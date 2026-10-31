Shri Swami Shashwat Acharya Ji Maharaj has become a point of discussion on social media. The 19-year-old Hindu spiritual speaker or Katha Vachak from Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh has recently attracted the attention of social media users. Also known as Gen Z Baba or Pookie Baba, he is associated with a temple named Shri Dham Goda Vihar Mandir in Vrindavan. His pictures and videos from religious gatherings have gone viral online. While many users are discussing his age and personality. Who is Shri Swami Shashwat Acharya Ji Maharaj? The young Hindu spiritual speaker Shri Swami Shashwat Maharaj is famous for preaching Bhagwat Katha. He is the Peethadhishwar of the Shri Dham Goda Vihar temple in Vrindavan. Peethadhishwar is a spiritual term given to the head or presiding authority of a religious seat, temple or spiritual institution. The person is responsible for guiding religious practices, traditions and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @shri_shashwatacharya Shri Swami Shashwat Acharya Ji Maharaj Age Based on various reports, it has been found out that Shri Swami Shashwat Acharya Ji Maharaj was born on August 5, 2007, in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh. As of October 2026, he is 19 years old. Being very young in age has now become one of the major topics of discussion among social media users. At such a young age, while others might be looking for educational or career opportunities, he is already famous for preaching Bhagwat Katha. Key Details About Shri Swami Shashwat Acharya Ji Maharaj Particular Details Full Name Shri Swami Shashwat Acharya Ji Maharaj Popular Names Gen Z Baba and Pookie Baba Date of Birth August 5, 2007 Age 19 years Birthplace Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh Nationality Indian Father Swami Vrindavan Acharya Ji Maharaj Profession Hindu Spiritual Speaker and Bhagwat Katha Vachak Temple Association Shri Dham Goda Vihar Mandir Known For Bhagwat Katha and Religious Discourses

Who is the father of Shri Swami Shashwat Acharya Ji Maharaj? Shri Swami Shashwat Acharya Ji Maharaj is the son of Swami Vrindavan Acharya Ji Maharaj. As per reports, his family has a connection with the spiritual and religious traditions of Vrindavan. He reportedly grew up in an environment where religious activities and spiritual teachings were an important part of everyday life. This exposure also played a role in developing his interest in religious storytelling from an early age. There is limited publicly available information about his mother and siblings. Therefore, further details about his family background should be confirmed before publication. Shri Swami Shashwat Acharya Ji Maharaj journey to spirituality The most fascinating aspect of his life was that he began reciting the Srimad Bhagavatam at early age of 4.

His early connections with religious storytelling happened in Vrindavan, as the place already known for religious significance in hindu religion. As he grew up, he continued attending religious meetings and became famous for doing Bhagwat Katha. Bhagwat Katha is a type of religious discourse which revolves around the Srimad Bhagavatam. It comprises stories and philosophies related to Lord Krishna. A Bhagwat Katha Vachak tells these stories and explains their spiritual meaning to the audience. Currently, Shashwat Acharya has become famous for such religious discourses. Why is Shri Swami Shashwat Acharya Ji Maharaj trending on social media? Shri Swami Shashwat Acharya Ji Maharaj has recently gained massive popularity on social media. Several pictures and videos featuring him have attracted attention online.

Many users also gave him the nickname Gen Z Baba because of his young age. He is also being referred to as Pookie Baba across social media platforms. The curly hair style and young looks of the speaker have been topics of online debates. The looks of the speaker have also been compared with those of actors and fictional characters by some of the users. It should be noted that online fame of the speaker does not just comprise his looks. The videos of Bhagwat Katha lectures and religious meets have also been widely viewed online. Shri Swami Shashwat Acharya Ji Maharaj Social Media Accounts Shri Swami Shashwat Acharya Ji Maharaj is quite active on social media platforms where all his religious and devotional content is shared. On Instagram his account his named ‘shri_shashwatacharya’. Similarly he also has a youtube channel with the similar name.