SRMJEEE 2027 Registration Open: Check Phase 1, 2 Exam Dates and Application Fee
SRMJEEE 2027 registration has started. Candidates can Check phase-wise application deadlines, exam dates, eligibility criteria, fees and steps to apply online in the article listed below.
The SRMJEEE 2027 registration process has started for candidates seeking admission to BTech programmes at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST). The institute released the application form on October 30, 2026, and opened registrations for both examination phases. Interested candidates can complete the registration and application process through the official SRM admission portal.As per the announced schedule, SRMJEEE 2027 Phase 1 will be conducted on April 17 and 18, while Phase 2 is scheduled for June 19 and 20, 2027.
Candidates can submit their application forms by April 2 for Phase 1 and June 4 for Phase 2.Another important change is that SRMJEEE 2027 will be conducted in two phases instead of three, as followed in previous years. Candidates must pay an application fee of INR 1,400 through online payment methods to complete the registration process.
SRMJEEE 2027 Registration Dates
SRM Institute of Science and Technology has announced the registration and examination schedule for SRMJEEE 2027. Candidates can check the important dates for both phases below.
|Events
|Dates
|SRMJEEE 2027 notification
|October 30, 2026
|SRMJEEE 2027 registration begins
|October 30, 2026
|Phase 1 application deadline
|April 2, 2027
|Phase 1 examination date
|April 17–18, 2027
|Phase 2 application deadline
|June 4, 2027
|Phase 2 examination date
|June 19–20, 2027
SRMJEEE 2027 Application Form: Important Details
Candidates should check the following details before proceeding with the SRMJEEE 2027 application process.
|Particulars
|Details
|Examination name
|SRMJEEE 2027
|Conducting authority
|SRM Institute of Science and Technology
|Registration mode
|Online
|Official website
|srmist.edu.in
|Application fee
|INR 1,400
|Payment methods
|Credit card, debit card, net banking and UPI
|Required documents
|Class 10 marksheet, scanned photograph and signature
|Number of examination phases
|Two
SRMJEEE 2027 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must fulfil the prescribed eligibility conditions to apply for SRMJEEE 2027. The basic eligibility requirements mentioned for the examination are:
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Age limit: Candidates must be at least 16 years and 6 months old as of July 31 in the year of passing Class 12.
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Educational qualification: Applicants must have passed or be appearing in the Class 12 examination.
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Minimum marks: Candidates must secure at least 60% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Biology (PCM/PCB), as applicable.
Candidates should check the official admission guidelines for programme-specific eligibility requirements before submitting their applications.
How to Apply for SRMJEEE 2027?
The SRMJEEE 2027 application form is available online. Candidates can follow the steps below to complete their registration:
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Visit the official SRM admission portal.
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Click on the SRMJEEE 2027 registration link.
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Enter the required personal and contact details to register.
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Log in to the admission portal and proceed to fill out the application form.
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Enter the required academic and personal information.
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Upload the scanned passport-size photograph and signature.
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Pay the application fee of INR 1,400 through the available online payment options.
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Review all the details and submit the application form.
Direct Link: SRMJEEE 2027 Application Form
Important Instructions for SRMJEEE 2027 Applicants
- Candidates should carefully enter their personal information while filling out the SRMJEEE 2027 application form. Details such as name and date of birth must match the information mentioned on their valid photo identity documents, including Aadhaar or PAN.
- Applicants must also upload their photograph and signature in the prescribed format. Before final submission, candidates should verify all the information entered in the application form, as changes may not be permitted after submission.
- Candidates are advised to complete their applications before the respective deadlines and regularly check the official SRMIST website for further admission-related announcements.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.