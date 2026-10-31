UGC Asks Colleges, Universities to Observe BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week from November 1
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked colleges and universities across India to observe BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week 2026 from November 1 to 7. The week will focus on seven themes, including energy conservation, water management and waste reduction, with activities planned under Mission LiFE.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked colleges and universities across India to organise activities promoting sustainable living during BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week 2026, scheduled from November 1 to 7.
The initiative will be conducted under Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) as part of India’s BRICS Chairship in 2026. It aims to encourage students, teachers and staff members to adopt environmentally responsible habits.
In a communication dated October 30, the UGC encouraged higher education institutions to conduct awareness programmes, campus activities and community initiatives throughout the week.
Seven Themes For The Week
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has shared a day-wise activity plan for participating institutions. Each day will focus on a different aspect of sustainable living.
|
Date
|
Theme
|
November 1
|
Adopt healthy lifestyles
|
November 2
|
Save energy
|
November 3
|
Save water
|
November 4
|
Adopt sustainable food systems
|
November 5
|
Say no to single-use plastics
|
November 6
|
Reduce e-waste
|
November 7
|
Reduce waste
Colleges can organise activities such as yoga sessions, tree plantation drives, energy conservation campaigns, water-saving initiatives and waste collection programmes.
The UGC has also encouraged institutions to involve their departments, constituent units and field centres in the initiative.
How Colleges Can Participate
Universities and colleges have been asked to encourage student participation through green clubs, eco-clubs, the National Service Scheme (NSS) and the National Cadet Corps (NCC).
Institutions can also display Mission LiFE and BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week publicity material on their campuses, including digital display boards.
Each participating institution must nominate a nodal officer to register on the Meri LiFE portal and upload details of the activities conducted.
Colleges and universities are also encouraged to share photographs, videos and updates about their programmes on their websites and social media platforms using the hashtags #MissionLiFE, #Proplanetpeople and #BRICSforLiFE.
Activity report deadline
After the week-long programme concludes, participating institutions must submit a brief report covering their activities and best practices on the Meri LiFE portal. The deadline for submitting the report is November 12, 2026.
The initiative is intended to encourage students and other members of the academic community to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives.
ALSO READ| BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2027 Released for Class 10, 12; Download from November 1
ALSO READ| IIT Guwahati, Tata Electronics to Launch Semiconductor Courses and Practical Training for Students
ALSO READ| Karnataka Adds LKG, UKG Classes to 581 Government Schools, Sets Admission Rules for 2026-27
ALSO READ| CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Time Table PDF Soon at cbse.gov.in; Check Expected Date, Previous Trend and Latest Updates here
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.