DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS General Surgery Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: The seat allotment for the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) post-graduate seat in General Surgery can be checked as per previous year trends. While the Round 1 admission is almost completed, candidates can estimate admissions in Round 2 to Round 3 in the NEET PG counselling process based on the rank analysis provided here. During last year, the admission during the second round ranged between 4609 to 15972 for different colleges in open category. Since General Surgery is among the most popular surgical specializations practiced in prominent corporate hospitals, universities, and medical facilities, studying previous year patterns provides important insights. An examination of last year's statistics indicates that the cutoff ranks have observed a downward trend, often resulting in increased availability and relaxed cutoff ranks for students looking for a seat in numerous institutions.

Check| DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis NBEMS General Surgery: Previous Year Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks As per the previous year Round 2 NEET PG counselling from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences for the NBEMS Diploma in General Surgery in the General category show a diverse range of ranks at various prestigious medical institutes. The competitive hospitals such as Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital have their closing ranks at the competitive level (around 4,600), while renowned private and trust hospitals such as Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and K.E.M. Hospital, Pune show mid-level ranks. Meanwhile, regional medical colleges, railways hospitals, and specialized medical institutes also offer vast closing ranks (from 14,000 to 15,972 closing ranks)], giving an opportunity to candidates with less highly competitive ranks to get their seats filled.

Institute Opening Rank Closing Rank Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, Delhi 4609 4609 Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi 4684 4684 Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bangalore, Karnataka 6779 6779 Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Delhi 7193 7193 Jagjivan Ram Railway Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra 9506 9506 Kalpana Chawla Govt Medical College, Karnal, Haryana 9604 9604 Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra 10243 10243 P.D. Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra 9057 10502 St. Stephen's Hospital, Delhi 10578 10780 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Central Railway Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra 10881 10881 Bhagat Phool Singh Govt. Medical College for Women, Sonipat, Haryana 10992 10992 Southern Railway Head Quarter Hospital, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 11515 11515 ESIC Model Hospital, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 11922 11922 Lisie Medical Institution, Kochi, Kerala 11961 11961 Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra 11943 12128 Mumbai Port Trust Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra 12277 12277 Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, Delhi 12327 12327 Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nuh, Haryana 12332 12332 Kovai Medical Centre, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 12485 12485 Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute, Mumbai, Maharashtra 10051 12880 K.E.M. Hospital, Pune, Maharashtra 9609 12961 Sadhu Vaswani Missions, Pune, Maharashtra 13200 13200 Government Medical College Osmanabad, Maharashtra 13471 13471 ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Desula, Alwar, Rajasthan 13491 13491 Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital, Bangalore, Karnataka 12429 13822 St. Martha's Hospital, Bengaluru, Karnataka 13831 13831 South Eastern Railways Central Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal 14245 14245 Sir Hurkisondas Nurrotumdas Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra 12310 14350 Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand 11990 14441 Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Telangana 14447 14447 Dr. Radhakrishnan Govt. Medical College, Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh 14495 14495 Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra 14796 14796 The Voluntary Health Services and Medical Centre, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 15134 15134 Jehangir Hospital, Pune, Maharashtra 15210 15210 Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra 15454 15454 Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra 15511 15511 SBLS Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, Punjab 15629 15629 Autonomous State Medical College, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh 15648 15648 J.L.N. Main Hospital and Research Centre, Bhilai, Chhattisgarh 15676 15676 Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra 15088 15972

NBEMS General Surgery: Previous Year Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks As per the Round 3 NEET PG counseling on the NBEMS Diploma in General Surgery (General Category) shows increasing closing ranks as the seats get further back in the rounds, giving candidates a lot more chances. While some prestigious institutions start with high ranks such as Bangalore Baptist Hospital with an opening rank of 2,456 and Hindu Rao Hospital with rank at 6,055, there are other corporate, trust hospitals, or regional centers whose closing ranks go way beyond that. Some of the popular medical institutions such as K.E.M. Hospital, St. Stephen's Hospital, and Indraprastha Apollo Hospital have been able to close their admission well above rank numbers of 13,400 to 14,018. Moreover, there are also institutions like Dr. Hedgewar Rugnalaya (with a closing rank of 19,761) and Tata Main Hospital (closing rank 20,088), which take it a step above the 20,000 rank mark, showing that this third round genuinely works to help those with mid and lower ranks get surgical surgery specialization.

Institute Opening Rank Closing Rank Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Hebbal, Bengaluru, Karnataka 2456 11515 Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi 6055 6055 Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, New Delhi, Delhi 6506 6506 Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Centre, Pune, Maharashtra 6779 9311 Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 9328 9328 P.D. Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra 10135 10135 K.E.M. Hospital, Pune, Maharashtra 10195 13200 Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women, Khanpur Kalan, Haryana 11285 11285 St. Stephen's Hospital, Delhi 11614 13401 Apollo Hospital, Greams Road, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 11927 11927 Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal, Haryana 12618 13922 Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, Delhi 13125 14018 Lisie Medical Institution, Kochi, Kerala 13208 13208 Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra 13459 13459 Holy Family Hospital, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 13522 13522 Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra 13880 13880 Gujarat Research and Medical Institute (Rajasthan Hospitals), Ahmedabad, Gujarat 14222 14222 Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute, Mumbai, Maharashtra 14350 14796 Dr. Hedgewar Rugnalaya, Aurangabad, Maharashtra 14441 19761 Kovai Medical Centre, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 14784 14784 Holy Family Hospital, Okhla, New Delhi, Delhi 14818 14818 ESIC Model Hospital, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 14918 14918 Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand 14972 20088 Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, New Delhi, Delhi 15128 19116 Manipal Hospital (formerly AMRI Hospital), Bhubaneswar, Odisha 15454 15454 Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar, Haryana 15559 15559 Mumbai Port Trust Hospital, Wadala, Mumbai, Maharashtra 15569 15569 ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Alwar, Rajasthan 15629 15629 Government Medical College, Dharashiv, Maharashtra 15907 15907 Dr. B. Nanavati Hospital, Vile Parle West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 16133 17033 Sir H. N. Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra 16339 16339 Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, Maharashtra 16376 16376 Sadhu Vaswani Mission, Pune, Maharashtra 16382 16382 Narayana Health City, Bengaluru, Karnataka 16473 16473 Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra 16700 18477 Apollo Hospital, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra 16721 19184 Khan Bahadur Bhabha Hospital, Kurla West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 16843 16843 Government Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, Tamil Nadu 16855 16855 Central Hospital, North Western Railway, Jaipur, Rajasthan 16870 16870 Noble Hospital, Hadapsar, Pune, Maharashtra 16949 19453