before choice locking:
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State Merit Rank (SMR): The rank applicable for seat allocation in colleges.
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NEET PG 2026 Roll Number and Application Number
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Name of the Candidate (as appearing in NEET PG scorecard)
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NEET PG 2026 All India Rank (AIR) and Total Marks
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Category and Quota: (Open, OBC, SC, ST, VJ/DT-A, NT-B, NT-C, NT-D, EWS, PwD and In-Service quota)
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Eligibility Information as Specified: Eligibility information for NRI Quota and Minority Institution where applicable.
How to Download the Maharashtra NEET PG Merit List 2026
To download the MAharashtra NEET PG merit list 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Visit cetcell.mahacet.org and choose “Admission Portal for AY 2026-27” OR directly visit the website medical2026.mahacet.org.
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Go to “NEET PGM 2026” option from the portal home page menu.
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lick on the menu item that says “Provisional/Final State Merit List of NEET-PGM 2026” or “List of Eligible Candidates for MD/MS/Diploma.”
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Open the downloaded PDF file and then type (using the keyboard command Ctrl + F) your name or roll number or test application form number.
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Locate your State Merit Rank along with the categories you belong to.
Also Read: CLAT 2027 Registration Ends Today: Submit Online Applications at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.