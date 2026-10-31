IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2028: Top Recruiters, New Fashion Cohort & Hiring Trends Revealed
The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) has successfully concluded its summer placement process for the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2028. Conducted across three hybrid clusters, the drive saw marquee domestic and international recruiters roll out over 230 internship offers. The 2026–28 placement cycle was marked by significant portfolio diversification, highlighted by the debut of dedicated Fashion and Real Estate cohorts, an expanding Artificial Intelligence (AI) cohort, and robust hiring across management consulting, investment banking, and FMCG conglomerates.
IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2028: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has successfully completed the placement drive for the two-year Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Batch 2026–28. This drive took place in a seamless fashion in terms of an operationally hybrid mode involving physical placements as well as virtual recruiting sessions. There was high participation and engagement of various premier corporate firms, ranging from legacy conglomerates, traditional industry sectors, high growth consumer sectors, and future-oriented technology companies.
Through three systematically organized placement clusters, companies offered more than 230 positions as internships. There was significant hiring activity across all cohorts, where Cluster 1 had more than 85 positions for investment banking, financial advisory, and management consulting, while Cluster 2 had more than 75 positions in FMCG, retailing, and corporate conglomerates. In addition, Cluster 3 had more than 70 positions in technology, analytics, and enterprise systems. One of the significant structural milestones achieved during this placement cycle is that there has been a deliberate diversification of hiring cohorts based on the curriculum relevance towards emerging market dynamics and macroeconomic priorities.
IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2028: Cluster-Wise Breakdown
Below are the cluster wise list related to the IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2028:
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Cluster Stage
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Key Cohorts & Industry Sectors
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Total Roles Offered
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Prominent Recruiters
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Cluster 1
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Management Consulting, Investment Banking, Private Equity, Cards & Financial Advisory
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85+ Roles
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BCG, McKinsey, Bain & Company, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, BofA
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Cluster 2
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Conglomerates, Consumer Goods, Fashion, Real Estate, Retail B2B/E-Commerce, Pharma
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75+ Roles
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TAS, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, Myntra, Raymond, Eden Landmarks, Experion, Mondelez
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Cluster 3
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Artificial Intelligence, Banking & Insurance, Core Infrastructure, Analytics & IT Consulting
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70+ Roles
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TCS, Suchama AI, CRMIT Solutions, DCirrus Cloud, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, NaBFID
IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2028: Key Hiring Highlights & Sectoral Trends
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Introduction of Fashion & Real Estate Cohorts: As a deliberate shift towards diversifying the recruitment profile in Cluster 2, IIM Ahmedabad brought in dedicated batches of Fashion and Real Estate. Fashion batch was headed by heritage garment brand Raymond, whereas Eden Landmarks and Experion Developers recruited in the real estate sector.
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Introduction of Dedicated AI Batch: Early-stage and high growth start-ups in enterprise AI sector including Suchama AI, CRMIT Solutions and DCirrus Cloud hired management talent in Cluster 3 for product strategy and expansion in the AI sector.
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Consulting & Financial Leadership: Cluster 1 continued to dominate the sphere of corporate finance and strategy. Top consulting firms (Accenture Strategy, Alvarez & Marsal, Kearney, Strategy& and Oliver Wyman) and top investment banks made offers. The cluster also witnessed coveted summer internship offers in Singapore and Hong Kong.
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Conglomerate & FMCG Prevalence: Major conglomerates such as Tata Administrative Services (TAS), Aditya Birla Group, Mahindra Group, Godrej, Essar and Vedanta competed along with FMCG players such as Mondelez, Reckitt, Mars and Kwality Wall's.
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Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.