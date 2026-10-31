UGC Asks Colleges, Universities to Observe BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week from November 1

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked colleges and universities across India to organise activities promoting sustainable living during BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week 2026, scheduled from November 1 to 7.

The initiative will be conducted under Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) as part of India’s BRICS Chairship in 2026. It aims to encourage students, teachers and staff members to adopt environmentally responsible habits.

In a communication dated October 30, the UGC encouraged higher education institutions to conduct awareness programmes, campus activities and community initiatives throughout the week.

Seven Themes For The Week

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has shared a day-wise activity plan for participating institutions. Each day will focus on a different aspect of sustainable living.