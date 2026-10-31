AICTE Introduces Four New Schemes for Technical Institutions in 2026-27, Check Details

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has introduced four institutional development schemes for the academic year 2026-27 to improve technical education infrastructure, promote innovation and strengthen research activities across India. The initiatives include IDEA Lab, Grant for Organising Conference (GOC), Modernisation and Removal of Obsolescence (MODROBS), and Margdarshan. AICTE Chairman Prof. Yogesh Singh launched the schemes on October 30, 2026, in the presence of Member Secretary Prof. Shyama Rath. The programmes will provide financial assistance and institutional support to eligible technical education institutions for upgrading facilities, encouraging practical learning and improving academic capabilities. AICTE 2026-27 Schemes: Check All Four Initiatives The four schemes address different requirements of technical institutions, ranging from laboratory modernisation and student innovation to research collaboration and academic mentoring.

Scheme Main objective IDEA Lab Promote hands-on learning, innovation and prototyping Grant for Organising Conference (GOC) Support national and international academic conferences MODROBS Modernise laboratories, workshops and computing facilities Margdarshan Strengthen institutions through academic mentoring IDEA Lab to Promote Practical Learning and Innovation The AICTE IDEA Lab scheme aims to encourage students to move beyond theoretical classroom learning and develop practical skills through experimentation. It follows the concept of 'learning by doing', allowing students to apply Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) concepts to real-world challenges.Through this initiative, students will get opportunities to experiment with new ideas, develop prototypes and explore innovative solutions to technical problems.The scheme also aims to encourage interactive teaching methods and create an environment where students can participate in practical projects and innovation-driven activities.

Grant for Organising Conference to Support Research Collaboration The Grant for Organising Conference (GOC) scheme will provide assistance to eligible institutions for organising national and international academic conferences.The initiative aims to create opportunities for researchers, faculty members, academicians and subject experts to exchange knowledge and discuss developments in their respective fields. These conferences can also help researchers present their findings, establish academic connections and discuss emerging areas of research. The programme will encourage discussions around subjects relevant to national development and the changing requirements of technical education. MODROBS Scheme to Upgrade Technical Infrastructure The Modernisation and Removal of Obsolescence (MODROBS) scheme focuses on improving the infrastructure available at technical education institutions.

Under this initiative, eligible institutions can seek financial assistance to upgrade outdated laboratories, workshops and computing facilities. The objective is to ensure that students and faculty members have access to facilities that support practical training, teaching and research. Modern laboratory infrastructure is particularly important as technical education increasingly incorporates emerging fields and industry-oriented skills. The scheme aims to help institutions improve their existing facilities and strengthen the quality of practical education. Margdarshan Scheme to Strengthen Institutional Performance The Margdarshan scheme will focus on improving the academic and institutional capabilities of technical education institutions through mentoring and guidance.Under the initiative, established institutions and experienced academic organisations will help other institutions improve their teaching practices, share resources and strengthen their academic systems.