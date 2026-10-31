IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2028: Top Recruiters, New Fashion Cohort & Hiring Trends Revealed

IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2028: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has successfully completed the placement drive for the two-year Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Batch 2026–28. This drive took place in a seamless fashion in terms of an operationally hybrid mode involving physical placements as well as virtual recruiting sessions. There was high participation and engagement of various premier corporate firms, ranging from legacy conglomerates, traditional industry sectors, high growth consumer sectors, and future-oriented technology companies.

Through three systematically organized placement clusters, companies offered more than 230 positions as internships. There was significant hiring activity across all cohorts, where Cluster 1 had more than 85 positions for investment banking, financial advisory, and management consulting, while Cluster 2 had more than 75 positions in FMCG, retailing, and corporate conglomerates. In addition, Cluster 3 had more than 70 positions in technology, analytics, and enterprise systems. One of the significant structural milestones achieved during this placement cycle is that there has been a deliberate diversification of hiring cohorts based on the curriculum relevance towards emerging market dynamics and macroeconomic priorities.