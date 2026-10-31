UP Special TET Admit Card 2026 Released at upessc.up.gov.in: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket PDF

UP Special TET Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the UP Special TET Admit Card 2026 on October 31, 2026. Candidates who applied for the exam can now download their hall ticket from the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. The examination held on November 3, 2026 across Six Divisional Headquarters in Uttar Pradesh. The admit card is an important document, and candidates cannot appear in the exam without it. It contains details such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, shift timing, and exam centre address. In this article, we share the direct link to download the UP Special TET admit card 2026 PDF, the step-by-step process to download it, and important instructions for exam day.

UP Special TET Admit Card 2026 Out

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the admit card for the UP Special TET 2026 on October 31, 2026, on its official website. The exam is scheduled for November 3, 2026, so candidates now have only a few days left to prepare. The hall ticket is available online, and the commission will not send it by post. The exam will be held offline in OMR mode and will run for 2 hours 30 minutes. The exam has no negative marking, so candidates can attempt all questions without losing marks for wrong answers. Candidates should download the admit card as early as possible to avoid last-minute server problems.