DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS General Surgery Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis
DNB NEET PG admission for General Surgery Round 1 counselling is completed by the Medical Counselling Committee. Candidates can now estimate the Round 2 updates soon by the portal. To check seat possibilities and upgrade options during the later rounds, candidates can check the previous year opening and closing rank analysis shared below.
DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: The seat allotment for the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) post-graduate seat in General Surgery can be checked as per previous year trends. While the Round 1 admission is almost completed, candidates can estimate admissions in Round 2 to Round 3 in the NEET PG counselling process based on the rank analysis provided here. During last year, the admission during the second round ranged between 4609 to 15972 for different colleges in open category.
Since General Surgery is among the most popular surgical specializations practiced in prominent corporate hospitals, universities, and medical facilities, studying previous year patterns provides important insights. An examination of last year's statistics indicates that the cutoff ranks have observed a downward trend, often resulting in increased availability and relaxed cutoff ranks for students looking for a seat in numerous institutions.
Check| DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis
NBEMS General Surgery: Previous Year Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
As per the previous year Round 2 NEET PG counselling from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences for the NBEMS Diploma in General Surgery in the General category show a diverse range of ranks at various prestigious medical institutes.
The competitive hospitals such as Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital have their closing ranks at the competitive level (around 4,600), while renowned private and trust hospitals such as Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and K.E.M. Hospital, Pune show mid-level ranks. Meanwhile, regional medical colleges, railways hospitals, and specialized medical institutes also offer vast closing ranks (from 14,000 to 15,972 closing ranks)], giving an opportunity to candidates with less highly competitive ranks to get their seats filled.
|
Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, Delhi
|
4609
|
4609
|
Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi
|
4684
|
4684
|
Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bangalore, Karnataka
|
6779
|
6779
|
Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Delhi
|
7193
|
7193
|
Jagjivan Ram Railway Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
9506
|
9506
|
Kalpana Chawla Govt Medical College, Karnal, Haryana
|
9604
|
9604
|
Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
10243
|
10243
|
P.D. Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
9057
|
10502
|
St. Stephen's Hospital, Delhi
|
10578
|
10780
|
Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Central Railway Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
10881
|
10881
|
Bhagat Phool Singh Govt. Medical College for Women, Sonipat, Haryana
|
10992
|
10992
|
Southern Railway Head Quarter Hospital, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|
11515
|
11515
|
ESIC Model Hospital, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
|
11922
|
11922
|
Lisie Medical Institution, Kochi, Kerala
|
11961
|
11961
|
Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
11943
|
12128
|
Mumbai Port Trust Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
12277
|
12277
|
Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, Delhi
|
12327
|
12327
|
Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nuh, Haryana
|
12332
|
12332
|
Kovai Medical Centre, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
|
12485
|
12485
|
Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
10051
|
12880
|
K.E.M. Hospital, Pune, Maharashtra
|
9609
|
12961
|
Sadhu Vaswani Missions, Pune, Maharashtra
|
13200
|
13200
|
Government Medical College Osmanabad, Maharashtra
|
13471
|
13471
|
ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Desula, Alwar, Rajasthan
|
13491
|
13491
|
Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital, Bangalore, Karnataka
|
12429
|
13822
|
St. Martha's Hospital, Bengaluru, Karnataka
|
13831
|
13831
|
South Eastern Railways Central Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal
|
14245
|
14245
|
Sir Hurkisondas Nurrotumdas Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
12310
|
14350
|
Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
|
11990
|
14441
|
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Telangana
|
14447
|
14447
|
Dr. Radhakrishnan Govt. Medical College, Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh
|
14495
|
14495
|
Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
14796
|
14796
|
The Voluntary Health Services and Medical Centre, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|
15134
|
15134
|
Jehangir Hospital, Pune, Maharashtra
|
15210
|
15210
|
Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
15454
|
15454
|
Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
15511
|
15511
|
SBLS Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, Punjab
|
15629
|
15629
|
Autonomous State Medical College, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh
|
15648
|
15648
|
J.L.N. Main Hospital and Research Centre, Bhilai, Chhattisgarh
|
15676
|
15676
|
Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
15088
|
15972
NBEMS General Surgery: Previous Year Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
As per the Round 3 NEET PG counseling on the NBEMS Diploma in General Surgery (General Category) shows increasing closing ranks as the seats get further back in the rounds, giving candidates a lot more chances.
While some prestigious institutions start with high ranks such as Bangalore Baptist Hospital with an opening rank of 2,456 and Hindu Rao Hospital with rank at 6,055, there are other corporate, trust hospitals, or regional centers whose closing ranks go way beyond that.
Some of the popular medical institutions such as K.E.M. Hospital, St. Stephen's Hospital, and Indraprastha Apollo Hospital have been able to close their admission well above rank numbers of 13,400 to 14,018. Moreover, there are also institutions like Dr. Hedgewar Rugnalaya (with a closing rank of 19,761) and Tata Main Hospital (closing rank 20,088), which take it a step above the 20,000 rank mark, showing that this third round genuinely works to help those with mid and lower ranks get surgical surgery specialization.
|
Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Hebbal, Bengaluru, Karnataka
|
2456
|
11515
|
Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi
|
6055
|
6055
|
Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, New Delhi, Delhi
|
6506
|
6506
|
Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Centre, Pune, Maharashtra
|
6779
|
9311
|
Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana
|
9328
|
9328
|
P.D. Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
10135
|
10135
|
K.E.M. Hospital, Pune, Maharashtra
|
10195
|
13200
|
Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women, Khanpur Kalan, Haryana
|
11285
|
11285
|
St. Stephen's Hospital, Delhi
|
11614
|
13401
|
Apollo Hospital, Greams Road, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|
11927
|
11927
|
Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal, Haryana
|
12618
|
13922
|
Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, Delhi
|
13125
|
14018
|
Lisie Medical Institution, Kochi, Kerala
|
13208
|
13208
|
Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
13459
|
13459
|
Holy Family Hospital, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
13522
|
13522
|
Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
13880
|
13880
|
Gujarat Research and Medical Institute (Rajasthan Hospitals), Ahmedabad, Gujarat
|
14222
|
14222
|
Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
14350
|
14796
|
Dr. Hedgewar Rugnalaya, Aurangabad, Maharashtra
|
14441
|
19761
|
Kovai Medical Centre, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
|
14784
|
14784
|
Holy Family Hospital, Okhla, New Delhi, Delhi
|
14818
|
14818
|
ESIC Model Hospital, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
|
14918
|
14918
|
Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
|
14972
|
20088
|
Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, New Delhi, Delhi
|
15128
|
19116
|
Manipal Hospital (formerly AMRI Hospital), Bhubaneswar, Odisha
|
15454
|
15454
|
Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar, Haryana
|
15559
|
15559
|
Mumbai Port Trust Hospital, Wadala, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
15569
|
15569
|
ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Alwar, Rajasthan
|
15629
|
15629
|
Government Medical College, Dharashiv, Maharashtra
|
15907
|
15907
|
Dr. B. Nanavati Hospital, Vile Parle West, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
16133
|
17033
|
Sir H. N. Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
16339
|
16339
|
Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, Maharashtra
|
16376
|
16376
|
Sadhu Vaswani Mission, Pune, Maharashtra
|
16382
|
16382
|
Narayana Health City, Bengaluru, Karnataka
|
16473
|
16473
|
Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
16700
|
18477
|
Apollo Hospital, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
16721
|
19184
|
Khan Bahadur Bhabha Hospital, Kurla West, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
16843
|
16843
|
Government Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, Tamil Nadu
|
16855
|
16855
|
Central Hospital, North Western Railway, Jaipur, Rajasthan
|
16870
|
16870
|
Noble Hospital, Hadapsar, Pune, Maharashtra
|
16949
|
19453
NBEMS General Surgery: Rank Movement Analysis
The rank shift study shows a considerable change. The data indicates that Round 2 and Round 3 NBEMS surgery seats presented relaxation in ranks. The trend led low rank holders to get admissions throughout the counseling process.
The majority of leading institutions such as Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Tata Main Hospital, and Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College experienced high rank decrease from +3,000 to more than +5,600 ranks (where Tata Main Hospital reached a closing rank of 20,088). However, some premium institutions such as Jaslok Hospital (-2,092) and Holy Spirit Hospital (-1,274) changed bluntly and did not follow the downward rank trend for Round 3 by narrowing down the closing rank.
|
Institute
|
R2 Closing Rank
|
R3 Closing Rank
|
R2→R3 Movement
|
Trend
|
Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi
|
4,684
|
6,055
|
+1,371
|
Relaxation
|
Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bangalore
|
6,779
|
11,515
|
+4,736
|
Relaxation
|
P.D. Hinduja National Hospital, Mumbai
|
10,502
|
10,135
|
-367
|
Tighter
|
Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal
|
9,604
|
13,922
|
+4,318
|
Relaxation
|
Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Hospital, Mumbai
|
10,243
|
13,459
|
+3,216
|
Relaxation
|
St. Stephen's Hospital, Delhi
|
10,780
|
13,401
|
+2,621
|
Relaxation
|
Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women, Sonipat
|
10,992
|
11,285
|
+293
|
Relaxation
|
ESIC Model Hospital, Noida
|
11,922
|
14,918
|
+2,996
|
Relaxation
|
Lisie Medical Institution, Kochi
|
11,961
|
13,208
|
+1,247
|
Relaxation
|
Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai
|
12,128
|
13,522
|
+1,394
|
Relaxation
|
Mumbai Port Trust Hospital, Mumbai
|
12,277
|
15,569
|
+3,292
|
Relaxation
|
Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi
|
12,327
|
14,018
|
+1,691
|
Relaxation
|
Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nuh
|
12,332
|
15,559
|
+3,227
|
Relaxation
|
Kovai Medical Centre, Coimbatore
|
12,485
|
14,784
|
+2,299
|
Relaxation
|
Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai
|
12,880
|
14,796
|
+1,916
|
Relaxation
|
K.E.M. Hospital, Pune
|
12,961
|
13,200
|
+239
|
Relaxation
|
Sadhu Vaswani Mission, Pune
|
13,200
|
16,382
|
+3,182
|
Relaxation
|
ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Alwar
|
13,491
|
15,629
|
+2,138
|
Relaxation
|
Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur
|
14,441
|
20,088
|
+5,647
|
Relaxation
|
Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai
|
14,796
|
13,522
|
-1,274
|
Tighter
|
Jehangir Hospital, Pune
|
15,210
|
16,376
|
+1,166
|
Relaxation
|
Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai
|
15,972
|
13,880
|
-2,092
|
Tighter
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.