UP Special TET Admit Card 2026 Released at upessc.up.gov.in: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket PDF
UP Special TET Admit Card 2026: UPESSC has released the UP Special TET Admit Card 2026 on October 31, 2026. Candidates who applied for the in-service teacher recruitment can now check and download their hall ticket PDF at upessc.up.gov.in. Check this article for the direct link and other exam details.
Key Points
- UP Special TET 2026 admit card released by UPESSC on October 31, 2026.
- The UP Special TET 2026 exam is on November 3, 2026, in offline OMR mode.
- Candidates can download the admit card from upessc.up.gov.in using login details.
UP Special TET Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the UP Special TET Admit Card 2026 on October 31, 2026. Candidates who applied for the exam can now download their hall ticket from the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. The examination held on November 3, 2026 across Six Divisional Headquarters in Uttar Pradesh. The admit card is an important document, and candidates cannot appear in the exam without it. It contains details such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, shift timing, and exam centre address. In this article, we share the direct link to download the UP Special TET admit card 2026 PDF, the step-by-step process to download it, and important instructions for exam day.
UP Special TET Admit Card 2026 Out
The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the admit card for the UP Special TET 2026 on October 31, 2026, on its official website. The exam is scheduled for November 3, 2026, so candidates now have only a few days left to prepare. The hall ticket is available online, and the commission will not send it by post. The exam will be held offline in OMR mode and will run for 2 hours 30 minutes. The exam has no negative marking, so candidates can attempt all questions without losing marks for wrong answers. Candidates should download the admit card as early as possible to avoid last-minute server problems.
UPESSC Special TET Admit Card 2026 Highlights
The UP Special TET 2026 admit card is now available for download. Before you open the link, check the key details of the exam in the table below. It covers the conducting body, exam date, exam mode, and official website.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC)
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Exam Name
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UP Special TET 2026
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Admit Card Status
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Released
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Exam Date
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November 3, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Offline (OMR-based)
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Exam Duration
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2 hours 30 minutes
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Negative Marking
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No
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Login Details Required
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Application number and login credentials (check the portal)
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Official Website
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upessc.up.gov.in
UP Special TET Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The UP Special TET admit card 2026 is now available online on the official UPESSC website. Candidates can now download their hall ticket from the direct link given below by logging in with their credentials to get the admit card PDF.
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UP Special TET Admit Card 2026
How to Download UP Special TET Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to download the UP Special TET Admit Card 2026. Keep your application number and login details ready before you start.
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Visit the official UPESSC website at upessc.up.gov.in.
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On the homepage, click the "UP Special TET 2026 Admit Card" link.
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Enter your application number and the other login details asked (such as OTP, password, or date of birth).
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Click Submit. Your admit card will appear on the screen.
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Check all the details carefully, including your name, roll number, exam date, shift timing, and exam centre address.
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Download the PDF and take a clear printout for the exam day.
Details Mentioned on UP Special TET Admit Card 2026
The UP Special TET admit card carries important information about your exam. Candidates must check every detail carefully after downloading it. If any information is wrong or missing, report it to UPESSC immediately.
The following details are printed on the hall ticket:
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Candidate's name
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Roll number and application number
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Date of birth
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Exam name and exam date
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Shift and reporting time
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Exam centre name and address
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Candidate's photograph and signature
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Important instructions for the exam day
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com