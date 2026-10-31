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DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS General Surgery Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 31, 2026, 18:35 IST

DNB NEET PG admission for General Surgery Round 1 counselling is completed by the Medical Counselling Committee. Candidates can now estimate the Round 2 updates soon by the portal. To check seat possibilities and upgrade options during the later rounds, candidates can check the previous year opening and closing rank analysis shared below.   

DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS General Surgery Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis
DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS General Surgery Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: The seat allotment for the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) post-graduate seat in General Surgery can be checked as per previous year trends. While the Round 1 admission is almost completed, candidates can estimate admissions in Round 2 to Round 3 in the NEET PG counselling process based on the rank analysis provided here. During last year, the admission during the second round ranged between 4609 to 15972 for different colleges in open category. 

Since General Surgery is among the most popular surgical specializations practiced in prominent corporate hospitals, universities, and medical facilities, studying previous year patterns provides important insights. An examination of last year's statistics indicates that the cutoff ranks have observed a downward trend, often resulting in increased availability and relaxed cutoff ranks for students looking for a seat in numerous institutions.

Check| DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

NBEMS General Surgery: Previous Year Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

As per the previous year Round 2 NEET PG counselling from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences for the NBEMS Diploma in General Surgery in the General category show a diverse range of ranks at various prestigious medical institutes.

The competitive hospitals such as Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital have their closing ranks at the competitive level (around 4,600), while renowned private and trust hospitals such as Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and K.E.M. Hospital, Pune show mid-level ranks. Meanwhile, regional medical colleges, railways hospitals, and specialized medical institutes also offer vast closing ranks (from 14,000 to 15,972 closing ranks)], giving an opportunity to candidates with less highly competitive ranks to get their seats filled.

Institute

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, Delhi

4609

4609

Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi

4684

4684

Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bangalore, Karnataka

6779

6779

Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Delhi

7193

7193

Jagjivan Ram Railway Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra

9506

9506

Kalpana Chawla Govt Medical College, Karnal, Haryana

9604

9604

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra

10243

10243

P.D. Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra

9057

10502

St. Stephen's Hospital, Delhi

10578

10780

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Central Railway Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra

10881

10881

Bhagat Phool Singh Govt. Medical College for Women, Sonipat, Haryana

10992

10992

Southern Railway Head Quarter Hospital, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

11515

11515

ESIC Model Hospital, Noida, Uttar Pradesh

11922

11922

Lisie Medical Institution, Kochi, Kerala

11961

11961

Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra

11943

12128

Mumbai Port Trust Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra

12277

12277

Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, Delhi

12327

12327

Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nuh, Haryana

12332

12332

Kovai Medical Centre, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

12485

12485

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute, Mumbai, Maharashtra

10051

12880

K.E.M. Hospital, Pune, Maharashtra

9609

12961

Sadhu Vaswani Missions, Pune, Maharashtra

13200

13200

Government Medical College Osmanabad, Maharashtra

13471

13471

ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Desula, Alwar, Rajasthan

13491

13491

Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital, Bangalore, Karnataka

12429

13822

St. Martha's Hospital, Bengaluru, Karnataka

13831

13831

South Eastern Railways Central Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal

14245

14245

Sir Hurkisondas Nurrotumdas Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra

12310

14350

Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

11990

14441

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Telangana

14447

14447

Dr. Radhakrishnan Govt. Medical College, Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh

14495

14495

Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra

14796

14796

The Voluntary Health Services and Medical Centre, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

15134

15134

Jehangir Hospital, Pune, Maharashtra

15210

15210

Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra

15454

15454

Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra

15511

15511

SBLS Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, Punjab

15629

15629

Autonomous State Medical College, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

15648

15648

J.L.N. Main Hospital and Research Centre, Bhilai, Chhattisgarh

15676

15676

Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra

15088

15972

NBEMS General Surgery: Previous Year Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks 

As per the Round 3 NEET PG counseling on the NBEMS Diploma in General Surgery (General Category) shows increasing closing ranks as the seats get further back in the rounds, giving candidates a lot more chances. 

While some prestigious institutions start with high ranks such as Bangalore Baptist Hospital with an opening rank of 2,456 and Hindu Rao Hospital with rank at 6,055, there are other corporate, trust hospitals, or regional centers whose closing ranks go way beyond that. 

Some of the popular medical institutions such as K.E.M. Hospital, St. Stephen's Hospital, and Indraprastha Apollo Hospital have been able to close their admission well above rank numbers of 13,400 to 14,018. Moreover, there are also institutions like Dr. Hedgewar Rugnalaya (with a closing rank of 19,761) and Tata Main Hospital (closing rank 20,088), which take it a step above the 20,000 rank mark, showing that this third round genuinely works to help those with mid and lower ranks get surgical surgery specialization.

Institute

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Hebbal, Bengaluru, Karnataka

2456

11515

Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi

6055

6055

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, New Delhi, Delhi

6506

6506

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Centre, Pune, Maharashtra

6779

9311

Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana

9328

9328

P.D. Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra

10135

10135

K.E.M. Hospital, Pune, Maharashtra

10195

13200

Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women, Khanpur Kalan, Haryana

11285

11285

St. Stephen's Hospital, Delhi

11614

13401

Apollo Hospital, Greams Road, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

11927

11927

Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal, Haryana

12618

13922

Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, Delhi

13125

14018

Lisie Medical Institution, Kochi, Kerala

13208

13208

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra

13459

13459

Holy Family Hospital, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra

13522

13522

Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra

13880

13880

Gujarat Research and Medical Institute (Rajasthan Hospitals), Ahmedabad, Gujarat

14222

14222

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute, Mumbai, Maharashtra

14350

14796

Dr. Hedgewar Rugnalaya, Aurangabad, Maharashtra

14441

19761

Kovai Medical Centre, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

14784

14784

Holy Family Hospital, Okhla, New Delhi, Delhi

14818

14818

ESIC Model Hospital, Noida, Uttar Pradesh

14918

14918

Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

14972

20088

Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, New Delhi, Delhi

15128

19116

Manipal Hospital (formerly AMRI Hospital), Bhubaneswar, Odisha

15454

15454

Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar, Haryana

15559

15559

Mumbai Port Trust Hospital, Wadala, Mumbai, Maharashtra

15569

15569

ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Alwar, Rajasthan

15629

15629

Government Medical College, Dharashiv, Maharashtra

15907

15907

Dr. B. Nanavati Hospital, Vile Parle West, Mumbai, Maharashtra

16133

17033

Sir H. N. Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra

16339

16339

Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, Maharashtra

16376

16376

Sadhu Vaswani Mission, Pune, Maharashtra

16382

16382

Narayana Health City, Bengaluru, Karnataka

16473

16473

Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra

16700

18477

Apollo Hospital, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

16721

19184

Khan Bahadur Bhabha Hospital, Kurla West, Mumbai, Maharashtra

16843

16843

Government Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, Tamil Nadu

16855

16855

Central Hospital, North Western Railway, Jaipur, Rajasthan

16870

16870

Noble Hospital, Hadapsar, Pune, Maharashtra

16949

19453

NBEMS General Surgery: Rank Movement Analysis 

The rank shift study shows a considerable change. The data indicates that Round 2 and Round 3 NBEMS surgery seats presented relaxation in ranks. The trend led low rank holders to get admissions throughout the counseling process. 

The majority of leading institutions such as Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Tata Main Hospital, and Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College experienced high rank decrease from +3,000 to more than +5,600 ranks (where Tata Main Hospital reached a closing rank of 20,088). However, some premium institutions such as Jaslok Hospital (-2,092) and Holy Spirit Hospital (-1,274) changed bluntly and did not follow the downward rank trend for Round 3 by narrowing down the closing rank. 

Institute

R2 Closing Rank

R3 Closing Rank

R2→R3 Movement

Trend

Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi

4,684

6,055

+1,371

Relaxation

Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bangalore

6,779

11,515

+4,736

Relaxation

P.D. Hinduja National Hospital, Mumbai

10,502

10,135

-367

Tighter

Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal

9,604

13,922

+4,318

Relaxation

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Hospital, Mumbai

10,243

13,459

+3,216

Relaxation

St. Stephen's Hospital, Delhi

10,780

13,401

+2,621

Relaxation

Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women, Sonipat

10,992

11,285

+293

Relaxation

ESIC Model Hospital, Noida

11,922

14,918

+2,996

Relaxation

Lisie Medical Institution, Kochi

11,961

13,208

+1,247

Relaxation

Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai

12,128

13,522

+1,394

Relaxation

Mumbai Port Trust Hospital, Mumbai

12,277

15,569

+3,292

Relaxation

Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi

12,327

14,018

+1,691

Relaxation

Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nuh

12,332

15,559

+3,227

Relaxation

Kovai Medical Centre, Coimbatore

12,485

14,784

+2,299

Relaxation

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai

12,880

14,796

+1,916

Relaxation

K.E.M. Hospital, Pune

12,961

13,200

+239

Relaxation

Sadhu Vaswani Mission, Pune

13,200

16,382

+3,182

Relaxation

ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Alwar

13,491

15,629

+2,138

Relaxation

Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur

14,441

20,088

+5,647

Relaxation

Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai

14,796

13,522

-1,274

Tighter

Jehangir Hospital, Pune

15,210

16,376

+1,166

Relaxation

Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai

15,972

13,880

-2,092

Tighter

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 31, 2026, 18:35 IST
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