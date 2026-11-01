Maharashtra NEET PG Merit List 2026 Released: State CET Cell Issues List of Eligible Candidates for MD, MS Admissions

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra, has officially released the provisional merit list of candidates qualifying for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) in terms of Maharashtra NEET PG 2026. The above-mentioned merit list is the official and comprehensive list on which the allocation of 50% State quota seats in government as well as municipal corporation medical colleges and 100% institutional seats in private unaided medical colleges in the state of Maharashtra in MD, MS and PG Diplomas will be done.

The official merit list includes various important parameters for the evaluation of candidates, the most important one being State Merit Rank (SMR) based on the relative merit of the candidates. Moreover, it also contains important test credentials of the candidates, such as NEET PG All India Rank (AIR), total score, Roll Number and authentic personal identifiers. Importantly, the merit list includes the verification status of the caste certificates submitted, category reservations, EWS claims, PwD and In-Service medical officer quota.