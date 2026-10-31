SRMJEEE 2027 Registration Open: Check Phase 1, 2 Exam Dates and Application Fee

The SRMJEEE 2027 registration process has started for candidates seeking admission to BTech programmes at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST). The institute released the application form on October 30, 2026, and opened registrations for both examination phases. Interested candidates can complete the registration and application process through the official SRM admission portal.As per the announced schedule, SRMJEEE 2027 Phase 1 will be conducted on April 17 and 18, while Phase 2 is scheduled for June 19 and 20, 2027.

Candidates can submit their application forms by April 2 for Phase 1 and June 4 for Phase 2.Another important change is that SRMJEEE 2027 will be conducted in two phases instead of three, as followed in previous years. Candidates must pay an application fee of INR 1,400 through online payment methods to complete the registration process.